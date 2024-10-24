Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
191.7
266.3
267.85
210.96
yoy growth (%)
-28.01
-0.57
26.96
31.7
Raw materials
-3.83
-10.32
7.17
-1.2
As % of sales
1.99
3.87
2.67
0.57
Employee costs
-76.24
-83.36
-82
-80.75
As % of sales
39.77
31.3
30.61
38.27
Other costs
-70.27
-136.72
-159.62
-96.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.65
51.34
59.59
45.75
Operating profit
41.35
35.88
33.38
32.48
OPM
21.57
13.47
12.46
15.39
Depreciation
-11.23
-14.69
-11.66
-13.29
Interest expense
-13.99
-15.98
-10.2
-9.16
Other income
3.3
11.07
5.77
8.16
Profit before tax
19.42
16.28
17.29
18.18
Taxes
-4.92
-5.99
-5.02
-8.36
Tax rate
-25.34
-36.83
-29.07
-45.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.5
10.28
12.26
9.82
Exceptional items
-39.03
0
0
0
Net profit
-24.53
10.28
12.26
9.82
yoy growth (%)
-338.5
-16.14
24.89
-20.06
NPM
-12.79
3.86
4.57
4.65
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.Read More
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.