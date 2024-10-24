Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.8
-12.85
24.78
-15.11
Op profit growth
-0.92
-23.7
38.5
74.22
EBIT growth
-200.99
-40.13
67.3
109.41
Net profit growth
-481.91
-43.93
-35.68
96.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.39
18.58
21.22
19.11
EBIT margin
-14.07
11.45
16.67
12.43
Net profit margin
-32.6
7.01
10.9
21.16
RoCE
-8.43
7.23
13.82
9.19
RoNW
-6.92
1.53
3.13
6.03
RoA
-4.88
1.1
2.25
3.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-84.21
13.9
25.69
48.38
Dividend per share
0
0
2
2
Cash EPS
-114.62
-4.5
10.98
23.84
Book value per share
147.57
238.33
210.53
173.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.81
1.43
2.5
1.96
P/CEPS
-0.59
-4.44
5.86
3.98
P/B
0.46
0.08
0.3
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
4.58
2.25
3.15
5.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
5.33
Tax payout
4.28
-7.63
-19.85
-3.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.36
129.79
111.05
110.75
Inventory days
25.68
22.34
15.6
10.62
Creditor days
-82.97
-107.97
-102.78
-78.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.33
-2.85
-7.3
-4.09
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.22
0.13
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
1.02
1.44
0.61
-0.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.17
-1.68
2.57
1.63
Employee costs
-40.04
-36.68
-31.38
-41.65
Other costs
-37.38
-43.05
-49.97
-40.86
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.Read More
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.Read More
