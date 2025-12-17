Aurionpro Solutions Wins Multi-Year Transaction Banking Deal From PSU Bank

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd on Wednesday, December 17, announced that it has secured a multi-year transaction banking contract from a leading public sector bank. The deal strengthens the company’s position in the fast-growing digital cash management and corporate banking technology segment. The public sector lender has selected Aurionpro’s iCashpro platform as its preferred transaction banking solution, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract includes software licensing, implementation, and a long-term annual maintenance agreement. While the company did not disclose the financial value of the order, the mandate is expected to support the bank’s efforts to modernise its transaction banking and cash management infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Aurionpro will help the PSU bank upgrade systems across payments and collections, liquidity management, virtual accounts, reconciliation, mandates, and real-time reporting. The platform will also integrate escrow management capabilities through Fintra, a business added following Aurionpro’s recent acquisition.

The iCashpro solution is powered by AurionAI, the company’s enterprise artificial intelligence platform designed for banking applications. AurionAI enables analytics on transaction flows, customer behaviour, product usage, and cash-flow forecasting. The system is built to integrate with the bank’s core banking infrastructure and deliver AI-driven insights based on transaction patterns and account balances.

Industry observers note that winning large public sector bank mandates is a significant milestone for mid-sized banking technology firms. Public sector lenders are increasingly investing in digital upgrades as they seek to modernise legacy systems and compete with private banks and fintech-led platforms.

Commenting on the deal, Ashish Rai, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aurionpro Solutions, said the order reflects continued trust from large banks in the company’s AI-native transaction banking platforms and its execution capabilities. He added that Aurionpro is pleased to partner with one of India’s oldest and most respected public sector banks as the country continues to advance its digital banking ecosystem.

Aurionpro Solutions operates across banking, payments, mobility, and government technology segments. The company has been expanding its banking software footprint through a mix of organic product development and strategic acquisitions. In November, Rai said Aurionpro expects to sustain a growth rate of around 32 to 33 percent CAGR since FY21, adding that this pace could help the company reach revenue of about ₹5,000 crore by FY30, in line with its long-term expansion plans.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com