Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
22.8
22.8
22.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
582
248.73
216.65
191.11
Net Worth
606.72
271.53
239.45
213.91
Minority Interest
Debt
69.11
65.78
47.85
101.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.5
1.7
0.76
0
Total Liabilities
678.33
339.01
288.06
315.83
Fixed Assets
227.25
92.73
72.71
73.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
87.73
93.13
78.46
55.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.45
4.19
3.87
3.3
Networking Capital
141.75
132.67
102.22
166.44
Inventories
8.83
10.37
10.28
13.04
Inventory Days
24.82
Sundry Debtors
216.61
148.83
105.37
86.54
Debtor Days
164.76
Other Current Assets
174.61
160.8
114.37
167.83
Sundry Creditors
-115.57
-122.26
-67.86
-49.68
Creditor Days
94.58
Other Current Liabilities
-142.73
-65.07
-59.94
-51.29
Cash
216.15
16.29
30.79
16.68
Total Assets
678.33
339.01
288.05
315.83
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.Read More
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.