Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
887.47
659.33
505.01
374.02
469.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
887.47
659.33
505.01
374.02
469.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.05
4.33
5.1
2.97
10.2
Total Income
896.52
663.66
510.11
376.99
479.96
Total Expenditure
694.04
514.72
393.64
410.87
387.77
PBIDT
202.48
148.94
116.47
-33.88
92.19
Interest
13.07
10.77
7.84
15.8
18.22
PBDT
189.41
138.17
108.64
-49.68
73.97
Depreciation
20.63
15.85
13.98
139.39
39.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.86
22.7
18.19
7.39
4.28
Deferred Tax
2.99
-2.26
0.9
-4.46
-1.69
Reported Profit After Tax
142.93
101.89
75.57
-192
31.69
Minority Interest After NP
1.95
4.56
4.9
-70.06
-0.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
140.97
97.33
70.67
-121.95
31.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-43.21
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
140.97
97.33
70.67
-78.74
31.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
61.48
42.69
31
-53.48
14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
25
25
0
0
Equity
24.72
22.8
22.8
22.8
22.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.81
22.58
23.06
-9.05
19.62
PBDTM(%)
21.34
20.95
21.51
-13.28
15.74
PATM(%)
16.1
15.45
14.96
-51.33
6.74
