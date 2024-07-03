Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
640.6
468.67
367.54
263.85
362.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
640.6
468.67
367.54
263.85
362.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.65
1.36
2.17
1.98
6.09
Total Income
648.25
470.03
369.72
265.83
368.89
Total Expenditure
499.76
364.5
286.42
206.25
295.93
PBIDT
148.49
105.53
83.3
59.58
72.96
Interest
9.54
6.93
6.15
12.04
13.58
PBDT
138.95
98.6
77.14
47.54
59.39
Depreciation
15.06
11.51
10.55
26.2
28.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.35
11.34
10.29
2.44
1.96
Deferred Tax
2.08
0.46
2.3
0.29
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
103.46
75.28
54.01
18.61
28.7
Minority Interest After NP
0.97
3.04
2.31
-1.33
3.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
102.49
72.24
51.7
19.94
25.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
102.49
72.24
51.7
19.94
25.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
44.31
31.69
22.67
8.74
10.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.1
22.8
22.8
22.8
22.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.17
22.51
22.66
22.58
20.11
PBDTM(%)
21.69
21.03
20.98
18.01
16.36
PATM(%)
16.15
16.06
14.69
7.05
7.91
