|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
20.73%
20.73%
20.73%
20.73%
22.25%
Indian
6.15%
6.15%
6.15%
6.15%
6.61%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.65%
15.62%
15.76%
15.26%
9.04%
Non-Institutions
56.46%
57.48%
57.34%
57.84%
62.09%
Total Non-Promoter
73.11%
73.11%
73.11%
73.11%
71.13%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.Read More
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.Read More
