Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 21 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 21 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th July 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, along with Limited Review Report thereon received from M/s CKSP & C. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. In continuation to our intimation dated April 19, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Company has completed the acquisition of approximately 67% stake in Lithasa Technologies Pvt.Ltd. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Sudha Bhushan (DIN: 01749008) as Non-Executive and Independent Director for second consecutive term; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia; the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any. Further the Board may also consider evaluate and approve issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on 14th May, 2024 has approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon received from M/s. C KS P & Co, LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Dividend: Issuance of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 19th April, 2024, has approved acquisition of majority stake in Arya.ai, operated through legal entity Lithasa Technologies Private Limited (Lithasa).

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated, 03rd April,2024, in terms of Regulation 29(1) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the SEBI LODR Regulations), we also wish to inform you that a meeting of the Committee is scheduled to be held on or after 08th April, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Issue price, including a discount if any thereto, as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations and pursuant to the approval of the shareholders of our Company accorded through their special resolution passed through video conferencing/other audio visual means on 07th February, 2024, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 to consider evaluate and approve a transaction which may inter alia involve issuance of Equity Shares or Securities/ Convertible Securities of the Company by way of Preferential Issue. In accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations), the board has approved issue of up to 9,02,935 (Nine Lakhs two thousand nine hundred thirty five) equity shares on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), having face value of INR 10/- each at a price of INR 2,215/- (Indian Rupees Two thousand two hundred fifteen Only) per equity share, aggregating to INR 200,00,01,025/- (Indian Rupees Two hundred crores one thousand twenty five only), subject to, approval of the regulatory/ statutory authorities and Members of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024