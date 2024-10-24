iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Dividend

1,596.7
(4.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Aurionpro Sol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202420 Sep 2024-2.525Final
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Director held on 14th May, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of INR 2.5 (25%) per equity share of Face Value of INR 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the same by the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Aurionpro Sol.: Related News

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

24 Oct 2024|03:34 PM

The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.

Read More
Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

11 Oct 2024|02:47 PM

The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.

Read More
Read More

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

