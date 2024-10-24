Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Director held on 14th May, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of INR 2.5 (25%) per equity share of Face Value of INR 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the same by the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.