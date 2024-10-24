|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Director held on 14th May, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of INR 2.5 (25%) per equity share of Face Value of INR 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the same by the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.Read More
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.