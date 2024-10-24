Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be Friday, 14th June, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Scrutinizers Report on e-Voting and remote e-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of section 108 of the companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the companies (Management and Administration )Rules 2014 as amended by companies (Management and Administration ) Amendment Rules, 2015 for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd held on Friday, 14th June, 2024 at 11:00 AM through video conferencing/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)