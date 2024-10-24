|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be Friday, 14th June, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Scrutinizers Report on e-Voting and remote e-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of section 108 of the companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the companies (Management and Administration )Rules 2014 as amended by companies (Management and Administration ) Amendment Rules, 2015 for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd held on Friday, 14th June, 2024 at 11:00 AM through video conferencing/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
|EGM
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|EGM:07.03.2024 We would like to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th March, 2024, at 11:00 AM (IST) through video conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 07, 2024. Scrutinizer report on e-voting and remote e-voting of Extra ordinary General meeting held on March 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)
|EGM
|15 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|EGM:07.02.2024 Scrutinizer report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
