Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Summary

Aurionpro Solutions Limited was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as Value Added Information Distribution Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company name was changed to VAIDS Technologies Private Limited on April 30, 2001 and subsequently to Aurionpro Solutions Private Limited on September 18, 2003. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 9, 2005 reflecting the change in name to Aurionpro Solutions Limited.Aurionpro is a leading technology products and solutions provider accelerating Enterprise Transformation Globally and guiding Advanced Accelerated Platform-Led Transformation (ADAPT) that helps enterprises to embrace Digital Transformation across Banking, Insurance, Payments, Mobility & Transit and Digital Urban Infrastructures. The Company is organized into three primary business lines comprising of Cybersecurity, Digital Innovation and Banking Industry Solutions.The Companys leading Intellectual Property (IP) and products offers a comprehensive range of solutions for corporate banking- a digital transforming retail banking and wholesale banking with focus on Credit Risk Management, Transaction Banking, Treasury & Capital Market Operations, empowering Loan Management excellence, redefining the customer experience with self-service Kiosk, a pioneer in AI-driven operating systems, Interact DX- an advanced customer communication tool, AuroPay Biz, a cloud based payment platform and AuroPay- making payments simpler, faster & digital.The Company provides solutions for advanced Digital Urban Infrastructures implementation aiding citizens and civic authorities for Smart City governance and digital twin city platform, accelerating Mobility and Transits commuting, designing, engineering, consultancy and construction of Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Services- a services around cloud offerings.The companys dealPro is a Web-based, online trading and distribution application built on an open technology platform. dealPro primarily caters to banks, non-banking financial companies, mutual funds, insurance companies, corporate treasuries and other financial institutions. Their payments solution enables financial institutions to streamline and accelerate payments across a range of networks and channels, including automated clearing house, Check 21, card processing/associations and mobile payments. Cash management provides products and services, such as iCashPro, collectPro, divPro, PDCPro, mandatePro and currency chest management system to fit the needs of corporate clients. Financial supply chain management provides end-to-end management of the entire working capital management system.Company was started in 1997 by Mr Bhavesh R Talsania, a Chartered Accountant and Mr Amit R Sheth, a finance professional with engineering and management qualifications, as a bespoke IT services provider in Microsoft and Java technologies. In 1999, they got an opportunity to enable a leading private sector bank to enter the cash management market through innovative products and solutions. In the same year, Mr Paresh C Zaveri, finance professional with engineering and management qualifications joined the Company as a Promoter. As their services practice grew with more opportunities coming all the way, their focus got crystallized in providing banking IT solutions. Over the years. the Company has grown to become a strong technology Company as a number of software professionals joined them and built the niche expertise extensively.The company launched their first product for BFSI sector. In 1998, it developed offshore delivery model with development projects from Singapore and USA. In the year 1999, they executed their first order in banking. In the year 2000, the company laid foundation for CashPro with development of payment system for an large Indian bank. In the year 2001, they launched DivPro, dividend warrant processing system. In 2002, the company entered strategic partnership with Cyberlog Technologies, Singapore, IT partner for BDP Asia Pacific. Also, they acquired additional key banking Clients in India. In the year 2003, the company entered strategic partnership with Aurionpro Services Pvt Ltd. They acquired Aurionpro Solutions Pte Ltd and extended their presence to Singapore. Also, they entered marketing and sales partnerships in Asia. In the year 2004, the company launched CashPro, an integrated cash management product and BoursePro, a treasury simulator product. They acquired Treasury product CSGL. They expanded their operations in USA by acquiring Agile Solutions LLC, USA along with their clients. Also, they acquired initial BFSI clients in Middle East and South East Asia. In the year 2005, the company received significant order from one of the largest banks in Asia Pacific. Also, they acquired five new clients from UK and USA. During the year 2007-08, the company launched three new products, year, namely, dealPro, E2E order Routing/ Management Server and NostoRecon. They acquired two companies along with their subsidiaries, namely E2E Infotech Ltd UK, E2E Infotech Pvt Ltd, Integro Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore and Integro Technologies SDN BHD, Malaysia. They set up a branch office at Manila, Philippines and representative offices at Bangkok, Thailand and Jakarta, Indonesia.During the year, the company incorporated Aurionpro Solutions (Hong Kong) Ltd, Hong Kong, to expand their core business. They ventured into the business of NBFC and Insurance by incorporating wholly owned subsidiary namely, Aurofidel Outsourcing Pvt Ltd. Also, for the acquisition of SENA Systems Inc, USA, the company incorporated two subsidiaries in the USA namely Aurionpro I Acquisition Corporation and Aurionpro II Acquisition Corporation. Also, Aurionpro Services Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a joint venture with IP Commerce to build payment enabled applications tailored to the needs of small and medium businesses in the US. Also, two subsidiaries, namely Coban Corporation, USA and SPS Corporation, USA got merged into Aurionpro Solutions Inc, USA with effect from April 1, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company expanded their product range into the supply chain space by entering into an agreement with Arshiya Internationals technology subsidiary to acquire marketing rights along with all existing customers and hosting infrastructure of Cyberlog technologies in an all cash deal. The company, through their wholly owned subsidiary, E2E Infotech Ltd entered into a global partner agreement with Cameron Tec, the financial industrys leading provider of FIX infrastructure and connectivity solutions.During the year, the company incorporated two new subsidiaries, namely Aurionpro Solutions PTY Ltd, Australia and Aurionpro SCM Pte, Ltd, Singapore. Silicon Tech Corporation, USA was amalgamated with Aurionpro Solutions Inc, USA with effect from April 1, 2010. Also, SENA Systems Inc, USA entered into an agreement with AurionPro Solutions Inc, USA whereby the entire business and undertaking thereof was merged with AurionPro Solutions Inc with effect from July 1, 2010. During FY 2010-11, Both, Silicon Tech Corp, USA and SENA Systems Inc, USA were merged with Aurionpro Solutions Inc, USA with effect from April 01, 2010 and July 01, 2010 respectively. Further pursuant to order of the Bombay High Court dated June 10, 2011 E2E Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd and Kairoleaf Analytic Pvt Ltd got merged with AurionPro Solutions Ltd.During FY 2012-13, as per the Honble Bombay High Court Order dated April 18, 2013, Seeinfobiz Pvt. Ltd. (the Transferer Company) was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which was made effective from May 22, 2013 with the Appointed Date, as April 1, 2012. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of the Transferer Company got transferred to and vested with the Company with effect from April 1, 2012. Pursuant to High Court Order dated 18 April 2013 on amalgamation of Seeinfobiz Private Limited with Aurionpro Solutions Limited and vide Board Resolution dated 27 August 2013, the Company allotted 400,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the Equity Shareholders of Merged Company, Seeinfobiz Private Limited.Pursuant to Order dated July 27, 2018, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT) sanctioned Scheme of Demerger of certain non-core businesses of Aurionpro Solutions Limited (Demerged Company, including Interactive Customer Communication (Interact DX) and Supply Chain Solutions (Logistics) were demerged and transferred into Trejhara Solutions Ltd (Resulting Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of Demerged Company. The Appointed Date for Scheme was March 31, 2017. Accordingly, all the operations of Demerged Undertaking including assets and liabilities were transferred to Trejhara Solutions Limited, which became effective on August 2, 2018.In FY 2018-19 , Aurionpro acquired SC Soft Pte. Ltd, a Singapore Headquartered AFSC provider which has positioned Aurionpro as the market leader having both software and hardware solutions required for the AFSC Solutions. Recently, SC soft launched a spate of new products in UITP at Stockholm.In FY 2021-22, the Company launched its own payment platform. For this purpose, the Company has incorporated, two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Aurionpro Payment Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore (through Aurionpro Solutions Pte Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary) and Aurionpro Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd, India. It formed subsidiary, Aurionpro Transit Solutions Private Limited in India. In order to bring full integration in AFC business, the Company acquired 34.94% stake in Toshi Automatic Systems Private Limited (TASPL). To expand smart mobility business into North America, the Company through its subsidiary SC SOFT Pte. Ltd. acquired 100% stake in Canada based company namely, SCSOFT Inc.In FY 2022-23, the Company acquired Hello Patients Solutions Inc, a startup based in USA.In FY 2023-24, the Company acquired 67.35% stake in Arya.ai operated under legal entity Lithasa Technologies Private Ltd through the acquisition of secondary shares, held by the existing shareholders and the subscription of new equity capital in the company in all cash deal. The Company further launched Aurobees, an innovative and integrated digitization, fulfilment and financing platform, focused on helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) transform their businesses for the digital economy in 2024.