|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.48
271.16
196
173.35
Net Worth
443.27
281.95
206.79
184.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
731.55
|103.47
|1,15,202.36
|307.18
|0.17
|2,649.19
|48.72
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,223.15
|61.54
|1,10,682.92
|409.04
|0.85
|3,285.33
|339.5
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,084.45
|66.42
|1,09,843.59
|369.1
|0.39
|3,867.8
|344.18
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,368
|33.74
|96,877.46
|1,159.53
|0
|4,581.84
|390.65
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
259.95
|166.63
|90,516.24
|367.67
|0.19
|7,511.8
|71.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
DHONTI VENKATRATHNAIAH MANJUNATHA
Non Executive Director
MANJUNATHA DONTHI SHUBHA
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Suhas Donthi Manjunatha
Independent Director
Ram Kumar Tiwari
Independent Director
Sambasivarao Chandramouleswara Sharada
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Mohanty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailesha Barve
13/1 International Airport Rd,
Bettahalasur Post,
Karnataka - 562157
Tel: +91 80 2217 4524
Website: http://www.emmveepv.com
Email: investorrelations@emmvee.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
