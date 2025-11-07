iifl-logo

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Nov, 2025|03:34 PM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.79

10.79

10.79

10.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

432.48

271.16

196

173.35

Net Worth

443.27

281.95

206.79

184.14

Minority Interest

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

731.55

103.471,15,202.36307.180.172,649.1948.72

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,223.15

61.541,10,682.92409.040.853,285.33339.5

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,084.45

66.421,09,843.59369.10.393,867.8344.18

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

3,368

33.7496,877.461,159.5304,581.84390.65

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

259.95

166.6390,516.24367.670.197,511.871.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

DHONTI VENKATRATHNAIAH MANJUNATHA

Non Executive Director

MANJUNATHA DONTHI SHUBHA

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Suhas Donthi Manjunatha

Independent Director

Ram Kumar Tiwari

Independent Director

Sambasivarao Chandramouleswara Sharada

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Mohanty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shailesha Barve

Registered Office

13/1 International Airport Rd,

Bettahalasur Post,

Karnataka - 562157

Tel: +91 80 2217 4524

Website: http://www.emmveepv.com

Email: investorrelations@emmvee.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd share price today?

The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd?

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

