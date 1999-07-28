To the Members of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited) ( “ the Company ” ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “ standalone financial statements ” ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( “ the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ( “ Ind AS ” ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘ Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( “ ICAI ” ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Director s report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report on this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A ” a detailed description of Auditor s responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matters:

(a) The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024, were audited by another auditor whose report dated June 14, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements.

(b) The comparative standalone financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the transition date opening Balance Sheet as at April 1, 2023 included in these standalone financial statements, are based on the previously issued financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, specified under Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Act audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 dated June 14, 2024 and July 31, 2023 respectively expressed an unmodified audit opinion on those financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us.

. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( “ the Order ” ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “ Annexure B ” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “ Annexure C ” .

(g) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, .no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) orentity(ies), including foreign entities ( “ Intermediaries ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used certain accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which is managed and maintained by a thirdparty software service provider as explained in note 44 to the standalone financial statements. However, in absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence including adequate coverage in SOC report we are unable to comment whether the accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and whether the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there is any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail of prior year(s) has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder are not applicable to the Company as it is a private Company.

For MSKC6 Associates LLP (Formerly known as M S K C 8t Associates)

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number 001595S/S000168

Deepak Khatri

Partner

Membership No. 130795 <2\

udin: JHAT ht

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PRIVATE LIMITED)

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Director s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

For M S K C ft Associates LLP (Formerly known as M S K C 8t Associates)

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number 001595S/S000168

Deepak Khatri Partner

Membership No. 130795

udin: ?5130^5 gMm

Place: Bengaluru Date: July 01, 2025

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PRIVATE LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a)A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of rightofuse assets.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management at during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. The title deeds of immovable properties aggregating to Rs. 5,470.20 Lakhs as at March 31, 2025, are pledged with the banks and original copies are not available with the Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the bank and financial institution to us and verified by us.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores rupees, in aggregate from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. Refer Note 41.3 to the standalone financial statements.

Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly statements filed with such Banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. Details of the same are as below.

Quarter Ended Amount as per books of accounts Amount as per statement Discrepancy (give details) Inventory (June 2024) 26,396.66 25,033.97 1,362.69 Inventory (September 2024) 26,009.45 25,919.77 89.68 Inventory (March 2025) 19,251.38 15,386.47 3,864.91 Trade receivables (March 2025) 9,124.52 9,325.08 (200.56)

"June 2024 (Inventory) 6t September 2024 (Inventory) Difference is on account of timing gap of consumption entry taken in the trial balance. March 2025 (Inventory) Difference is mainly on account of goods in transit cut off entries taken in the financial statements. March 2025 (Trade Receivables) Difference is mainly due to yearend adjustments (including sales cut off). iii. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans and stood guarantee to subsidiary and other entities. The Company has not provided any security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership firms or any other parties. (A) The details of such loans, advances in the nature of loans and guarantee to subsidiaries are as follows: Amount in Rs. Lakhs

Guarantees Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries 26,595.00 7,494.20 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 1,58,823.00 42,594.30

(B) The details of such loans, advances and guarantee to parties other than Subsidiaries are as follows: __ Amount in Rs. Lakhs

Guarantees Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Others 1,445.25 30.79 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Others 19.58

‘

For the purpose of Loan,

“

Others

”

here referred to as Entities in which Key Management Personnel exercise significant influence.

“

For the purpose of Advances in the nature of loans,

“

Others

”

here referred to as Employees. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and guarantees provided and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership firms or any other parties. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the interest free loan to one of the subsidiaries is repayable on demand, the repayment of principal amount demanded has been received during the year. In case of interestbearing loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted to other parties. (e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (f) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has granted loan to one of its subsidiary which is repayable on demand without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) 5,175.30 5,175.30 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) _ Total (A+B) 5,175.30 5,175.30 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 12.15% 12.15%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products/ services. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees

state insurance, incometax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases with respect to income tax. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, incometax, salestax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. OX " XXrV (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded Rs. Amount Paid Rs. Period (FY) to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Karnataka Value Added Tax, 2003 Value added tax 224.50 201415 High Court, Karnataka The Customs Act, 1962 Central excise duty 63.72 63.72 201314 CESTAT The Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty 32.97 1.01 2013 14 and 2014 15 CESTAT The Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty 709.81 709.81 202425 Deputy commissio ner The Finance Act, 2017 Service Tax 42.03 “ 201213 CESTAT The Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017 Goods and services tax 614.20 105.35 201718 GSTAT The Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017 Goods and services tax 143.96 From FY 2018 19 to FY 2021 22 GSTAT The Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017 Goods and services tax 97.28 202223 GSTAT

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Incometax Assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report as stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been utilised for long term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the Company do not have any associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit. (b) During the year no report under Section 143(12) of the Act, has been filed by us in Form ADT4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 177 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Further, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been resignation of the erstwhile statutory auditors during the year. No issues, objections or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditor(s). xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in Note 42 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund as specified in Schedule VII of the Act as disclosed in note 31.2 to the standalone financial statements. (b) There are no ongoing projects and accordingly reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report. For M S K C 6t Associates LLP (Formerly known as M S K C & Associates) Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 001595S/S000168 Deepak Khatri Partner Membership No. 130795 J udin: 261yoW$ Place: Bengaluru J^r Date: July 01, 2025 ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS EAAMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PRIVATE LIMITED) [Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under

‘

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

in the Independent Auditors

Report of even date to the Members of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025] Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (

“

the Act

”

) We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited) (

“

the Company

”

) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

“

Guidance Note

”

) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (

‘

ICAI

). Management

s and Board of Director

s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company

s Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company

s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors

Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor

s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company

s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company

s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become, inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. For M S K C 6 Associates LLP (Formerly known as M S K C fit Associates) Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number 001595S/S000168 Deepak Khatri Partner Membership No. 130795 k/ "Mr UDIN: 25130 W6MJHAT4118 \?l Place: Bengaluru V Date: July 01, 2025

#NAStart# Notes forming part of the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 (All amounts in INR lakhs, unless otherwise stated)

1 Corporate information Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited) (

“

the Company") was originally incorporated as a private limited company on March 21,2007 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act" ). The Company got converted into a public limited company pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation (CIN U26101KA2007PL.C042197) issued by the Registrar of Companies on 7 May 2025. Tire registered office of the Company is located at #13/1, International Airport Road. Bettahalasur Post, Bengaluru562157, Karnataka (Also Refer Note 45.3 and 45.4) Tire Company manufactures and sells photovoltaic modules and photovoltaic systems. Further, the Company executes grid and offgrid photovoltaic projects on a turnkey basis. These financial statements were approved for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 01 July 2025. 2 Summary of material accounting policies These notes provide a list of the material accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these standalone financial statements. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated. 2.1 Statement of compliance and basis of preparation (a) Compliance These standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS

”

) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and presentation requirements of Division II of Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable to the standalone financial statements. The standalone financial statements of the Company up to year ended 31 March 2024 were prepared in accordance with the accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with paragraph 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2021 ("Indian GAAP"). These standalone financial statements have been prepared by making Ind AS adjustments to the audited statutory financial statements of the Company: As at and for the year ended 31 March 2023, which were approved by the Board of directors at their meeting held on 31 July 2023. As at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, which were approved by the Board of directors at their meeting held on 14 June 2024. (b) Basis of measurement The standalone financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention with the exception of certain assets and liabilities that are required to be carried at fair values by Ind AS. (c) Current and noncurrent classification All assets and liabilities are presented in the Standalone Balance Sheet based on current or noncurrent classification as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realisation into cash and cash equivalents, the Company has ascertained its operating cycle as twelve months for the purpose of current/noncurrent classification of assets and liabilities. An asset is treated as current when it is : Expected to be realised or intended to be sold or consumed in normal operating cycle Held primarily for the purpose of trading Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. All other assets are classified as noncurrent. A liability is current when : It is expected to be settled in normal operating cycle It is held primarily for the purpose of trading It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. All other liabilities arc classified as noncurrent. TVfprrnH fax ivoI, anH liabilities are rlassifieH as noncurrent assets and liabilities (d) Presentation currency and rounding off These standalone financial statements are presented in Indian Rupees (INR), which is also the functional currency of the Company. All amounts have been roundedoff to the nearest lakhs and decimals thereof, unless otherwise indicated. (e) Going concern These standalone financial statements have been prepared and presented on a going concern basis as at balance sheet date. The appropriateness of the going concern assumption is based on the Management

s assessment of continuing and sustaining its business operations in the foreseeable future, as there are adequate funds generated from cash from operations. The Company does not anticipate any challenge in meeting its financial liabilities and other debt obligations, as and when they may arise and consequently does not foresee any concern from a going concern perspective. In view of the foregoing, the Management believes that the adoption of the going concern assumption continues to be appropriate in the preparation of these standalone financial statemgftSfr^A 2.2 Summary of material accounting policies (a) Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Cost comprises the purchase price and any cost attributable to bringing the assets to its working condition for its intended use. Subsequent costs are included in the assets carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that fUture economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is derecognised when replaced. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss during the year in which they are incurred. Gains or losses arising from derecognition of property, plant and equipment are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in the standalone statement of profit and loss when the asset is derecognised. Advances paid towards the acquisition of property, plant and equipment outstanding at each balance sheet date is classified as capital advances under other noncurrent assets and the cost of assets not put to use before such date are disclosed under capita! workin progress ("CWIP"). CWIP is stated at cost, net of accumulated impairment loss, if any. Freehold land is not depreciated. Depreciation is provided on all other items of property, plant and equipment on a straight line basis so as to write off their carrying value over their expected useful economic lives as follows: _

Particulars Useful life estimated bv management Useful life as per Schedule II Building 30 Years 30 Years Plant & Machinery 7.515 Years 7.5 15 Years Furniture & fixtures 10 Years 10 Years Electrical fittings 10 Years 10 Years Office equipments 5 Years 5 years Vehicles 810 Years 810 Years Computers 3 Years 3 Years

The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. Management is of the view that wherever it is not practicable to identify the component of .an asset as a separate depreciable asset, have been identified and depreciated considering the useful life of the asset or the component whichever is shorter. (b) Intangible assets Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. Following initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Ainnrtisfltion is calculated nn a straightline hasis over the estimated useful lives of the assets as follows

Particulars Useful life estimated bv management Useful life as per Schedule II Computer software 3 Years 3 Years

The amortisation period and the amortisation method for an intangible assets are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. (c) Leases The Company assesses at contract inception whether a contract is or contains a lease. That is, if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Company as a lessee The Company applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for shortterm leases and leases of lowvalue assets. The Company recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and rightofuse assets representing the right to use the underlying assets. i) Rightofuse assets The Company recognises rightofuse assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Rightofuse assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of rightof use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Rightofuse assets are depreciated on a straightline basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets. The rightofuse assets are also subject to impairment. ii) Lease liabilities At the commencement date of the lease, the Company recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees if any. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Company and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Company exercising the option to terminate. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments (e.g.,. changes to future payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine such lease payments) or a change in the assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset. iii) Shortterm leases and leases of lowvalue assets The Company applies the shortterm lease recognition exemption to its shortterm leases of buildings (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of lowvalue assets recognition exemption to certain leases that are considered to be low value. Lease payments on shortterm leases and leases of lowvalue assets are recognised as expense on a straightline basis over the lease term. (d) Impairment of nonfinancial assets (excluding inventories and deferred tax assets) The Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that an asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, or when annual impairment testing for an asset is required, the Company estimates the assets recoverable amount. An assets recoverable amount is the higher of an assets or cashgenerating unit

s (CGU) fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. The recoverable amount is determined for an indiv idual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or group of assets. When the carrying amount of an asset or CGU exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pretax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. In determining fair value less costs of disposal, recent market transactions are taken into account. If no such transactions can be identified, an appropriate valuation model is used. Impairment losses of non financial assets are recognised in the standalone statement of profit and loss. (e) Fair value measurement Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the standalone financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 — Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 — Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable Level 3 — Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable (f) Financial instruments A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity. Financial assets Initial recognition and measurement Financial assets are classified, at initial recognition, as subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI), and fair value through profit or loss. The classification of financial assets at initial recognition depends on the financial asset

s contractual cash flow characteristics and the Company

s business model for managing them. With the exception of trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or for which the Company has applied the practical expedient, the Company initially measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs. Trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or for which the Company has applied the practical expedient are measured at the transaction price determined under Ind AS 115. Refer to the accounting policies in section (k) Revenue from contracts with customers. Subsequent measurement For purposes of subsequent measurement all financial assets are currently classified at amortised cost. Financial assets at amortised cost A

‘

financial asset is measured at the amortised cost if both the following conditions are met: a) The asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets for collecting contractual cash flows, and b) Contractual terms of the asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI) on the principal amount outstanding. After initial measurement, such financial assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate (EIR) method. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included in other income in the standalone statement of profit or loss. The losses arising from impairment are recognised in the profit or loss. Derecognition A financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is primarily derecognised (i.e. removed fron the Company

s standalone balance sheet) when: The rights to receive cash flows from the asset have expired, or The Company has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full vvithou material delay to a third party under a Lpassthrough arrangement; and either (a) the Company has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of thi asset, or (b) the Company has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, but has transferred control of the asset. When the Company has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from an asset or has entered into a passthrough arrangement, it evaluates if and to wha extent it has retained the risks and rewards of ownership. When it has neither transferred nor retained substantially all of the risks and rewards of the asset nor transferred control of the asset, the Company continues to recognise the transferred asset to the extent of the Company

s continuing involvement. In tha case, the Company also recognises an associated liability. The transferred asset and the associated liability are measured on a basis that reflects the rights an< obligations that the Company has retained. Continuing involvement that takes the form of a guarantee over the transferred asset is measured at the lower of the original carrying amount of the asset an< the maximum amount of consideration that the Company could be required to repay. Impairment of financial assets The Company recognises an allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) for all debt instruments not held at fair value through profit or loss. ECLs ai\ h.i c< on the difference between the contractual cash flows due in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Company expects to rccu\c discounted at an approximation of the original effective interest rate. The expected cash flows will include cash flows from the sale of coll held or uthe credit enhancements that are integral to the contractual terms. ECLs are recognised in two stages. For credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial a oitton. I Cl s an provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12months (a 12month ECL). For those credit c v lor uliicl there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is required for credit losses expected over the remaining life ol

lht exposure, irrespective of the timing of the default (a lifetime ECL). For trade receivables, the Company applies a simplified approach in calculating ECLs. Therefore, the Company does not track changes . vdti risk, bu instead recognises a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date. The Company has established a provision matrix l! based on it: historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forwardlooking factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment. Financial liabilities Initial recognition and measurement All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value and, in the case of financial liabilities at amortised cost, net of directly attributable transactioi Subsequent measurement For purposes of subsequent measurement all financial liabilities are classified at amortised cost. Financial liabilities at amortised cost After initial recognition, financial liabilities at amortised cost are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate (

“

EIR") method Gains and losses are recognised in standalone statement of profit or loss when the liabilities are derecognised as well as through the EIR amortisation process. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIF amortisation is included as finance costs in the standalone statement of profit and loss. Derecognition A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled or expires. Offsetting of financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is reported in the standalone balance sheet if there is a currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. [g) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalent in the balance sheet comprise cash at banks and on hand and shortterm deposits with an original maturity of three months or less, that are readily convertible to a known amount of cash and subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. (h) Inventories Inventories are initially recognised at cost, and subsequently at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost comprises all costs of purchase, costs of conversion and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. The method of determining cost is as follows: Raw material: Cost includes cost of purchase and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Cost is determined on weighted average cost method. Finished goods: Cost includes cost of direct materials and labour and a proportion of manufacturing overheads based on the normal operating capacity. Cost is detennined on weighted average basis. Stores and spares: Cost includes cost of purchase and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Cost is detennined on weighted average cost method. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. Raw materials and other supplies held for use in the production of finished products are not written down below cost except in cases where material prices have declined and it is estimated that the cost of the finished products will exceed their net realisable value. Necessary adjustments/provisions are made in respect of nonmoving, slow moving and damaged items of inventory. (i) Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net profit or loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of equity shares during the year. The weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period is adjusted for events such as bonus issue and share split that have changed the number of equity shares outstanding, without a corresponding change in resources. For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, the net profit or loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the Company and the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year are adjusted for the effects of all dilutive potential equity shares. (j) Provisions, contingent liabilities and contigent assets Provisions are recognised when the Company has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. When the Company expects some or all of a provision to be reimbursed, the reimbursement is recognised as a separate asset, but only when the reimbursement is virtually certain. The expense relating to a provision is presented in the standalone statement of profit and loss net of any reimbursement. If the effect of the time value of money is material, provisions are discounted using a current pretax rate that reflects, when appropriate, the risks specific to the liability. When discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as a finance cost. Warranties The Company provides performance warranty on PV Modules for 25 years for Glass to Back sheet Modules and 30 years for Galss to Glass Modules. Provisions related to these assurance type warranties are recognised when the product is sold, or the service is provided to the customer. Initial recognition is based on historical experience. The initial estimate of warrantyrelated costs is revised annually. Contingent liabilities A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events whose existence will be confirmed by the occurrence or nonoccurrence of one or more uncertain future events beyond the control of the Company or a present obligation that is not recognised because it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation. A contingent liability also arises in extremely rare cases where there is a liability that cannot be recognised because it cannot be measured reliably. The Company does not recognise a contingent liability but discloses its existence in the financial statements, unless the possibility of any outflow in settlement is remote. Contingent assets A contingent asset is a possible asset that arises from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or nonoccurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the entity. The Company does not recognise the contingent asset in its standalone financial statements since this may result in the recognition of income that may never be realised. Where an inflow of economic benefits is probable, the Company disclose a brief description of the nature of contingent assets at the end of the reporting period. However, when the realisation of income is virtually certain, then the related asset is not a contingent asset and the Company recognise such assets. (k) Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. Revenue is measured at transaction price (net of variable consideration, if any). The transaction price is the consideration received or receivable and is reduced by rebates, allowances and taxes and duties collected on behalf of the government. Revenue from the sale of manufactured goods is recognised at the point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customers, which generally coincide with the delivery of goods. Revenue from Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, where the outcome can be estimated reliably, is recognised under the percentage of completion method by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity. The stage of completion is measured by calculating the proportion that costs incurred to date bear to the estimated total costs of a contract. Determination of revenues under the percentage of completion method necessarily involves making estimates by the management. Revenue from sale of power is recognised over time for each unit of electricity delivered at the contracted rate on a monthly basis. Significant financing component Generally, the Company receives shortterm advances from its customers. Using the practical expedient in Ind AS 115, the Company does not adjust the promised amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component if it expects, at contract inception, that the period between the transfer of the promised good or service to the customer and when the customer pays for that good or service will be one year or less. Interest income Interest income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss is disclosed as interest income within other income. Interest income on financial assets at amortised cost and financial assets at FVTOCI is calculated using the effective interest method is recognised in the statement of profit and loss as part of other income. (l) Foreign currencies Functional and presentation currency Items included in the standalone financial statements are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (

‘

the functional currency). The standalone financial statements are presented in Indian rupee (INR). which is the Companys functional and presentation currency. Transactions and balances On initial recognition, all foreign currency transactions are recorded by applying to the foreign currency amount the exchange rate between the functional currency and the foreign currency at the date of the transaction. Gains/losses arising out of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates between the transaction date and settlement date are recognised in the standalone statement of profit and loss. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date and the exchange differences are recognised in the standalone statement of profit and loss. Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by the Company at functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction first qualifies for recognition. Nonmonetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Nonmonetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of nonmonetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of the gain or loss on the change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in OCI or profit or loss are also recognised in OCI or profit or loss, respectively). (m) Borrowing costs Borrowing costs, if any, directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset that necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalised, if any. All other borrowing costs are expensed in the period in which they occur. Borrowing cost includes interest, amortisation of ancillary costs incurred in connection with the arrangement of borrowings and exchange differences arising from foreign currenc^borrowings to the extent they are regarded as an adjustment to the interest cost. (n) Employee benefits Retirement benefit in the form of provident fund is a defined contribution scheme. The Company has no obligation, other than the contribution payable to the provident fund. The Company recognises contribution payable to the provident fund scheme as an expense, when an employee renders the related service. The Company operates a defined benefit gratuity plan in India. The cost of providing benefits under the defined benefit plan is determined using the projected unit credit method. Remeasurements, comprising of actuarial gains and losses, are recognised immediately in the standalone balance sheet with a corresponding debit or credit to retained earnings through OCI in the period in which they occur. Remeasurements are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods. Accumulated leave, which is expected to be utilised within the next 12 months, is treated as shortterm employee benefit. The Company measures the expected cost of such absences as the additional amount that it expects to pay as a result of the unused entitlement that has accumulated at the reporting date. The Company recognises expected cost of shortterm employee benefit as an expense, when an employee renders the related service. The Company treats accumulated leave expected to be carried forward beyond twelve months, as longterm employee benefit for measurement purposes. Such longterm compensated absences are provided for based on the actuarial valuation using the projected unit credit method at the reporting date. Actuarial gains/losses are immediately taken to the standalone statement of profit and loss and are not deferred. The obligations are presented as current liabilities in the standalone balance sheet if the entity does not have an unconditional right to defer the settlement for at least twelve months after the reporting date. Where Company has the unconditional legal and contractual right to defer the settlement for a period beyond 12 months, the same is present as noncurrent liabilities. (o) Income taxes Current income tax Current income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted, at the reporting date. Current income tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss (either in other comprehensive income or in equity). Current tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in OCI or directly in equity. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and considers whether it is probable that a taxation authority will accept an uncertain tax treatment. The Company reflects the effect of uncertainty for each uncertain tax treatment by using either most likely method or expected value method, depending on which method predicts better resolution of the treatment. Deferred tax Deferred tax is provided using the balance sheet approach on temporary differences between the tax base of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences, except: When the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss and does not give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. In respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, associates and interests in joint ventures, when the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, the carry forward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised, or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss (either in other comprehensive income or in equity). Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") or directly in equity. The Company offsets deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities if and only if it has a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets and current tax liabilities and the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority or intends to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax liabilities or assets are expected to be settled or recovered. (p) Segment reporting Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decisionmaker (CODM). Only those business activities are identified as operating segment for which operating results are regularly reviewed by CODM to make decisions about resource allocation and performance measurement. (q) Events after the reporting period If the Company receives information after the reporting period, but prior to the date when the standalone financial statements are approved for issue, about conditions that existed at the end of the reporting period, it will assess whether the information affects the amounts that it recognises in its standalone financial statements. The Company will adjust the amounts recognised in its standalone financial statements to reflect any adjusting events after the reporting period and update the disclosures that relate to those conditions in light of the new information. For nonadjusting events after the reporting period, the Company will not change the amounts recognised in its standalone financial statements, but will disclose the nature of the non adjusting event and an estimate of its financial effect, or a statement that such an estimate cannot be made, if applicable. 2.3 Critical accounting estimates and judgements The Company makes certain estimates and assumptions regarding the future. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed below. (a) Leases estimating the incremental borrowing rate ("IBR") The Company cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease, therefore, it uses its incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Company would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the rightofuse asset in a similar economic environment. The IBR therefore reflects what the Company would have to pay

, which requires estimation when no observable rates are available. The Company estimates the IBR using observable inputs (such as market interest rates) when available and is required to make certain entityspecific estimates (such as the Companys credit rating). (b) Provision for expected credit losses ("ECLs") on trade receivables The Company uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs on trade receivables. The provision rates are based on days past due for its customer segments that have similar loss patterns. The provision matrix is initially based on the Companys historical observed default rates. At every reporting date, the historical observed default rates are updated and changes in the forwardlooking estimates are analysed. The amount of ECLs is sensitive to changes in circumstances and of forecast economic conditions. The Companys historical credit loss experience and forecast of economic conditions may also not be representative of customer

s actual default in the future. (c) Defined benefit plan (postemployment gratuity) The cost of the defined benefit gratuity plan and the present value of the gratuity obligation are determined using actuarial valuations. An actuarial valuation involves making various assumptions that may differ from actual developments in the future. These include the determination of the discount rate; future salary increases and mortality rates. Due to the complexities involved in the valuation and its longterm nature, a defined benefit obligation is highly sensitive to changes in these assumptions. All assumptions are reviewed at each reporting date. (d) Deferred tax assets Valuation of deferred tax assets is dependent on managements assessment of future recoverability of the deferred tax benefit. Expected recoverability may result from expected taxable income in the future, planned transactions or planned optimising measures. Economic conditions may change and lead to a different conclusion regarding recoverability. (e) Provision for warranties The Companys performance warranty obligations for its PV Modules are determined using historical information of claims received up to the year end and the managements estimate of further liability to be incurred during the 25year warranty period, computed on the basis of past trends of such claims. These assurancetype warranties are recognised when the product is sold or the service provided, with initial recognition based on historical experience, and the initial estimate of warrantyrelated costs is revised annually (f) Useful lives of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Management reviews its estimate of the useful lives of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets at each reporting date, based on the expected utility of the assets. Uncertainties in these estimates relate to technical and economic obsolescence that may change the utility of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. (g) Contingencies Legal proceedings covering a range of matters are pending against the Company. Due to the uncertainty inherent in such matters, it is often difficult to predict the final outcome. The cases and claims against the Company often raise factual and legal issues that are subject to uncertainties and complexities, including the facts and circumstances of each particular case/claim, the jurisdiction and the differences in applicable law. The Company consults with legal counsel and other experts on matters related to specific litigations where considered necessary. The Company accrues a liability when it is determined that an adverse outcome is probable and the amount of the loss can be reasonably estimated. In the event an adverse outcome is possible or an estimate is not determinable, the matter is disclosed. (h) Impairment of investments and loans to subsidiary Investment in subsidiaries and loans to subsidiaries are tested for impairment at least annually and when event occur or changes in circumstances indicate that the recoverable amount of the asset or cash generating units to which these pertain is less than its carrying value. The recoverable amount is higher of valueinuse and fair value less cost to disposal. The calculation of value in use involves use of significant estimates and assumptions which includes growth rates to calculate projected future cash flows, riskadjusted discount rate, future economic and market conditions. 2.4 Recent accounting pronouncements On 9 May 2025, Ministry of Corporate Affairs notified the amendments to Ind AS 21 Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. These amendments aim to provide clearer guidance on assessing currency exchangeability and estimating exchange rates when currencies are not readily exchangeable. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after l April 2025. The Company is currently assessing the probable impact of these amendments on its standalone financial statements. 2.5 First time adoption of IND AS Reconciliations The following reconciliations provides the effect of transition to Ind AS from Indian GAAP in accordance with Ind AS 101.

(a) Effect of lad AS adoption on the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 and l April 2023 Particulars Notes As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Indian GAAP Effect of transition Ind AS Indian GAAP Effect of Ind AS to Ind AS transition to Ind AS ASSETS Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment 18,969.25 18,969.25 22,057.85 22,057.85 Capital workinprogress 185.46 185.46 41,31 41.31 Rightofuse assets (fKD 664.25 664.25 598.90 598.90 Other intangible assets 127.46 127.46 2.79 2.79 Financial assets Investments 5,328.61 5,328.61 330.61 330.61 Loans 29,924.80 29,924.80 6,623,80 6,623.80 Other financial assets (Wii) 1,517.25 (505.46) 1,011.79 1,821.20 (545.43) 1,275.77 Income tax assets Other noncurrent assets 541.02 541.02 3,546.22 3,546.22 Total noncurrent assets 56,593.85 158.79 56,752.64 34,423.78 53.47 34,477.25 Current assets Inventories (gXO 28,658.69 1,953.07 30,611.76 13,207.80 923.54 14,131.34 Financial assets Loans 5,063.60 5,063.60 5,049.30 5,049.30 Trade receivables (f)(ii)(g)(i) 11,801.95 (341.77) 11,460.18 8,888.45 (1,989.19) 6,899.26 Cash and cash equivalents 61.65 61.65 102.82 102.82 Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents 391.29 • 391,29 608.61 608.61 Other financial assets 1,086.79 1,086.79 92.44 92.44 Current tax assets (net) 233.74 233.74 Other current assets 1,263.54 1263.54 2,907.82 2,907.82 Total current assets 48,327.51 1,611.31 49,938.81 31,090.98 (1,065.65) 30,025.33 Total assets 1,04,921.36 1,770.10 1,06,691.45 65,514.76 (1,012.18) 64,502.58 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Equity share capital 1,079.19 1,079.18 1,079.18 1,079.18 Other equity (c) 27,826.50 (710.93) 27,115.57 19,599.99 (1,836.57) 17,763.42 Total equity 28,905.69 (710.93) 28,194.75 20,679.17 (1,836.57) 18,842.60 Liabilities Noncurrent liabilities Financial liabilities Borrowings (f)(vi) 9,637.73 (70.73) 9,567.00 13,999.32 (57.37) 13,941.95 Lease liabilities (fXO 123.55 123.55 32.35 32.35 Other financial liabilities 3.25 3.25 3.25 3.25 Provisions (g)(?) 115.79 21.66 137.45 31.62 21.66 53.28 Deferred tax liabilities (net) (h) 1,974.84 49.26 2,024.10 2,144.57 (312.47) 1,832.10 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,731.61 123.74 11,855.35 16,178.76 (315.83) 15,862.93 Current liabilities Financial liabilities Borrowings 26,309.37 26,309.37 14,188.75 14,188.75 Lease liabilities (fXO 61.90 6190 21.12 21.12 Trade payables Total outstanding dues of micro 883.93 883.93 51.13 51.13 enterprises and small enterprises Total outstanding dues of creditors 14,898.05 14,898.05 6,831.37 6,831.37 other than micro enterprises and small enterprises Other financial liabilities 729.50 729.50 818.71 818.7! Other current liabilities (gXO 20,006.64 2,295.39 22,30203 6,651 38 1,119.10 7,770.48 Provisions 134.04 134.04 115.49 115.49 Current tax liabilities (net) 1,322.53 1,322.53 Total current liabilities 64,284.06 2357.29 66,641.35 28,656.83 1,140.22 29,797.05 Total liabilities 76,015.67 2,481.03 78,496.70 44,835.59 824.39 45,659.98 Total equity 1,04,921.36 1,770.10 1,06,691.45 65,514.76 (IfilUfTk Q 6&5Q2.58

(b) Effect of Ind AS adoption on the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2024 Particulars Notes Indian GAAP Effect of transition to Ind AS Ind AS Income Revenue from operations (?)(>) 1,24,381.45 (1,230.81) 1,23,150.64 Other income (0(>0 1,156.10 47.74 1,203.84 Total income 1,25,537.55 (1,183.07) 1.24,354.48 Expenses Cost of materials consumed 77,083.79 77,083.79 Changes in inventories of finished goods (gXO (616.62) (1,029.54) (1,646.16) Employee benefits expenses (f)(iv) 4,332.17 (12.78) 4,319.39 Finance costs (f)(i)(vi) 3,129.72 (1.16) 3,128.56 Depreciation and amortisation expenses (f)(D 3,674.58 107.71 3,782.29 Other expenses (f)(i)(ii) 26,839.72 (1,747.44) 25,092.28 Total expenses 1.14,443.36 (2,683.21) 1.11,760.15 Profir before tax 11,094.19 1,500.14 12,594.33 Income tax expense Current tax Current tax 3,037.40 3,037.40 Deferred tax f(h) (169.73) 364.95 195.22 Total income tax expense 2,867.67 364.95 3,232.62 Profit for the year 8,226.52 1,135.19 9,361.71 Other comprehensive income Item that will not be reclassified to profit or Remeasurement loss on postemployment (f)(iv) (12.78) (12.78) defined benefit plans Income tax relating to above f(h) 3.22 3.22 Other comprehensive income for the year (9.56) (M6L Total comprehensive income for the year 8,226.52 1,125.63 9,352.15

The Indian GAAP figures have been reclassified to conform to Ind AS presentation requirements for the purpose of this note. (ci Reconciliation of total eouitv as at 31 March 2024. and 1 Anri! 2023

Particulars Notes As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Total equity under Indian GAAP 28,905.69 20,679.17 Adjustments Ind AS adjustments Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables (m (287.24) (1,989.19) Interest expense on lease liabilities (f)(i) (12.19) Amortisation of Rightofuse assets (f)(i) (107.71) Unwinding of discount on other security deposits 47.74 Amortisation and reversal of of processing fees on borrowings (f)(vi) 70.73 57.37 Reversal of lease rental expenses (f)(<) 45.49 Other IGAAP adjustments Revenue recognised but control not transferred (net of cost) (g)(i) (396.84) (195.57) Provision for warranty (g)(n) (21.66) (21.66) Deferred tax on above adjustments 00 (49.26) 312.47 Total adjustments (710.94) (1,836.58) Total equity under Ind AS 28,194.75 18,842.60

(d) Reconciliation of total comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024

Particulars Notes Year ended 31 March 2024 Profit as per Indian GAAP 8,226.52 Adjustments Ind AS adjustments Reversal of processing fees charged on borrowings (f)(vi) 13.35 Unwinding of discount on other security deposits (f)(ii) 47.74 Amortisation of Rightofuse assets (0(0 (107.71) Reversal of lease rental expenses (0(0 45.49 Interest on lease liabilities (0(0 (12.19) Reversal of expected credit loss on trade receivables (0(i0 1,701 95 Other IGAAP adjustments Deferral of revenue (gXO (1,230.81) Deferral of cost relating to above (gXO 1,029.54 Deferred tax adjustments on above 00 (361.73) Total adjustments 1,125.63 Profit as per 9,352.15 (e) Impact of Ind AS adoption on Statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2024 Particulars Indian GAAP Reclassifications/Ad justments Ind AS Net cash flow from operating activities 19,306.29 1,561.95 20,868.24 Net cash flow used in investing activities (28,017,89) 2,397.45 (25,620.44) Net cash flow from financing activities 8,670.43 (3,959.40) 4,711.03 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (41.17) (41.17) Casli and cash equivalents as at 1 April 102.82 102.82 Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2024 61.65 61.65

(f) Notes to Ind AS adjustments (i) Roll assets and lease liability Under Indian IGAAP, leases were classified as operating leases and lease rentals under operating leases were recognised in the statement of profit or loss on a straight line basis over the lease term. Per Ind AS 116, all leases as lessee are capitalised at the lease inception at the fair value of the leased property or, if lower, the present value of the minimum lease payments. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. Further, lessee shall recognise a right of use (ROU) asset and a lease liability. Accordingly, ROU asset of INR 664.25 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 598.90 lakhs), lease liabilities (Noncurrent) of INR 123.55 lakhs (l April 2023: INR 32.35 lakhs), lease liabilities (current) of INR 61.90 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 21.12 lakhs) has been recognised. Amortisation of ROU assets and interest on lease liabilities of INR 107.71 lakhs and INR 12.19 lakhs respectively has been recognised in the profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 with a reduction in lease rental expenses of INR 45.49 lakhs for the year ended 31 March 2024. (ii) Expected credit loss on trade receivables Under Indian GAAP, the provision was made when the receivable turned doubtful based on the assessment on case to case basis. Under Ind AS, the Company provides loss allowance on receivables based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model which is measured following the "simplified approach" at an amoimt equal to the lifetime ECL at each reporting date. Accordingly, the provision for ECL has been recognised amounting to INR 287.24 lakhs as at 31 March 2024 (1 April 2023: INR 1,989.19 lakhs) with a corresponding impact on the retained earnings. Further, the impact on profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 is INR 1,701.95 lakhs due to reduction in provision for ECL. (ill) Security deposits Under Indian GAAP, interest free lease security deposits (that are refundable in cash on completion of the lease term) are recorded at their transaction value. Under Ind AS, all financial assets are required to be recognised at fair value at initial recognition. Accordingly, the Company has fair valued these security deposits under Ind AS. Difference between the fair value and transaction value of the security deposit has been recognised as prepaid rent/ROU. On this fair valued deposit, interest is accounted annually at Effective Interest Rate (EIR) which will have an incremental impact on the interest income and security deposit every year. Further, portion of security deposit which is shown as ROU will be amortised over the period of concession on straight line basis over the useful life of the ROU asset. The amortised cost adjustment using EIR method on security deposits (presented under noncurrent financial assets) of INR 505.46 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 545.43 lakhs) has been recognised as a reduction of security deposit. Additionally, unwinding of discount on security deposit amounting to INR 47.74 lakhs has been recognised in the profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024. (iv) Reineasurements of postemployment benefit plans Under both Indian GAAP and Ind AS, the Company recognised costs related to its postemployment defined benefit plan on an actuarial basis. Under Indian GAAP, the entire cost including actuarial gains and losses, were charged to profit and loss. Under Ind AS, remeasurements (comprising of actuarial gains and losses) are recognised through OCI. Tlius, the employee benefit cost for the year ended 31 March 2024 has decreased by INR 12.78 lakhs and remeasurement loss on defined benefit plan of INR 12.78 lakhs has been recognised in the Other Comprehensive Income, with a corresponding deferred tax impact. (vi) Borrowings Under Indian GAAP borrowings are recorded at their transaction value. Under Ind AS, all financial liabilities are required to be recognised at fair value, net of transaction costs at initial recognition. Accordingly, the transaction costs incurred on borrowings at initial recognition have been adjusted with borrowings and accounted under EIR method. As a result, borrowings (noncurrent) have decreased with the amount of INR 70.73 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 57.37 lakhs) corresponding impact on the retained earnings. The finance cost for the year ended 31 March 2024 has decreased by INR 13.35 lakhs due to this adjustment. (g) Notes to IGAAP adjustments (i) Revenue and corresponding cost Under IGAAP, the Company had recognised certain revenue even though significant risks and rewards/control was not transferred. This has now been corrected resulted in reduction in trade receivables of INR 54.52 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR Nil); increase in inventories of INR 1,953.07 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 923.54 lakhs) and increase in other current liabilities (advance from customers) of INR 2,295.39 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR 1,119.10 lakhs). Further, this has resulted in decrease in revenue from operations of INR 1,230.81 lakhs and decrease in changes in inventories of finished goods of INR 1,029.54 lakhs for the year ended 31 March 2024. (ii) Provision for warranty Under the Indian GAAP, provision for warranties were not recognised as at l April 2023. This has now been corrected resulting in increase in provisions (noncurrent) by INR 21.66 lakhs with a corresponding reduction in retained earnings. (h) Deferred tax adjustments Deferred tax has been recognised on account of adjustments made above and in line with requirements of Ind AS. Accordingly, deferred tax liabilities (net) have increased/(decreased) by INR 49.26 lakhs (1 April 2023: INR (312.47) lakhs) with corresponding impact in retained earnings. Deferred tax expense for the year has increased by INR 364.95 lakhs ended 31 March 2025.

3 Property, plant and equipment and capital workinprogress .. . Freehold „ .... Buildings and s Leasehold improvements Plant and machinery Computers Furniture and fixtures Electrical fittings Office equipments Vehicles Total Capital workinprogress (Note 3.5) Leasehold improvements Plant and machinery Cost or valuation Balance as at 1 April 2023 1,190.93 4,429.46 492.22 15,006.43 157.29 42.42 486.00 84.22 168.88 22,057.85 4131 Additions 159.98 92.86 5.13 18.41 4.76 303.92 585.06 144.15 Disposals (S.X>> (5.90) Balance as at 31 March 2024 1,190.93 4,429.46 492.22 15,166.41 250.15 47.55 504.41 88.98 466.90 22,637.01 185.46 Additions 20.20 8.23 12.77 14.96 14.90 71.06 Transfers (185.46) Balance as at 31 March 2025 1,190.93 4,429.46 492.22 15,186.61 258.38 60.32 51937 103.88 466.90 22,708.07 Accumulated depreciation and impairment Balance as at 1 April 2023 3. Depreciation expense for the year 224.01 109.16 3,114.12 72.89 7.94 55.14 16.46 68.04 3,667.76 Disposals Balance as at 31 March 2024 224.01 109.16 3,114.12 72.89 7.94 55.14 16.46 68.04 3,667.76 Depreciation expense for the year 206.07 109.15 3,386.83 85.04 2.72 41.69 35 44 20.68 3,887.62 Impairment expense for the year 2,001.14 2,001.14 Balance as at 31 March 2025 430.08 21831 8,502.09 157.93 10.66 96.83 51.90 88.72 9,556.52

Net book value Balance as at 31 March 2025 1,190.93 3,999.38 273.91 6,684.52 100.45 49.66 42234 51.98 378.18 13,15135 Balance as at 31 March 2024 1,190.93 4305.45 383.06 124)52.29 177.26 39.61 449.27 7232 39836 18^69.25 185.46

3.1 On transition to Ind AS (i.e. I Apnl 2023). the Company had elected to continue with the net carrying value of all property , plant and equipment measured as per the Indian GAAP and use that net earn ing value as the deemed cost of property, plant and equipment. 3.2 Property, plant and equipment pledged as security Refer Note 17 for the details of property, plant and equipment pledged as securin. 3.3 Impairment of plant and machinery The Company operates a manufacturing facility located at #13/1. International Airport Road. Bettahalasur Post. Bengaluru — 562157 (hereinafter referred to as Unit 1 ). which was based on polycrystalline silicon solar cell technology. With advancements in solar technology, this particular technology has become obsolete. As a result, the plant and machinery at Unit I is no longer in use. Accordingly, the written down value of the related assets has been fully provided for in the books of account for the year ended 31 March 2025 amounting to INR 2.001.04 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR Nil) (Also. Refer Note 31). 3.4 Contractual obligations Refer Note 34.2(a) for details on contractual commitments for acquiring property, plant and equipment. 3.5 Capital workinprogress ("CWIP") This represents costs relating to the manufacturing facility under construction.

CWIP ageing schedule: As at 31 March 2025 Amount in CWIP for a period or Less than 1 12 years 23 years More than 3 Total Projects in progress year years Tolal As at 31 March 2024 Projects in progress 144.15 41.31 185.46 Total 144.15 4131 185.46 As at 1 April 2023 Projects in progress 41.31 41.31 Total 4131 41.31

There is no project wbps^&ApjStiSP s overdue or has exceeded its cost compared to its original plan during the year. . v^sso?^ , 4 Leases 4.1 Leases as lessee The Company has lease contracts primarily for buildings. The Company also has certain leases with lease term up to 12 months. The Company applies the recognition exemptions relating to shortterm leases for these leases.

(a) Information about leases for which the Company is a lessee is as follows. Rightofuse assets Buildings Balance as at 1 April 2023 598.90 Additions 173.06 Amortisation expense (107.71) Balance as at 31 March 2024 664.25 Additions 256.35 Effect of modification to lease terms (59.95) Amortisation expense (190.97) Balance as at 31 March 2025 669.68

Lease liabilities Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Balance as at 1 April 185.45 53.47 Additions 248.51 165.28 Effect of modification to lease terms (64.21) Interest expense on lease liabilities 27.94 12.19 Payments (131.80) (45.49) Exchange differences (0.02) Balance as at 31 March 265.87 185.45

As at As at As at Classified as: 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 Aoril 2023 Noncurrent 112.54 123.55 32.35 Current 153.33 61.90 21.12 265.87 185.45 53.47

Amounts recognised in profit and loss Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Shortterm lease expense 58.87 31.45 (Gain) on modification of lease terms (4.25) Interest expense on lease liabilities 27.94 12.19 Amortisation of rightofuse assets 190.97 107.71 Amounts recognised in cash (lows Principal paid on lease liabilities 103.86 33.30 Interest paid on lease liabilities 27.94 12.19 131.80 45.49

5 Other intangible assets

Cost Computer Software Balance as at 1 April 2023 2.79 Additions 131.49 Balance as at 31 March 2024 134.28 Additions 10.63 Balance as at 31 March 2025 144.91 Accumulated amortisation Balance as at 1 April 2023 Amortisation 6.82 Balance as at 31 March 2024 6.82 Amortisation 45.75 Balance as at 31 March 2025 52.57

Net book value Balance as at 31 March 2025 92.34 Balance as at 31 March 2024 127.46 Balance as at 1 April 2023 2.79

5.1 On transition to Ind AS (i.e.. 1 April 2023). the Company had elected to continue with the carrying value of all intangible assets measured as per the Indian GAAP and use that carrying value as the deemed cost of intangible assets. 5.2 Net gain on disposal of trade marks amounting to INR 9.02 lakhs during the year ended 31 March 2025. The book value of the said intangible assets was INR Nil as on 1 April 2023.

6 Investments As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Noncurrent investments Investments in equity instruments (fully paidup) Investments in subsidiaries at cost Unquoted equity shares Emmvee Energy Private Limited 11,30,00,000 (31 March 2024: 5,00,00,000,1 April 2023: 9,999) equity shares of 1NR 10 each, fully paid up 11,300.00 5,000.00 1.00 Emmvee Energy GmbH (Refer Note 6.1) 2,500 (31 March 2024: 2,500, 1 April 2023: 2,500) equity shares of Euro 10 each, fully paid up 328.61 328.61 328.61 ES Neptune Solar Private Limited Nil (31 March 2024: Nil, 1 April 2023: 9,999) equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up 1.00 Total noncurrent investments 11,628.61 5,328.61 330.61 Aggregate book value of unquoted investments 11,628.61 5,328.61 330.61

The Company sold Ihe entire investment in ES Neptune Solar Private Limited on 5 December 2023 at a consideration of 1NR 1.00 lakh. 6.1 Impairment assessment The management has tested whether investment and loan given to Emmvee Energy GmbH as at 31 March 2025 has suffered any impairment loss. The recoverable amount has been determined based on valueinuse calculations on a discounted cashflow method which require use of assumptions. The calculations use cash flow projections using the estimated growth and pretax discount rates stated below. 7.1 Details of loans or advances (Gross) in the nature of loans are granted to the related parties (as defined under Companies Act 2013) either severally or jointly with any other person, are as follows:

As at 31 March 2025 Amount outstanding As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 % to th As at 31 March 2025 total loans and advance nature of loans As at 31 March 2024 in the As at 1 April 2023 (a) Repay able on demand Other related parties 5,175.30 5,063.60 5,049.30 12.15% 14.47% 43.26% (b) Without specifying any terms or period of repayment Other related parties 37,419.00 29,924.80 6,623.80 87.85% 85.53% 56.74% 42,594.30 34,988.40 11,673.10 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

7.2 The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Emmvec Energy Private Limited amounting to INR 37,419.00 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR 29.924.80 lakhs. I April 2023: INR 6.623.80 lakhs). The loan is granted as an unsecured loan to Emmvee Energy Private Limited towards promoters contribution for the project as per the requirements of the Sanction terms of 1REDA. which carries interest rate ?, 7.90% to comply the regulations of Companies Act 2013. However interest and principal shall become due and payable by the borrower only upon the repayment of term loan or as may be allowed by IREDA in the term loan financing documents or as may be mutually agreed among the promoter, borrower and 1RED A. 7.3 The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Emmvee Energy GmbH amounting to INR 3.701.70 lakhs (net of impairment loss of INR 1.473.60 lakhs) (31 March 2024: INR 5.063.60 lakhs. I April 2023: INR 5.049.30 lakhs). The loan (interest free) is granted as an unsecured loan (repayable on demand) to Emmvee Energy GmbH towards production of power and sale of power generated from solar and purchase of photovoltaic equipments and as well as the trade with these products. 7.4 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Companys exposure to financial risks.

8 Other financial assets As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Noncurrent Security deposits 986.49 652.19 560.75 Deposits with banks with original maturity of more than 12 months 8.1 78.83 359.60 715.02 Total other noncurrent financial assets 1,065.32 1,011.79 1,275.77 Current Securitydeposits 3.20 Interest accrued but not due on deposits 18.11 1.47 Interest receivable from related parties 35.5 967.62 Interest receivable from others 64.51 67.79 Advances to employees 19.58 42.75 23.18 Other receivables from related parties 35.5 8.71 8.71 Total other current financial assets 46.40 1,086.79 92.44

8.1 Held as margin money for bank guarantee and letter of credit facilities. 8.2 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Company

s exposure to financial risks.

9 Other assets As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 NonCurrent Capital advances 137.58 252.99 3,307 66 Balances with government authorities 887.73 288.03 238.56 Total other noncurrent assets 1,025.31 541.02 3,546.22 Current Advances to suppliers 466.31 858.24 2,446.63 Prepaid expenses 228.63 395.30 415.09 Gratuitv 10.00 46.10 Total other current assets 694.94 1,263.54 2,907.82

9.1 Includes amount of INR 132.67 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR NiL I April 2023: INR Nil) towards expenses against proposed initial Public Offer (IPO) work which will be allocated between the selling shareholders and the Companywherein the Companys portion will be adjusted against the Securities Premium on completion of IPO. 9.2 Refer Note 35 for the details of outstanding balances with related parties. i. A A

10 Inventories As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 (At lower of cost and net realisable value) Raw materials 11,591.02 23,939.39 9,173.97 Raw materials in transit 140.17 Finished goods 2,496.02 4,162.14 3,545.51 Finished goods in transit 4,361.88 1,953,07 923.54 Stores and spares 662.29 557.16 488.32 Total inventories 19,251.38 30,611.76 14,131.34

10.1 During the year ended 31 March 2025, amount of INR 637.14 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR 232.46 lakhs) was recognised as provision for inventories carried at net realisable value and provision for slow moving and obsolete items. 10.2 Refer Note 17 for the details of inventories pledged as security.

11 Trade receivables As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Trade receivables considered good unsecured 9,276.47 11,656.20 8,744.36 Trade receivables — credit impaired 19.81 91.22 144.09 9,296.28 11,747.42 8,888.45 Less: Provision for impairment of trade receivables Trade receivables considered good unsecured (151.95) (196.02) (1,845 10) Trade receivables credit impaired (1981) (91.22) (144 09) Trade receivables net 9,124.52 11,460.18 6,899.26 Amounts due from related parties out of the above trade receivables 1,964.68

11.1 No trade receivables are due from directors or other officers of the company either severally or jointly with any other person or firms or private companies in which any director is a partner, a director or a member other than as disclosed in Note 35. 11.2 Trade receivables are noninterest bearing and are generally on credit terms of 60 days. 11.3 Refer Note 17 for the detai Is of trade receivables pledged as security. 11.4 Refer Note 39 for information about the Company

s exposure to financial risks, and details of impairment losses for trade receivables and fair values 11.5 Trade receivables ageing schedule

As at 31 March 2025 Outstanding for following periods from due date of payment Not due Less than 6 6 months 12 years 23 years More tha n 3 years Total Months 1 year Undisputed trade receivables considered good 4,865.71 3,418.40 934.15 3.37 34.35 20.49 9,276.47 Undisputed trade receivables — which have significant increase in credit risk Undisputed trade receivable credit impaired Disputed trade receivables considered good Disputed trade receivables — which have significant increase in credit risk Disputed trade receivables — credit impaired 13.26 3.70 2.81 0.04 19.81 T otal 4,878.97 3,422.10 934.15 3.37 37.16 20.53 9,296.28 As at 31 March 2024 Outstanding for following periods from due date of payment Not due Less than 6 6 months — 12 years 23 years More than 3 years Total Months 1 year Undisputed trade receivables — considered good 2,701.47 8,530.48 274.87 36.79 110.00 2.59 11,656.20 Undisputed trade receivables — which have significant increase in credit risk Undisputed trade receivable —credit impaired Disputed trade receivables considered good Disputed trade receivables — which have significant increase in credit risk • • Disputed trade receivables — credit impaired 3.70 39.15 48.37 91.22 T otal 2,701.47 8,530.48 274.87 40.49 149.15 50.96 11,747.42 As at 1 April 2023 Outstanding for following periods from due date of payment Not due Less than 6 6 months 12 years 23 years More tha n 3 years Total Months 1 year Undisputed trade receivables considered good 1,822.02 5,248.51 323.49 1,210.16 123.97 16.21 8,744.36 Undisputed trade receivables which have significant increase in credit risk Undisputed trade receivable credit impaired Disputed trade receivables considered good Disputed trade receivables which have significant increase in credit risk Disputed trade receivables credit impaired 7.71 0,89 74.70 60.79 144.09 Total 1,822.02 5,256.22 324.38 1,210.16 198.67 77.00 8,888.45 12 Cash and cash equivalents As at As at As at Balances with banks: 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 In current accounts 3,373.10 61.21 101.14 Cash on hand 3.05 0.44 1.68 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,376.15 61.65 102.82

12.1 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Company

s exposure to financial risks.

13 Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Deposits with banks with original maturity of more than three months but less than 12 months 477.12 391.29 608.61 Total bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents 477.12 391.29 608.61

13.1 Represents deposits held as margin money for bank guarantees and letter of credit facilities. 13.2 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Companys exposure to financial risks.

14 Current tax assets (net) As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Advance income tax (including tax deducted at source) Less: Provision for income tax 352.50 (118.76) Total current tax assets (net) 233.74

15 Equity share capital As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Authorised share capital Equity shares of INR 2 each (31 March 2024: INR 10,1 April 2023: INR 10) 6.00,00,000 1,200.00 1,20,00,000 uoo.oo 1,20,00,000 1,200.00 6,00,00,000 1,200.00 1,20,00,000 1,200.00 1,20,00,000 1,200.00 Preference shares of INR 100 each (31 March 2024: Nil, 1 April 2023; Nil) 1,00,000 100.00 1,00,000 100.00 Total authorised share capital 6,01,00,000 1,300.00 1,20,00,000 1,200.00 1,20,00,000 1,200.00 Issued, subscribed and paidup Equity shares of INR 2 each (31 March 2024: INR 10,1 April 2023: INR 10) 5,39,59,050 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18 5,39,59,050 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on 10 February 2025 through extra ordinary general meeting, the authorised share capital of the Company have been increased from INR 1,200.00 lakhs to INR 1,300.00 lakhs (through addition of 1,00,000 number of preference shares of INR 100 each).

15.1 Reconciliation of shares outstanding at the beginning and at the end of the year As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 Number Amount Number Amount Equity shares Balance at the beginning of the year 1,07,91,810 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18 Add: Addition due to subdivision of shares (Refer (a) below) 4,31,67,240 Balance at the end of the year 5,39,59,050 1,079.18 1,07,91,810 1,079.18

(a) Subdivision of equity shares Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders in the EGM dated 24 March 2025, the Company has subdivided the face value of its equity shares from INR 10 each to INR 2 each. Accordingly, 1,07,91,810 equity shares of INR 10 each of the Company were subdivided into 5,39,59,050 equity shares of INR 2 each. (b) Bonus issue of equity shares after the reporting period Refer Note 45.1 15.2 Rights, preferences and restrictions attached to the equity shares The Company has one class of equity shares having a par value of INR 2 per share. Each shareholder is eligible for one vote per share held. The final dividend proposed by the Board of Directors is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. In the event of liquidation, the equity shareholders are eligible to receive the remaining assets of the Company after distribution of all preferential amounts, in proportion to their shareholding. 15.3 Shareholders holding more than 5% of each class of shares

As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 Name of the share holder Number of % of holding in Number of % of holding Number of % of holding shares the class shares in the class shares in the class Equity shares of INR 2 each (31 March 2024: INR 10 each, 1 April 2023: INR 10 each), fully paidup Mr, Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah 2,60,00,000 48.18% 52,00,000 48.18% 52,00,000 48.18% Mrs. Shubha Manjunatha 2,60,00,000 48.18% 52,00,000 48.18% 52,00,000 48.18%

As per records of the company, including its register of shareholders/members and other declarations received from shareholders regarding beneficial interest, the above shareholding represents both legal and beneficial ownerships of shares Refer Note 17 for the details of equity shares pledged as security by promoters of the Company. 15.4 Aggregate number of shares issued for consideration other than cash, bonus shares allotted and shares bought back during the period of five years immediately preceding the reporting date There are no such shares issued, allotted or bought back during the period of five years immediately preceding the reporting date. Also refer Note 45.1 for details of bonus shares issued subsequent to the reporting date. 15.5 Shareholding of promoters

Equity shares of INR 2 each, fully paid up (Refer Note 15.1(a)) As at 31 March 2025 Promoter name No. of shares % of total shares % change during the year Mr Manjimatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah 2,60,00,000 48.18% Mrs. Shubha Maniunatha 2,60,00,000 48.18% Equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up As at31 March 2024 Promoter name No. of shares % of total shares % change during the year Mr. Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah 52,00,000 48.18% _ Mrs. Shubha Maniunatha 52,00,000 48.18% Equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up As at 1 April 2023 Promoter name No. of shares % of total shares % change during the year Mr. Maniunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah 52,00,000 48.18% . Mrs. Shubha Manjunatha 52,00,000 48.18%

16 Other equity As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Reserves and surplus Securities premium 316.72 316.72 316.72 Capital reserve 875.39 875.39 875.39 General reserve 400.00 400,00 400.00 Retained earnings 41,656.26 25,523.46 16,171.31 Total other equity 43,248.37 27,115.57 17,763.42

16.1 Movement in reserves and surplus Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 (i) Securities premium Opening balance 316.72 316.72 Closing balance 316.72 316.72 (ii) Capital reserve Opening balance 875.39 875.39 Closing balance 875.39 875.39 (iii) General reserve Opening balance 400.00 400.00 Closing balance 400.00 400.00 (iv) Retained earnings Opening balance 25,523.46 16,171.31 Profit for the year Items of OCI recognised directly in retained earnings 16,192.40 9,361.71 Remeasurement loss on postemployment defined benefit plan (59.60) (9.56) Closing balance 41,656.26 25,523.46 (v) Remeasurement loss on postemployment defined benefit plan Opening balance (9.56) Changes during the year (59.60) (9.56) Closing balance (69.16) (9.56)

16.2 Nature and purpose of items in other equity The follow ing describes the nature and purpose of each item within other equity:

Particulars Description and purpose Securities premium Amount subscribed for share capital in excess of nominal value. The reserve can be utilised only for limited purposes such as issuance of bonus shares in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Capital reserve Capital reserve represent the difference between carrying value of net identified assets and purchase consideration paid for business combination of a division in earlier year. General reserve General reserve was created through an annual transfer of net income at a specified percentage in accordance with applicable regulations. The amount transferred to the general reserve can be utilised only in accordance with the specific requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Retained earnings Retained earnings are the profits/(losses) that the Company has eamed/incurred till date, less any dividends or other distributions paid to shareholders. Retained earnings include remeasurement gain / (loss) on defined benefit plans, net of taxes that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit and loss.

17 Borrowings As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at l April 2023 Noncurrent borrowings Secured Term loans From a financial institution 6,472.12 10,244.01 13,213.22 From bank 3,120.57 3,684.57 4,308.31 Less: Current maturities of longterm, borrowings (5,144.33) (4,361.58) (3,579.58) Total noncurrent borrowings 4,448.36 9,567.00 13,941.95 Current borrowings Secured Current maturities of longterm borrowings 5,144.33 4,361.58 3,579.58 Cash credit from banks 2,526.49 5,460.60 3,386.74 Buyers credit on raw materials 2,274.99 7,054.83 Bill Discounting Unsecured 1,945.44 1,039.08 4,502.93 Term loans From Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited, a related party 2,154.75 From Members 6,238.53 2,719.50 From Others 80.00 Total current borrowings 11,971.25 26309.37 14,188.75 Total borrowings 16,419.61 35376,37 28,130.70 Aggregate secured borrowings 16,339.61 27,483.08 25,411.20 Aggregate unsecured borrowings 80.00 16,419.61 8,393.29 35,87637 2,719.50 28,130.70

17.1 Security details and terms of repayment Particulars Maturity date Interest rate (pa.) as at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 (i) Term loan from financial institution I. Term loan from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited(hereafter known as "IREDA") 31 December 2026 9.85% 5,508.55 8,024.36 9,740.32 2. Covid19 Top Up Term Loan 30 June 2025 9.60% 97.50 487.50 875.13 Secured by way of extention of charges on the primary and collateral security already held for the main term loan. 3. Term loan under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line(GECL) Extension of charges on the primary security/ Collateral security already held for the main loan 31 March 2026 9.50% 866.07 1,732.15 2,597.77 Total outstanding for IREDA loan in the books of the Company (Refer Note 45.6) 6,472.12 10,244.01 13,213.22 Maturity date Interest rate (p.a.) as at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 (ii) Term loan from bank Term loan from HDFC Bank Loan sanctioned for the purpose of takeover of existing term loan from SBI Bank sanctioned for 750 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Lime UnitII, Dabaspet, Bengaluru 31 December 2030 8.50% 3,120.57 3,684.57 4,308.31 (iii) Unsecured 1. Loan from Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 2. Loan from members are unsecured. 3. Loan from directors Loans received from members are at variable rates of interest, with members charging different rates of interest. An average rate of interest has been computed and disclosed for reporting purposes. Repayable on demand Repayable on demand Repayable on demand 7.90% 5.89% Nil 2,154.75 5,414.50 824.03 1,850.00 869.50 4. Loan fro mothers are unsecured. 15 November 2025 16% 80.00

(iv) Other loans Maturity date Interest rate (p.a.) as As at As at As at at 31 March 2025 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 t. Buyers credit on raw material Secured by Buyers credit is secured by the customer through a lien marked Maximum usance period 5.10% 2,274.99 7,054.83 fixed deposit equivalent to 107% of the buyers credit amount. upto 180 days 2. Cash credit Axis bank Repayable on demand 8.75% 32.94 1,199.59 1,265.81 SBI Repayable on demand 10.50% 1,100.88 HDFC Repayable on demand 8.00% 2,493.55 3,160.13 2,120.93 2,526.49 5,460.60 3,386.74 (v) Bill discounting Repayable on demand 7% Axis bank 1,455.60 HDFC Bank 822.89 3,047.33 Bank oflndia 216.19 Bank of Baroda 1,945.44 1,945.44 1,039.08 4,502.93

Bank of Baroda has sanctioned a Fresh Inland Bill Discounting Facility backed by Letters of Credit (LC) amounting to ?7.500 Lakhs, subject to annual review and applicable terms. No collateral security is stipulated. 1. Term loan from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited!hereafter known as "IREDA") Secured by a) Mortgage of Immovable properties on first charge basis are as under:

(i) Industrial land and building owned by the Company situated at Sonnappanahalli village. Bettahalasur, Bengaluru.

(ii) Industrial land and building owned by the Company situated at Laxmaiah block, Ganganagar, Bengaluru. b) Hypothecation of existing plant and machinery located at #13/1, International Airport road. Bettahalasur Post, Bengaluru 562157 c) Hypothecation of raw materials, semi finished goods, finished goods and receivables. d) Immovable property owned by Smt Shubha M (Director) situated at Sonnappanahalli village, Bettahalasur, Bengaluru and building there on. Other securities Mr. D V Manjunatha and Mrs. Shubha M have given personal guarantees for the term loan taken from IREDA (ii)Term loan from bank Secured by Mortgage of Factory Land and Building First Pari Passu charge with Axis Bank/other Banks sanctioning the additional Term borrowing on the industrial Dcbaspet property of 2.725 acre in the name of the company. Hypothecation of plant and Machinery First pari passu charge with Axis bank/other Banks sanctioning additional Term borrowing, on the entire value of plant and machinery INR 7,000.00 Lakhs at Dabaspet industrial area in the name of the company. Other securities Mr. D V Manjunatha and Mrs. Shubha M have given personal guarantees for the term loan taken from HDFC. 2. Cash Credit (it Axis Bank The Company has availed a working capital facility with a sanctioned limit of INR 5,500.00 lakhs, secured by i) 1st pari passu charge with HDFC Bank by way of hypothecation of entire current assets (present and future) of the company. QilSflLBank. The working capital facility of INR 5,000.00 Lakhs has been duly closed in the current year. (Mi) I1DFC Bank The Company has availed a working capital facility with a sanctioned limit of INR 5,000.00 lakhs, secured by (i) First Pari passu charge on entire current assets of the Company including raw materials, finished goods, goods in process of manufacturing and receivables. (ii) Second pari passu charge by way of hypothecation on all the Plant and machinery and other fixed assets of the Company throght SBICAP Trustee. 17.2 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Groups exposure to financial risks. 17.3 Refer Note 35 for the details of outstanding balances with related parties. 17.3 Reconciliation of movements of liabilities to cash flows arising from financing activities

Particulars Borrowings Interest accrued but not due on Lease liabilities Total As at 1 April 2024 35,876.37 borrowings 127.22 185.45 36,189.04 Cash flows: Principal paid on lease liabilities (103.86) (103.86) Interest paid on lease liabilities (27.94) (27.94) Proceeds from borrowings 2,230.00 2,230.00 Repayment of borrowings (21,686.76) (21,686.76) Interest paid on borrowings (2,749.83) (2,749.83) Noncash flows: New leases 248.51 248.51 Deletions (64.21) (64.21) Interest expense during the year 1,987.63 27.94 2,015.57 Interest expense on income tax Other borrowing costs (processing fees, bank charges, etc) Exchange differences 353.18 289.22 (0.02) 353.18 289.22 (0.02) As at 31 March 2025 16,419.61 7.42 265.87 16,692.90 As at 1 April 2023 28,130.70 53.47 28,184.17 Cash flows: Principal paid on lease liabilities (33.30) (33.30) Interest paid on lease liabilities (12.19) (12.19) Repayment of borrowings 7,745.67 7,745.67 Interest paid on borrowings (2,989.15) (2,989.15) Noncash flows: New leases 165.28 165.28 Interest expense on income tax Other borrowing costs (processing fees, bank charges, etc) Interest expense during the year 187.24 390.05 2,539.08 12.19 187.24 390.05 2,551.27 As at 31 March 2024 35,876.37 127.22 185.45 36,189.04

18 Other financial liabilities As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Noncurrent Security deposits 11.85 3.25 3 25 Total other noncurrent financial liabilities 11.85 3.25 3.25 Current Interest accrued but not due on borrowings 7.42 127.22 Capital creditors 331.86 261.95 592.80 Employees due payable 476.62 337.93 225.91 Other payables 2.40 Other payables to related parties 23.18 Total other current financial liabilities 839.08 729.50 818.71

18.1 Includes interest payable to a related party of INR Nil (31 March 2024; INR 41.45 lakhs, 1 April 2023: INR Nil) (Refer Note 35). 18.2 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Company

19 Provisions Noncurrent Provisions for warranties As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at l April 2023 Warranties 283.73 137.45 53.28 Total noncurrent provisions Current Provision for employee benefits 283.73 137.45 53.28 Provisions for gratuity 39.32 Provisions for compensated absences 156.31 134.04 115.49 Total current provisions 195.63 134.04 115.49

19.1 The Code on Social Security, 2020 The Code on Social Security, 2020 (

Code

) relating to employee benefits during employment and post employment benefits received Presidential assent in September 2020. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India. However, the date on which the Code will come into effect has not been notified and the final rules/interpretation have not yet been issued. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective. 19.2 Postemployment defined benefit plans (A) Information regarding defined benefit plans and its funding The Company has a defined benefit gratuity plan in India (Gratuity plan). The Gratuity plan is a final salaty plan for India employees, which requires contributions to be made to a separately administered hind. The Gratuity plan is governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Under this Act, employee who has completed five years of service is entitled to specific benefit. The level of benefits provided depends on the member

s length of service and salary at retirement age. The fluid has the form of a trust and it is governed by the Board of Trustees, which consists of Mr. D V Manjunatha and Mrs. M. Shubha.. The Board of Trustees is responsible for the administration of the plan assets and for the definition of the investment strategy. Each year, the Board of Trustees reviews the level of fluiding in the Gratuity plan. Such a review includes the assetliability matching strategy and investment risk management policy. The Board ofTrustees decides its contribution based on the results of this annual review. The plans are exposed to a number of risks, including: Investment risk: mov ement of discount rate used against the return from plan assets Interest rate risk: decreases/increases in the discount rate used will increase/decrease the defined benefit obligation Longevity risk: changes in the estimation of mortality rates of current and former employees. Salary risk: increases in future salaries increase the gross defined benefit obligation. (B) Reconciliation of defined benefit obligation and fair value of plan assets

Gratuity plan Defined benefit obligation Fair value of plan assets Net defined benefit Iiability/(asset) Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Balance as at the beginning of the year 311.82 267.42 321.82 313.52 (10.00) (46.10) Current service cost 43.43 34.86 43.43 34.86 Interest cost/(Expected return on plan assets) 22.62 20.05 (22.54) (22.73) 0.08 (2.68) Included in profit and loss (Note 27) 66.05 54.91 (22.54) (22.73) 43.51 32.18 Remeasurement loss/(gain): Actuarial loss / (gain) arising from: Changes in financial assumptions 47.95 2.25 • 47.95 2.25 Experience adjustments 32.18 11.34 0.48 0.81 31.70 10.53 Included in OCI 80.13 13.59 0.48 0.81 79.65 12.78 Employer contributions . 73.84 8.86 (73.84) (8.86) Benefits paid (140.53) (24.10) (140.53) (24.10) Transfers (48.18) (48.18) Other movements (188.71) (24.10) 1114.88) (15.24) (73.84) (8.86) Balance as at (he end of the year 269.28 311.82 229.96 321.82 39.32 (10.00)

(C) Plan assets 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Plan assets comprise the following: Insurer managed fluids 229.96 321.82 313.52 229.96 321.82 313.52 The Company expects to contribute INR 58.23 lakhs (31 March 2024: 1NR 50.22 lakhs, April 2023: INR 42.62 lakhs) into its Gratuity plan dining the next financial year. (O) Actuarial assumptions The principal actuarial assiunptions used in determining the present value of the defined benefit obligations (weighted average) include:

31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Gratuity plan Discount rate 7.00% 7.25% 7,50% Future salary growth 10.00% 5.00% 5.00% Attrition rate 10.00% 22.29% 22.29% Mortality rate IALM 201214 IALM 201214 IALM 201214

(E) Maturity analysis The expected maturity analysis of gratuity is as follows: 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Within one year 74.90 98.94 73.47 Between one and two years 3.69 27.97 32.13 Between two and five years 18.24 52.94 55.86 Later than five years 146.38 131.97 105.96

(F) Sensitivity analysis The impact to the value of the defined benefit obligation of a reasonably possible change to one actuarial assumption, holding all other assumption constant, is presented in the table below. In practice, this is unlikely to occur, and changes in some of the assumptions may be correlated. When calculating the sensitivity

of the defined benefit obligation to significant actuarial assumptions, the same method has been applied as when calculating the defined benefit liability recognised in the balance sheet.

Gratuity plan Actuarial assumptions Reasonably possible 31 March 2025 Defined benefit obligation 31 March 2024 Defined benefit obligation 1 April 2023 Defined benefit obligation Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Discount rate (+/ 1%) 254.32 286.48 301.87 322.52 258.89 276.57 Future salary growth (+/ 1%) 285.82 254.57 322.59 301.64 276.47 258.84 Attrition rate (+/ 1%) 265.02 273.99 311.95 311.64 267.63 267.14

19.3 Provisions for compensated absences The entire amount of the above provision are presented as current, since the Company does not have ail unconditional right to defer settlement for any of these obligations. However, based on past experience, the Company does not expect all employees to avail the foil amount of accrued leave or require payment for such leave within the next 12 months The provisions for compensated absences not expected to be settled within the next 12 months amounts to INR 119.04 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR 91.26 lakhs. 1 April 2023: INR 83.25 lakhs).

19.4 Movement in provisions As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 Opening balance 137.45 53.28 Provision charged to profit and loss 146.83 91.07 Provisions used during the year (0.55) (6.90) Closing balance 283.73 137.45

Information about provision for warranties Provision for warranty claims represents present value of the management

s best estimate of the future outflow of economic benefits that will be required under the Company

s obligations for warranties under sale of products. The estimates has been made on the basis of historical trends and current cost of insuring the product performance warranty and may vary as a result of new materials, altered manufacturing processes or other events affecting product quality. Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises 9,839.16 14.898.05 6,831.37 Total trade payables 11,043.61 15,781.98 6,882,50 Amounts due to related parties out of the above trade payables 35.5 2.483.32 20.1 Trade payables are noninterest bearing and are normally settled on 60day terms. 20.2 Refer Note 38 for fair value measurements and Note 39 for information about the Companys exposure to financial risks. 20.3 Trade payables ageing schedule

As at31 March 2025 Outstanding for following periods from due date of payment Unbilled dues Payables not due Less than 1 year 12 years 23 years More than 3 years Total (i) Undisputed MSME 1,000.67 203.78 1,204.45 (ii) Undisputed Others 1,043.10 1,404.88 6,606.32 726.37 8.58 49.91 9,839.16 (iii) Disputed dues MSME (iv) Disputed dues Others 1,043.10 2,405.55 6,810.10 726.37 8.58 49.91 11,043.61 As at 31 March 2024 Outstanding for following periods from due date of payment Unbilled dues Payables not due Less than 1 year 12 years 23 years More than 3 years Total (i) Undisputed MSME 883.93 883.93 (ii) Undisputed Others 1,053.86 6,398.33 7,350.27 26.80 16.03 52.76 14,898.05 (iii) Disputed dues MSME (iv) Disputed dues Others 1,053.86 6398.33 8,234.20 26.80 16.03 52.76 15,781.98 As at 1 April 2023 Outstanding for following peri ids from due date ol payment Unbilled dues Payables not due Less than 1 year 12 years 23 years More than 3 years Total (i) Undisputed MSME 51.13 51.13 (ii) Undisputed Others 690.29 52.33 6,007.29 19.82 8.10 53.55 6,831.37 (iii) Disputed dues MSME • (iv) Disputed dues Others 690.29 52.33 6,058.42 19.82 8.10 53.55 6,882.50

20.4 Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act) disclosure Disclosure relating to suppliers registered under MSMED Act based on the information available with the Company:

Particulars (a) Amount remaining unpaid to any supplier at the end of each accounting year: 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Principal amount 1,204.45 883.93 51.13 Interest due thereon 1.95 1.95 Total (b) The amount of interest paid by the buyer in terms of section 16 of the MSMED Act, along with the amount of the payment made to the supplier beyond the appointed day during each accounting year. 1,204.45 885.88 53.08 Principal amount . _ 121.22 Interest due thereon (c) The amount of interest due and payable for the period of delay in making payment (which have been paid but beyond the appointed day during the year) but without adding the interest specified under the MSMED Act. ~ 0.61 (d) The amount of interest accrued and remaining unpaid at the end of each accounting year. . 0.61 (e) The amount of further interest remaining due and payable even in the succeeding years, until such date when the interest dues above are actually paid to the small enterprise, for the purpose of disallowance of a deductible expenditure under section 23 of the MSMED Act. 1.95 1.95

The interest on payments made to MSME vendors and outstanding balances which were due as at the balance sheet date beyond the appointed date has not been provided as management believes that the amount is insignificant and the vendors have not chained any interest so far,

21 Other liabilities As at As at As at Current 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Statutory liabilities 2,002.41 2,842.86 485.56 Advance from customers 23,169.17 19,459.17 7,284.92 Total other current liabilities 25,171.58 22,302.03 7,770.48

22 Current tax liabilities (net) As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Provision for income tax 7,596.89 3,343.40 Advance income tax (including tax deducted at source) (5,447.89) (2,020.87) Total current tax liabilities (net) 2,149.00 1,322.53 23 Revenue from operations Y ear ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Revenue from contracts with customers Sale of products Sale of manufactured goods 1.58,625.82 94,153.88 Sale of service Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) 17,710.95 28,990.67 1,76,336.77 1,23,144.55 Other operating revenues Scrap sales 3.18 0.49 Income from power generation 8.17 5.60 Total revenue from operations 1,76,348.12 1,23,150.64

Comprise sale ofsolar cells, PV modules, pumps etc 23.1 Disaggregated revenue information In the following table, revenue from contracts with customers is disaggregated by geographical area and timing of revenue recognition.

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Primary geographical markets India 1.75,505.43 1.22,821.59 United States of America 842.69 329.05 1,76,348,12 1,23,150.64 Timing of revenue recognition Point in time 1,58,629.00 94,154.37 Over time 17,719.12 28,996.27 1,76,348.12 1,23,150.64

23.2 Amount of revenue from contracts with customers does not include any discounts or other adjustments. 23.3 The performance obligations are part of contracts that have an original expected duration of less than one year. Therefore, the Company has used the practical expedient to not disclose the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations. 23.4 Refer Note 35 for the details of related party transactions.

24 Other income Interest income on Year ended 31 March 2025 Year ended 31 March 2024 Cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances at amortised cost 48.77 34.96 Loans to related parties 2,643.54 1,075.13 Income tax refund 9.58 Other loans and advances at amortised cost 39.67 26.33 Net gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10.10 Net gains on disposal of other intangible assets 9.02 Duty draw backs 3.06 Net gains on disposal of investments in debt mutual funds measured at FVTPL 59.24 , Unwinding of discount on security deposits at amortised cost 55.32 47.74 Rental income 1.62 Gain on modification of lease terms 4.25 Miscellaneous income 44.04 Total other income 24.1 Refer Note 35 for the details of related party transactions. 2,908.53 1,203.84 25 Cost of materials consumed Inventories of raw materials at the beginning of the year 23,939.39 9,173.97 Add: Purchases 1,13,220.03 91,849.21 Less: Inventories of raw materials at the end of the year 11,731.19 23,939.39 Total cost of materials consumed 25.1 Refer Note 3 5 for the details of related party transactions. 26 Changes in inventories of finished goods Inventories at the beginning of the year 1,25,428.23 77,083.79 Finished goods 4,162.14 3,545.51 Finished goods in transit Less: Inventories at the end of the year 1,953.07 6,115.21 923.54 4,469.05 Finished goods 2,496.02 4,162.14 Finished goods in transit 4,361.88 6,857.90 1,953.07 6,115.21 Net decrease/ (increase) (742.69) (1,646.16) 27 Employee benefits expenses Salaries, wages and bonus 5,753.39 3,861.95 Contribution to provident and other funds (defined contribution plans) 196.42 201.53 Postemployment gratuity benefits 43.51 32.18 Staff welfare expenses 251.37 223.73 Total employee benefits expenses 6,244.69 4,319.39

27.1 Refer Note 35 for the details of related party transactions.

2$ Finance costs Year ended Year ended Interest expense on borrowings measured at amortised cost 31 March 2025 1,987.63 31 March 2024 2,539.08 Interest expense on lease liabilities 27.94 12.19 Interest expense on income tax 353.18 187.24 Other borrowing costs (processing fees, bank charges, etc) 289.22 390.05 Total finance costs 2,657.97 3,128.56 28.1 Refer Note 35 for the details of related party transactions. 29 Depreciation and amortisation expenses Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,887.62 3,667.76 Amortisation of rightofuse assets 190.97 107.71 Amortisation of intangible assets 45.75 6.82 Total depreciation and amortisation expenses 4,124.34 3,782.29 30 Impairment losses on financial instruments Impairment loss on loans to related parties 1,473.60 Total impairment losses on financial instruments 1,473.60 31 Other expenses Consumption of stores and spares 235.99 78.58 Power and fuel 683.47 940.49 Subcontracting expenses 309.13 457.89 Project operation cost 7,592.31 17,642.91 Repairs and maintenance Plant and machinery 118.35 233.18 Buildings 19.59 9.13 Others 349.54 235.53 Rates and taxes 231.44 103.99 Carriage outwards 1,876.86 983.02 Legal and professional fees 1,212.18 966.29 Insurance 352.53 313.00 Travel expenses 180.17 242.20 Auditors remuneration 46.73 21.55 Rent 58.87 31.45 Bad debts written off 128.88 3,190.30 Reversal/Utilisation of provision for expected credit loss (115.48) (1,701.96) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 2,001.14 Provisions for warranties 146.83 91.07 Corporate social responsibility expenditure 89.05 14.61 Net loss on foreign currency transactions and translations 4.58 82.76 Other miscellaneous expenses 2,226.05 1,156.29 Total other expenses 17,748.21 25,092.28 31.1 Auditors remuneration As auditor: Statutory audit 45.00 14.50 Certification 2.50 Tax audit 3.00 Reimbursement of expenses 1.73 1.55 Total auditors remuneration 46.73 21.55

31.2 Corporate social responsibility expenditure Year ended 31 March 2025 Year ended 31 March 2024 (a) Amount required to be spent by the Company during the year 88.02 14.61 (b) Amount approved by the Board to be spent by the Company during the year (c) Amount of expenditure incurred during the year (i) Construction/ acquisition of any asset 88.02 14.61 In cash _ Yet to be paid in cash (ii) On purposes other than (i) above In cash 89.05 14.61 Yet to be paid in cash (d) Details of related party transactions (Refer Note 35.4) (e) Details of spent/unspent obligations 88.05 14.61 (i) Contribution to charitable trust 88.05 14.61 (ii) Contribution to others (iii) Unspent amount in relation to: 1.00 Ongoing project Other than ongoing project

Details of ongoing project and other than ongoing project In case of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Ongoing project)

Amount of shortfall as at 1 April 2024 Amount required to be spent during the year Amount spent during the year Amount of shortfall as at 31 March 2025 In separate CSR unspent account From Company s bank account From separate CSR unspent account With Company In case of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Other than ongoing project) Opening Balance as at 1 April 2024 Amount deposited in specified fund of Schedule VII within 6 months Amount required to be spent during the year Amount spent during the year Closing balance as at 31 March 2025 . _ 88.02 89.05 _ In case of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Ongoing project) Amount of shortfall as at 1 April 2023 Amount required to be spent during the year Amount spent during the year Amount of shortfall as at 31 March 2024 In separate CSR unspent account From Company s bank account From separate CSR unspent account With Company . . _ . In case of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Other than ongoing project) Opening Balance as at 1 April 2023 Amount deposited in specified fund of Schedule VII within 6 months Amount required to be spent during the year Amount spent during the year Closing balance as at 31 March 2024 14.61

32 Deferred tax assets and liabilities 32.1 Movement in deferred tax balances

As at As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Deferred tax liabilities Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,348.55 2,314.28 2,452.09 Rightofuse assets 168.55 167.19 150.74 Provision for gratuity 3.22 Inventories 433.08 182.47 Borrowings 11.32 17.79 14.43 Total deferred tax liabilities 1,528.42 2,935.56 2,799.73 Deferred tax assets Provision for compensated absences (39.34) (33.74) (29.07) Provision for warranties (76.87) (40.05) (5.45) Lease liabilities (66.93) (46.68) (13.46) Other financial assets (115.27) (127.22) (137.29) Trade receivables (43.23) (86.02) (782.36) Provision for gratuity (9.90) Inventories (160.37) Other current liabilities (577.75) Total deferred tax assets (511.91) (911.46) (967.63) Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,016.51 2,024.10 1,832.10

Movement of deferred tax (assets)/ liabilities (net): As at As at 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Opening balance 2,024.10 1,832.10 Deferred tax expense/(credit) recognised in profit and loss (987.55) 195.22 Deferred tax expense recognised in other comprehensive income (20.05) (3.22) Closing balance 1,016.51 2,024.10 33 Earnings per equity share The following reflects the income and share data used in the basic and diluted earnings per equity share computations: Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 (a) Profit Profit as per the statement of profit and loss 16,192.40 9,361.71 (b) Weighted average number of equity shares Number of equity shares oustanding at the beginning of the year 1.07,91,810 1.07,91,810 Add: Increase in shares due to subdivison of shares (Refer Note 15.1(a)) 4.31,67,240 4.31,67,240 Add: Bonus issue on 18 April 2025 (Refer Note 45.1) 53,95,90,500 53,95.90,500 Total 59.35,49,550 59,35,49,550 Weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the year 59,35,49,550 5935,49,550 (c) Earnings per equity share Basic (INR) 2.73 1.58 Diluted (INR) 2.73 1.58

In terms of Ind AS 33, Earnings per equity share of current year and previous year have been adjusted retrospectively for subdivision of shares during the year ended 31 March 2025 and bonus shares issued subsequent to the reporting date. The Company does not have any potential equity shares during the years ended 31 March 2025 and 31 March 2024. Hence, basic and diluted EPS are the same.

34 Contingent liabilities and commitments As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 34.1 Contingent liabilities Claims against the Company not acknowledged as debt Matters under appeals Income taxes 194.54 194.54 Service taxes 42.03 46.68 46.68 Customs duty 806.50 1,342.00 1,342.01 Goods and service tax (including value added tax) 1,079.94 740.90 510.44

(i) The Company cannot determine the timing of any cash outflows related to the above until the proceedings are resolved and judgements/decisions are received from different forums/authorities. (ii) The Company believes that the outcome of these cases will not significantly impact its financial position. Additionally, the Company does not expect any reimbursements in respect of the above contingent liabilities.

34.2 Commitments (a) Estimated amount of contracts remaining to be executed on capital account and not provided for (net of advances) As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Property, plant and equipment 192.00

(b) Other commitments (i) The Company has given corporate guarantee to Custom

s for EPCG licences obtained by Emmvee Energy Private Limited for rNR 1,594.50 lakhs during the year ended 31 March 2025 (31 March 2024:1NR 2,500.00 lakhs, 1 April 2023: Nil). (ii) The Company has given corporate guarantee for the Term loan taken from IREDA by Emmvee Energy Private limited for INR 1,30,007.00 lakhs during the year ended 31 March 2025 (31 March 2024: INR 1,30,007.00 lakhs, 1 April 2023: INR 79,200.00 lakhs). (iii) The Company has provided corporate guarantees to various banks amounting to INR 25,000.00 Lakhs for the working capital facilities availed by Emmvee Energy Private Limited. The Company has provided corporate guarantees in favour of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA the Lender) amounting to INR 1,30,007.00 lakhs, in connection with loans sanctioned to its subsidiary, Emmvee Energy Private Limited. An independent valuation was carried out to assess the fair value of these guarantees, which concluded that the fair value is nil as at the reporting date. Accordingly, no financial impact has been recognised in the books with respect to these guarantees. 35 Related party transactions In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 24 Related Party Disclosures, names of the related parties, related party relationship, transactions and outstanding balances including commitments where control exists and with whom transactions have taken place during reported periods are as follows: 35.1 Names of related parties and description of relationship (a) Where control exists

Country of incorporation Proportion of ownership interest and principal place of Principal activities As at As at As at business 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Eimnvee Energy Private Limited India Manufacturing of cells and modules 99.99% 99.99% 99.99% ES Neptune Solar Private Limited (effective from 12 September 2018 to 5 December 2023) India Business related to Green energy Products 0.00% 99.99% Emmvee Energy Inc, (Incorporated on 10 July 2023) United States Trading of solar modules 100.00% 100.00% Emmvee Energy GmbH Germany Independent Power Project 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Step down subsidiaries of Emmvee Energy GmbH Solar Park Emmvee Sokrates GmbH Germany 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Solar Park Emmvee Doberschutz GmbH Emmvee Verwaltungs GmbH Germany Germany Independent power project 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

(b) Others with whom transactions have taken place during the year Key Managerial Personnel Managing Director Mr. D V Manjunatha Wholetime Director Mr. Suhas Donthi Manjunatha (effective from 22 March 2024) Directors Mrs. M. Shubha Mr Srinath T (up to 19 March 2025) Mr.Nandeesh Kumar H R (up to 19 March 2025) Chief Financial Officer Mr. Pawan Kumar Jain (effective from 17 September 2024) Company Secretary Mr.Nagaraj Shrinivas Ronad (up to 28 February 2025) Mr.Shailesha Barve (effective from 1 March 2025) Entities in which Key Management Personnel exercise significant influence Emmvee Foundation Trust Emmvee Technologies Private Limited Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited Emmvee Green Power Private Limited Relative of Key Management Personnel Relative of Mr. D V Manjunatha Mr. Sumanth Donthi Manjunatha Relative of Mr. Suhas Donthi Manjunatha Mrs. Shreiya Suhas Donthi

35.2 Key Management Personnel (KMP) remuneration Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Mr. D V Manjunatha 780.00 300.00 Mrs. M. Shubha 300.50 150.00 Mr. Suhas Donthi Manjunatha 248.88 130.00 Mr Srinath T 115.20 123.39 Mr. Shailesha Barve 8.73 Mr.Nagaraj Shrinivas Ronad 17.25 15.30 Mr. Pawan Kumar Jain 130.56

I he above figures do^s not melude provisions for gratuity and compensated absences as the same is determined at the company level and is not possible to determine for select individuals. c

35.3 Loans to related parties (including interest receivable thereon) Lmmvcc Energy GinhH tnimvev Energy Private 1 tin Sled Year coded \car ended ear ended ^ ear ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Balance as the beginning of the year 5,063.60 5,049.30 30,802.42 6,623.80 Loans advanced 7,494 20 23.30M0 Loan repayments received (122) (45 55) Impairment (1,473.60) . Interest charged 2,607.95 1,075 13 Tax deducted on above 1260,80) HU? 51 1 Interest received (net of TDS) (3J14.77) Exchange differences 12r/ >2 57 85 Balance as the end of the year 3,701.70 5,063.60 37,419.00 30,892.42

35.4 Detail!, nf transact inn with related parties (nthef than Ibrtn given) Veen ended \ ear ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Sales of goods and services Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 900 32 Emmvee Energy Private Limited 41,869 55 28,990.07 Rent income Emmvee Technologies Private Limited. 0 18 Emmvee Energy Private Limited 120 ? Purchase of goods and services Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 100 88 %4 47 Emmvee Energy Private Limited 30,114 09 Sale of trademarks Mr. D V Manjunatha 9,(12 Lease payments Mrs. M. Shubha 3.00 3.00 Corporate Social Responsibility contribution Emmvee Foundation Trust 88 05 14 61 Investments in subsidiaries Emmvee Energy Private Limited 000.00 4,999 UO Interest expense Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited <8 46 (16 Interest income Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 35.59 Loan repayment received Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 1,445.25 Loans advanced Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 1,445.25 Borrowings received Emmvee Green Power Private Limited 100.00 Mr. D V Manjunatha 90.00 Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 2,150.00 2,316.25 Lease deposit repaid by Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 1,200.00 Borrowings repaid Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 4,304.74 161.50 Emmvee Green Power Private Limited 100.00 Mr. D V Manjunatha 798.03 135.47 Mrs. M. Shubha 26.00 Year ended Year ended Power and fuel reimbursement 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 30.88 , Emmvee Energy Private Limited 164.28 Leave encashment transfer Emmvee Energy Private Limited 23.18 Advances received back Emmvee Green Power Private Limited 176.89 160 00 Salaries, wages and bonus Mr. Sumanth Donthi Manjunatha 26.00 24.00 Mrs. Shreiya Suhas Donthi 37.26 24.00

35.5 Outstanding balances in relation to related parties (other than loans given)

Trade receivables Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 3.67 1 April 2023 Emmvee Energy Private Limited 1,961.01 Trade payables Emmvee Energy Private Limited 2,483.32 Interest accrued but not due on borrowings Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 41.45 Interest receivables Emmvee Energy Private Limited 967.62 Lease deposit receivable (Gross) Mrs M. Shubha 1,000.00 1,000.00 1,000.00 Other receivables Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 8.71 8.71 Other payables Emmvee Energy Private Limited 23.18 Unsecured loan payable Mr D V Manjunatha 798.03 843.50 Mrs M Shubha 26.00 26.00 Emmvee Solar Systems Private Limited 2,154.75 Advances to suppliers Emmvee Green Power Private Limited 176.89 336.89

Others a) Mr.D V Manjunatha and Mrs M Shubha have provided personal guarantees to the term loan taken by the Company from banks till 17 February 2025. b) Mrs.Shubha M has pledged 1,61,25,000 shares and Mr. D V Manjunatha has pledged 2,50,000 shares of the Company of INR 2 each for working capital loan taken from Bank. c) Mrs.M Shubha has provided land as security against the cash credit facilities and term loans taken by the Company from banks and IREDA. d) During the year, the Company has provided a guarantee to the customs authorities on behalf of its subsidiary, Emmvee Energy Private Limited, for the purpose of obtaining Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Licenses amounting to INR 1,595.00 lakhs. The guarantee outstanding as at 31 March 2025 amounted to INR 3,817.00 lakhs (31 March 2024: INR 2,222.00 lakhs; 1 April 2023; Nil). e) The Company has provided a corporate guarantee on behalf of its subsidiary. Emmvee Energy Private Limited for the term loan received from IREDA. 35.6 Terms and conditions Transactions with related parties were made in the ordinary course of business. Outstanding balances at the yearend with related parties are unsecured. 36 Seamen t in farm at ion 36.1 The Company manufactures and sells photovoltaic modules and photovoltaic s> stems. Further, the Company executes grid mid oftgrid photovoltaic projects <hi a turnkey basis. The Board of Directors i considered ns Chief Operating IXeision Maker > rev iews these activities luider thceonlcctollnd AS ION Operating Segments as one single operating segment to ev aluate the overall performance of the Conipanv. 36.1 Description of segment and principal acliv ities Fin management pur) roses. the Compam is organised into business units bused on its products and serv ices and has three reportable segments as follows: PV segment manufactures and sells photovoltaic modules and phvNovollaic ss steins. FIX. segment specialises m the execution of the Fngitieering. Procurement, and consuuctiontKPCi Projects within the solar sector. Solar pump and others segment involved in the supply ing and the installation of solar photovoltaic Water Ptmiping System ISPWPS?and sells power generated from the Independent Power Producing Plant <1PP>. (>perating segments are repoited in a manner consistent w ilh the internal rqrorting provided to the chief operating decisionmuker. 1 he chief operating decision maker has been identified as the management team including the Chic (Executive < hiker. Chief Opera ting Ofticer and the Finance Director. Revenue and direct expenses in relation to segments are categorised based on items that are individually identifiable to that segment while other costs, wherever allocable, are apportioned to the segments on an appropriate basis. Certain expenses arc not specifically allocable to individual segments as the underlying services are used interchangeably. The Company therefore believes that it is not practicable to provide segment disclosures relating to such expenses and accordingly such expenses are separately disclosed os unallocated and directly charged against total income.

36.2 Segment revenue and results Year ended 31 March 2025 Solar, EPC and others PV Total segment Total segment revenue 17,710.95 1.58,625.82 1.76,336.77 Other operating revenue 11.35 11.35 Revenue from external customers 17,710.95 1,58,637.17 1,76,348.12 Expenses Cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories (3,070.93? 1.27,756.46 1,24,685.54 Employee benefits expenses 1,445.95 4,798.74 6,244.69 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1,519.77 2,804.57 4,124.34 Other corporate expenses 10,997.90 6,750.3! 17,748.21 Segment profit 7,018.25 16,527.08 23,545.34 Finance costs (2,657.97) Other corporate income 2,908.53 Impairment losses on financial instruments 11,473.59) Company profit before tax 22,322.31 Year ended 31 March 2024 Solar, EPC and Total segment revenue Total segment revenue 28.99p.67 94,153.88 1,23,144.55 Other operating revenue 6.09 6.(W Revenue from external customers 28,990.67 94,159.97 1,23,150.64 Expenses Cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories 3,440.94 71,996.69 75,437.63 Employee benefits expenses 2,026.39 2,293.00 4,319.39 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 28.44 3,753.50 3,781.95 Other corporate expenses 22,651.19 2,441.09 25.(192.28 Segment profit 843.71 13,675.69 14,519.40 Finance costs (3,128 56) Other corporate income 1,203.84 Company profit before tax 12,594.68 Solar, EPC and PV Total segment others revenue Total segment revenue 16,680.62 53,836.66 70,517.28 Other operating revenue 20.31 20.31 Total segment revenue 16,680.62 53,856.97 70,537.59 Revenue from external customers 16,680.62 53,856.97 70,537.59 Expenses Cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories 10,183.04 44,644.67 54,827.71 Kmplovee benefits expense 1,782.69 1,702.47 3,485.16 Depreciation and amortisation expense 22.61 3,537.84 3,560.45 Segment profit 4,692.28 3,971.99 8,664.27 Finance costs (2,302.02) Other corporate income 1,869.49 Other corporate expenses (5,246.16) Company profit before tax 2,985.58

36.3 Segment assets and segment liabilities Assob and liabilities in i elution to segments arc categorised based on items that are irkiis iJunlly identifiable to that segment. Certain tisseb and liabilities arc not specifically alloeabic to individual segments ns these are used interchangeably The Company Iheielbre believes thnt it is not practicable to provide segment disclosures relating to such assets and liabilities and accordingly these are separately disclosed as ,UIllllloealed•.

Segment assets 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 ta) I holovoltuics modules 30,162.07 62.S36.85 43.uu7.24 t b) Solar photovoltaic proiccl. Solar Pump. UPC & O&M (c) Other unallocated and central assets 57,760.50 38,674.57 19,420.21 Current assets long lemt limns and advances 34,088.40 t Jiher noncurrent assets Total segment assets 1.01,724.41 64,502.58 Segment liabilities 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 (a l Pliolov oltaics modules 51,367.30 58,050.10 24,309.98 tb) Solar photovoltaic project. Solar Pump. EPC &OftM 340.70 3,452.52 1,241.42 tc)Other unallocated and central liabilities 5,688.42 16,003.1O) 20,108.58 NoneuiTent liability 08.71 Short term borrowings 16,877.1M Total segment liabilities 78,496.70 45,659.98 Unallocated Borrowings Derivative financial liabilities Defen ed lax liabilities (net) Current tax liabilities (net) Employee benefits obligations Other unallocated and central liabilities

36.2 Geographic information The geographic information analyses the Company

s revenue and noncurrent assets by the Companys country of domicile (i.e. India j and other countries. In presenting Ihe geographic information, segment revenue was based on the geographic location of customers and segment assets were bused on the geographic location ofthe assets. Refer to Note 22.1 for breakup ofthe Companys revenue by primary geographical market. All Ihe noncutTcnt assets (excluding financial assets

) ofthe Company were situated in India.

36.3 Major customers Significant customers represented portions of revenue are as follows: Year ended Year ended Revenue 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Customer A 23.67% 23,60% Customer B 19.44% 15.92% Customer C 15.51% 11.52% Customer D 13.85% 37 Income tax expense Year ended Y ear ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 37,1 Amounts recognised in profit or loss (i) Income tax expense Current year expense Current tax on profits for the year 7,117.45 3,037.40 Changes in estimates related to prior years 7,117.45 3,037.40 Deferred tax expense/(credit) Origination and reversal of temporary differences (987.55) 195.22 (987,551 195.22 Income tax expense 6,129.90 3,232.62 37.2 Amounts recognised in other comprehensive income Year ended Year ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Income tax expense/(credit) Remeasurements of postemployment defined benefit plans (20.05) (3.22) (20.05) (3.22)

37.3 Reconciliation of income tax expense and the accounting profit The reasons for the difference between the actual income tax expense for the year and the standard rate of corporate tax applied to profits for the year are as follows:

Yea r ended Y ear ended 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Profit for the year 16,192.40 9,361.71 Income tax expense 6,129.90 3,232.62 Profit before income taxes 22,322.30 12,594.33 Tax using the Company s statutory tax rate of 25.17% (31 March 2024: 25.17%) 5,619.00 3,170.00 Impairment on Foreign Subsidiary 370.86 Corporate social responsibly expense 22.41 Service tax credit on service written off 34.62 Others 83.01 62.62 Total income tax expense 6,129.90 3,232.62

37.4 Also Refer Note 43. 38 Fair value measurements 38.1 The carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities by categories

At amortised cost Financial assets Notes As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 March 2024 As at 1 April 2023 Trade receivables 11 9,124.52 11,460.18 6,899.26 Cash and cash equivalents 12 3,376.15 61,65 102.82 Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents 13 477.12 391.29 608.61 Loans (Noncurrent) 7 37,419.00 29,924.80 6,623.80 Loans (Current) 7 3,701.70 5,063.60 5,049.30 Other financial assets (Noncurrent) 8 1,065.32 1,011.79 1,275.77 Other financial assets (Current) 8 46.40 1,086.79 92.44 Total financial assets 55,210.21 49,000.10 20,652.00 Financial liabilities Borrowings (Noncurrent) 17 4,448.36 9,567 00 13,941.95 Borrowings (Current) 17 11,971.25 26,309.37 14,188.75 Trade payables 20 11,043.61 15,781.98 6,882.50 Other financial liabilities (Noncurrent) 18 11.85 3.25 3.25 Other financial liabilities (Current) 18 839.08 729.50 818.71 Total financial liabilities 28,314.15 52,391.10 35,835.16

Excluding lease liabilities 38.2 The carrying amounts of trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents, other financial assets, borrowings (current), trade payables and other financial liabilities are considered to be the same by the management as their fair values largely due to their shortterm nature Further, management has also assessed the carrying amount of certain loans and borrowings bearing floating interest rates which are a reasonable approximation of their respective fair values and any difference between their carrying amounts and fair values is not expected to be significant. 39 Financial risk management 39.1 General objectives, policies and processes The Company activities expose it to credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk, The Company overall risk Management program focuses on robust liquidity Management as well as monitoring of various relevant market variables, thereby consistently seeking to minimise potential adverse effects on the Company financial performance. 39.2 Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company

s maximum exposure to credit risk tor the components of the balance sheet is the carrying amounts of financial assets as per Note 38. Trade receivables To manage the credit risks arising from customers, the Companys periodically assesses the financial reliability of customers, taking into account the financial conditions, current economic trends, and analysis of historical bad debts and ageing of accounts receivables. The Company does not hold any collateral as security. The letters of credit and other forms of credit insurance are considered integral part of trade receivables and considered in the calculation of impairment. The Company

s exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. However, management also considers the factors that may influence the credit risk of its customer base, including the default risk associated with the industiy and country in which customers operate. Details of concentration of revenue are included in Note 36.

Reconciliation of loss allowance provision of trade receivables Amount Loss allowance as at 1 April 2023 1,989.19 Amount reversed/utilised (1,701.96) Loss allowance as at 31 March 2024 287.23 Amount reversed/utilised (115.48) Loss allowance as at 31 March 2025 171.75

Note: During the year, one of the company

s customers to whom company has supplied the modules, the payment of which was guaranteed by a public sector undertaking has not paid the partial amount and to recover the said payment, the company has filed the legal case against that public sector undertaking invoking the terms of the guarantee letter. Based on the management assessment backed by a legal counsel opinion and guarantee letter from the public sector undertaking, the Company is confident of recovering the outstanding dues from the public sector undertaking and accordingly no provision is created towards the outstanding balance of INR. 2,297.12 lakhs as at 31 March 2025 in these standalone financial statements. Other financial assets In case of cash and cash equivalents, since the amount is in form of demand deposits with bank there is no credit risk perceived. The Company invests only in debt mutual funds with very low credit risk. Other financial assets like security deposits and bank deposits are with government authorities and scheduled banks and hence, the Company does not expect any significant credit risk with respect to these financial assets.

With respect to loans to related parties, management has reviewed the credit risk and provided loss allowance where appropriate. Reconciliation of loss allowance provision of loans to related parties Amount Loss allowance as at 1 April 2023 Impairment loss during the year . Loss allowance as at 31 March 2024 _ Impairment loss during the year 1,473.60 Loss allowance as at 31 March 2025 1,473.60

39.3 Market risk Market risk is the risk of loss of future earnings, fair value or future cash flows that may result from a change in the price of the financial instrument. The value of a financial instrument may change as a result of changes in the interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and other market changes that affect market risk sensitive instruments. Market risk is attributable to all market risk sensitive financial instruments including investments and deposits, foreign currency receivable and payables and loans and borrowings. (a) Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to the Company

s longterm debt obligations with floating interest rates. The Company is exposed to cash flow interest rate risk from longterm borrowings at variable rate. Interest rate sensitivity The following table demonstrates the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in interest rates on the portion of variable interestbearing borrowings, after the impact of hedge accounting. With all other variables held constant, the Company

s profit before tax is affected through the impact on such floating rate borrowings, as follows:

Effect on profit before tax 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 Particulars Increase by 1 % 163.40 274.83 Decrease by 1% (163.40) (274.83)

(b) Foreign exchange risk The Company operates internationally and is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from foreign currency transactions. Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company

s exposure to the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates relates primarily to the Company

s operating activities (when revenue or expense is denominated in a different currency from the Company

s functional currency). As at the yearend, the Companys net exposure to foreign exchange risk was as follows:

31 March 2025 Amount in USD Amount in 1NR Amount in EURO Amount in INR Loans to related parties 55,92,499 5,175.30 Trade receivables 94,327 81.54 Borrowings (26,65,262) (2,274.99) Trade payables (38,10,631) (3,260 38) Creditors for capital goods (2,00,991) (172,01) Net exposure (65,82,557) (5,625.84) 55,92,499 5,175.30

31 March 2024 Amount in USD Amount in INR Amount in EURO Amount in INR Amount in CHF Amount in INR Loans to related parties 56,12,499 5,063 60 Trade receivables 2,55,589 213.08 Borrowings (84,62,070) (7,054.83) Interest accrued but not due on borrowings (68,689) (57.27) Trade payables (93,30,868) (7,778.97) (77) (0.07) (4,869) (4.50) Creditors for ca^ ? igoods (3,26,024) (271.80) Net exD&Jfg CWvV, (1,79,32,062) (14,949.79) 56,12,422 5,063.53 (4,869) (4.50) 1 April 2023 Amount in USD Amount in INR Amount in EURO Amount in INR Loans to related parties 56,62,499 5,049.30 Trade receivables 5,159 4.25 Trade payables (39,24,579) (3,232.29) (22,620) (20.17) Creditors for capital goods (6,47,797) (533.53) Net exposure (45,67,217) (3,761.57) 56,39,879 5,029.13

Sensitivity Impact on profit before tax

31 March 2025 31 March 2024 INR/USD increase by 1% (56.26) (149.50) 1NR/USD decrease by 1% 56.26 149.50 INR/EURO increase by 1 % 51.75 50.64 INR/EURO decrease by 1% (51.75) (50.64) INR/CHF increase by 1 % _ (0.05) 1NR/CHF decrease by 1% 0.05

39.4 Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is defined as the risk that the Company will not be able to settle or meet its obligations on time or at a reasonable price. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining sufficient cash and by having access to funding through an adequate amount of committed credit lines. Management monitors the Company

s net liquidity position through rolling forecasts on the basis of expected cash flows. Maturities of financial liabilities The following table sets out the contractual maturities (representing undiscounted contractual cashflows) of financial liabilities:

As at 31 March 2025 Notes Carrying amount 01 year 13 years 35 years Over 5 years Total Lease liabilities 4.1(a) 265.87 160.80 125.11 6.00 3.00 294.9] Borrowings 17 16,419.61 14,393.90 1,489.35 1,297.21 374 30 17,554.76 Trade payables 20 11,043.61 11,043.61 11,043.61 Other financial liabilities 18 850 93 839 08 11.85 850.93 Total 28,580.02 26,437.39 1,614.46 1,315.06 377.30 29,744.21 As at 31 March 2024 Carrying amount 01 year Contractual cash flows 13 years 35 years Over 5 years Total Lease liabilities 4.1(a) 185.45 70.52 108.06 44.31 6.00 228.89 Borrowings 17 35,876.37 27,477.91 8,587.84 1,393.47 998.93 38,458.15 Trade payables 20 15,781 98 15,781 98 15,781.98 Other financial liabilities 18 732.75 729.50 3.25 732.75 Total . . 52,576.55 44,059.91 8,695.90 1,441.03 1,004.93 55,201.77 As at 1 April 2023 Carrying amount 01 year Contractual cash flows 13 years 35 years Over 5 years Total Lease liabilities 4.1(a) 53.47 29.39 32.99 6.46 9.00 77.84 Borrowings 17 28,130.70 15,648.58 13,097.10 1,489.35 1,671.51 31,906.54 Trade payables 20 6,882.50 6,882.50 6,882.50 Other financial liabilities 18 821.96 818.71 3.25 821.96 Total 35,888.63 23,379.18 13,130.09 1,499.06 1,680.51 39,688.84 Contractual cash Hows in ^Irnies contractual interest payment based on interest rate prevailing at the end of the reporting period.

40 Capital management The Companys objectives when maintaining capital are: (a) to safeguard the entitys ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders, and (b) to provide an adequate return to shareholders by pricing products and services commensurately with the level of risk. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments in light of changes in economic conditions and the requirements of the financial covenants. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may adjust the dividend payment to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. The Company monitors capital using a gearing ratio, which is net debt divided by total equity plus net debt. Net debt is calculated as the total borrowings and lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances. Total equity includes issued equity share capital, securities premium and all other equity reserves attributable to the equity holders. The gearing ratio were as follows:

Particulars 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Borrowings and lease liabilities 16,685.48 36,061.83 28,184.17 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances (3,853.27) (452.94) (711.43) Net debt (0 12,832.21 35,608.89 27,472.74 Total equity 44,327.55 28,194.75 18,842.60 Total equity (?) 44,327.55 28,194.75 18,842.60 Net debt plus total equity (iii) = (i) + (ii) 57,159.76 63,803.64 46,315.34 Gearing ratio (i)/(iii) 22.45% 55.81% 59.32%

In order to achieve this overall objectives, the Companys capital management, amongst other things, aims to ensure that it meets financial covenants attached to the interest bearing loans and borrowings that align with capital structure requirements. Breaches in meeting financial covenants would permit the bank to immediately call all loans and borrowings. 41 Other regulatory information 41.1 Title deeds of Immovable Properties held in name of the Company Title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. 41.2 Details of benami property held No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder. 41.3 Borrowings secured against current assets The Company have borrowings from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts.

Quarter Ended Amount as per books of accounts Amount as per quarterly statement Difference Reason for Difference Inventory (June 2024) 26,396.66 25,033.97 1,362.69 Difference is on account of timing gap of consumption entry taken in the Trial balance. Inventory (September 2024) 26,009.45 25,919.77 89.68 Difference is on account of timing gap of consumption entry taken in the Trial balance. Inventory (March 2025) 19,251.38 15,386.47 3,864.91 Difference is mainly on account of Goods in transit cut off entries taken in the financial statements. Accounts receivables (March 2025) 9,124.52 9,325.08 (200.56) Difference is mainly due to yearend adjustments (including sales cut off).

41.3 Wilful defaulter The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. 41.4 Relationship with struck off companies under section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 or section 560 of Companies Act, 1956 The Company does not have any transactions with Companies struck off under section 248 of Companies Act 2013 or sec 560 of Companies Act 1956. 41.5 Registration of charges or satisfaction with Registrar of Companies The Company does not have any charges or satisfaction which is yet to be registered with ROC beyond the statutory period. 41.6 Compliance with number of layers of companies The Company has complied with the number of layers prescribed under section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Restriction on Number of Layers) Rules, 2017. 41.7 Undisclosed income The Company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Incometax Act, 1961. 41.8 Details of crypto currency or virtual currency The Company has not traded or invested in crypto currency or virtual currency during the current or previous years. 41.9 Compliance with approved scheine(s) of arrangements The Company has not entered into any scheme of arrangement which has an accounting impact in the current or previous financial years. 41.10 Utilisation of borrowed funds and share premium The Company has not advanced or loaned or invested funds to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding that the intermediary shall: (a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (ultimate beneficiaries) or (b) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. The Company has not received any fund from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (funding party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Company shall: (a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) (b) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. 41.11 Utilisation of borrowings availed from banks and financial institutions The bom$mr5s

1oimedT>y the Company from banks and financial institutions have been applied for the purposes for which such borrowings were taken—

Sr. No. Ratio Formula 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 Ratio as on Ratio as on Ratio as on Variation (As at 31 March 20251 Variation (As at 31 March 2024) Reason (If variation is more than 25%) 31 March 2025 Reason (If variation is more than 25%) 31 March 2024 Numerator Denominator Numerator Denominator Numerator Denominator 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 1 April 2023 I Current ratio (in times! Current assets0 / Current liabilities"0 36,672.21 5I.523.4S 49.y3X.SI 66,641.35 30,025.33 29.7y7.05 0.71 0.75 1.01 (0.05) (25.63%) Not applicable Due to increase in revenue 2 Debtequity ratio (in limes) Total debt1"0 / Shareholder s equity I6.6K5.4H 44,327.55 36,061. S3 2K. 194.75 28.1X4.17 IX.X42.60 0.38 1 28 1 50 (0 71) (14 40%) Not applicable Not applicable

Sr. No. Ratio Formula 31 Marc 2025 31 Ma rch 2024 Ratio as on Ratio as on Variation (As at 31 March 2025) Reason (If variation is more than 25%) 31 March 2025 Numerator Denominator Numerator Denominator 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 3 Debt service coverage ratio (in limes) Earning available for debt service 1 / Debt service1 26,609.68 24,568.39 17,851 98 3,034.64 1.08 5.88 (81.59%) Due to increase in lease payments 4 Return on equity ratio (in %) Profit aftertax/ Average shareholders equity 16,192.40 36,261.15 9,361.71 23,518.68 0.45 0.40 12.18% Not applicable 5 Inventor} turnover ratio (in limes) Sales / Average inventory 1.76,348.12 24,931.57 1,23,150 64 22,371.55 7.07 550 2849% Due to increase in revenue 6 Trade receivables turnover ratio (in times) Net credit sales / Average trade receivables 1,76,348.12 10,292.35 1,23,150.64 9,179.72 17.13 13.42 27.72% Due to increase in revenue 7 Trade payables turnover ratio (in times) Net credit purchases / Average trade payables 1,13,220.03 13,412.80 91,849.21 11,332.24 8.44 XII 4.15% Not applicable r X Net capital turnover ratio (in times) Net sales / Working capital"0 1.76,348 12 (14,851.27) 1,24,354 48 (16,702 54) (1I.K7) (7.45) 5949% Due to increase in revenue 9 Net profit ratio (in %) Net profit / Net sales 16,192.40 1.76,348.12 9,361.71 1.23,150.64 0.09 0.08 20 79% Due (0 increase in profit 10 Return on capital emplo>ed (in %> EBIT / Capital employed"" 24,980.27 60,747.16 15,722.89 64,071.12 0.41 0.25 67.57% Due to increase in profit and sales

Footnote: (i) Current assets = Inventories + Investments +Loans+ Trade receivables + Cash and cash equivalents + Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents + Other current assets + Other financial assets + Ciurent tax assets (net! (jj) Current liabilities = Current borrowings + Trade Payables + Other current financial liabilities + Current provisions + Other Current liabilities + Current lease liabilities (iii) Total debt = Borrowings and lease liabilities (jv) Earning for Debt Service = Net Profit after taxes + Noncash operating expenses + Interest (v) Debt Service = Interest and lease payments + Principal repayments (vi) Working capita! = Current assets Curent liabilities (vti) Capital employed = Tangible net worth + Borrowings + Lease liabiluies+ Deferred tax liabilities 43 Transfer pricing The Finance Act 2001 has introduced, with effect from assessment year 200203 (effective April 1,2001) detailed Transfer Pricing regulations for computing the income from

International Transactions

between associated enterprises

on an arms length basis. Transfer pricing provisions were extended to Specified Domestic Transactions (SDTs) in India through the Finance Act, 2012, and became applicable from Assessment Year (AY) 201314 onwards. These regulations, inter alia, also require the maintenance of prescribed documents and information including furnishing a report from an accountant within the due date of filing of the Return of Income. For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2024, the Company had undertaken a study to comply with the regulations tor which the prescribed certificate of the Accountant has been obtained and that did not envisage any tax liability. For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025, the Company will take necessary steps including conducting a study for International Transactions and SDTs and also obtain the prescribed certificate of the accountants as required by regulations. 44 Audit trail The Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, and which is managed and maintained by a thirdparty software service provider. However, in absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence including adequate coverage in SOC report. It is unable to assess whether the accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and whether the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software or whether there is any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, It is unable to assess whether the audit trail feature of prior years has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. 45 Events after the reporting period 45.1 Increase in authorised share capital and issue of bonus shares Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on 18 April 2025, through extra ordinary general meetings, the authorised share capital of the company have been increased from INR 1,300.00 lakhs to INR 14,100.00 lakhs by additional creation of 64,00,00,000 number of equity shares ofINR2each. Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company in the EGM dated 18 April 2025, it has allotted 53,95,90,500 equity shares of face value of INR 2 each by way of bonus to its shareholders in the ratio of 10 bonus shares for every one equity share held. 45.2 Change in the Registered office Pursuant to a board resolution dated 9 June 2025, the registered office of the Company has been shifted from "#55, Solar Tower, 6th Main, 11th Cross, Lakashmaiah Block, Ganganagar, Bangalore, Karnataka

) have examined the Restated Consolidated Financial Information of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited (Formerly known as Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited) (the

). Management

) as prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 01, 2025. b. the audited special purpose Ind AS consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (

Sr. No. Name of the components Name of the Component Auditor Date of Examination report 1 Emmvee Energy GmbH, Berlin and step down subsidiaries 1. Solar Park Emmvee Sokrates GMBH 2. Solar Park Emmvee Doberschutz GMBH 3. Emmvee Verwaltungs GMBH P. Chandrasekar LLP July 01, 2025

8. Our report on audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 included following matters: Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements paragraphs: Paragraph 1 (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). Paragraph 1(h)(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used certain accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which is managed and maintained by a thirdparty software service provider as explained in note 42 to the financial statements. However, in absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence including adequate coverage in SOC report we are unable to comment whether the accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and whether the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there is any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail of prior year(s) has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Other Matters: a. We did not audit the financial statements of four subsidiaries whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 604.23 millions as at March 31, 2025, total revenues of Rs. 98.67 millions and net cash flows amounting to Rs. (45.81) millions for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, is based solely on the reports of the other auditors. b. The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, were audited by another auditor whose report dated July 19, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements. c. The comparative financial information of the Group for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at April 01, 2023 included in these consolidated financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, specified under Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Act audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 dated July 19, 2024 and September 25, 2023, respectively, expressed an unmodified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements is not modified in respect of these matters. 9. The audit report on special purpose Ind AS consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 issued by Previous Auditor referred to in paragraph 5 (b) above, included an Emphasis of Matter paragraph and Other Matter Paragraphs as follows: Emphasis of Matter paragraph Basis of Accounting We draw attention to note 2.1 to the Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements, which describe the purpose and basis of its accounting. These Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company, solely for the purpose of the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025, to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (

s reports on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025 and Special Purpose Ind AS Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Special Purpose Ind AS Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023 which require any adjustments to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. There are Emphasis of Matter Paragraphs, other matters (refer paragraphs 9 and 10 above) and other legal and regulatory matter referred to in paragraph 8 above, which do not require any adjustment to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and iii) Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Guidance Note and SEBI Communication. 12. We have not audited any financial statements of the Group as at any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025. Accordingly, we express no opinion on the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Group as at any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025. 13. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited consolidated financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above. 14. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or redating of any of the previous auditor