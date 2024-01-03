Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.48
271.16
196
173.35
Net Worth
443.27
281.95
206.79
184.14
Minority Interest
Debt
166.86
360.62
236.86
269.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.28
29.36
21.45
20.58
Total Liabilities
625.41
671.93
465.1
474.19
Fixed Assets
139.14
199.46
221.02
230.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
116.29
53.29
3.31
63.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.12
9.11
0
2.31
Networking Capital
326.33
405.53
226.51
118.01
Inventories
192.51
306.12
132.09
111.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
91.25
114.6
43.86
38.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
439.53
388.92
196.77
114.9
Sundry Creditors
-113.75
-160.44
-61.92
-37.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-283.21
-243.67
-84.29
-109.96
Cash
38.53
4.53
14.26
59.12
Total Assets
625.41
671.92
465.1
474.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.