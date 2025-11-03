Lenskart Solutions Limited IPO

Lenskart Solutions Limited is a technology-driven eyewear retailer that combines a strong online platform with an expansive footprint of physical stores. The company designs, manufactures and markets an end-to-end collection of optical products and services through self-owned optical factories and partner OEM facilities. Lenskart uses proprietary in-house AI-based tools, a digital supply chain and a data-driven strategy to provide a one-stop-shop environment for its customers. The IPO involves both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 382 to INR 402 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Eyewear and Optical Retail Industry – Overview
The eyewear and optical‑retail commerce sector encompasses the design, manufacture, and distribution of prescription spectacle frames, protective eyewear, sunglasses and contact lenses. Each of these segments is witnessing robust growth drivers.
Table: Key Segments
|Key Segments
|Description
|Prescription Eyewear
|Frames and lenses are available from brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms. The segment develops due to increased incidence of myopia, higher disposable income and the necessity of vision‑correction solutions.
|Sunglasses & Fashion‑Eyewear
|Non-prescription and premium‑style frames aimed at lifestyle and fashion trends. The growth may further be driven by brand‑building, themes, and seasonal demand trends, as well as the consumers’ willingness to spend more on premium accessories.
|Contact Lenses & Vision‑Care Services
|Daily‑wear, extended‑wear, and speciality lenses, as well as eye‑examination services. This sub-segment is benefiting from the ageing population and consumers being more conscious about their health.
Source: RHP
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs. Projected)
|Segment
|Past CAGR ( FY 2019‑2023 )*
|Projected CAGR ( FY 2024‑2028 )**
|Comment
|Overall Eyewear Industry (global)
|11.4 %
|9.8 %
|The sector has benefited from faster-than-global GDP expansion, due to increased vision‑care demand and consumer demand driven by fashion. However, consumption has slowed as markets develop, albeit positively.
|Prescription Eyewear – India
|13.2 %
|10.5 %
|Strong myopia penetration and improved eye-health awareness lead to greater demand, while converting to online-driven fittings ensures the momentum.
|Sunglasses & Fashion‑Eyewear – International
|9.6 %
|8.2 %
|The segment remains robust due to the premium brand’s emphasis and seasonal travel purchases. Improved economic growth and decreased demand in emerging markets might be linked to product price sensitivity.
|Contact Lenses – Global
|7.8 %
|7.0 %
|An ageing population and technological advancements are driving demand, while higher switching expenses keep the CAGR modest.
|Online Channel Share (all segments)
|28.5 % (FY 2019‑2023)
|35.0 % (FY 2024‑2028)
|Since the pandemic, accelerated growth has sustained. Omnichannel merchants employing virtual try-on and AI recommendations are rapidly gaining a substantial market share.
Source: RHP
Takeaway: Eyewear industry is a high-growth, consumer-centric sector. While prescription eyewear in India is the main driver of growth, international fashion eyewear and online eyewear complement its efforts. Lenskart Solutions Limited is well placed to benefit from the strong growth via market share gains through capacity expansion, omnichannel convergence and geography diversification.
Lenskart Solutions Limited – Company Overview
Lenskart Solutions Limited is a technology-driven eyewear company that manufactures, markets, and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses via an omnichannel model. The company’s key management includes Peyush Bansal (MD & CEO) and Neha Bansal (Executive Director). Lenskart Solutions Limited is located in New Delhi, India, with over 2,800 locations in 14+ countries. Lenskart Solutions Limited expanded globally through acquisitions, including Owndays Inc (Japan) and French e-commerce company Le Petit Lunetier. It is backed by investors such as TPG Growth and Kedaara Capital.
Competitive Positioning
Lenskart Solutions Limited is a fast-growing, globally recognised technology eyewear company that is successfully capitalising on its strategic advantages. It has evolved from a pure-play Indian start-up to an internationally connected omnichannel giant, focused on cost-efficiency and AI-driven personalisation for consumer optical needs.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Lenskart Solutions Limited’s revenue rose from ₹37,880 mn in FY 2023 to ₹54,277 mn in FY 2024 (+43.3 % YoY) and ₹66,525 mn in FY 2025 (+22.6 % YoY), reflecting a CAGR of ≈32 % over FY 2023–25. EBITDA increased from ₹2,597 mn to ₹9,711 mn, with margins improving from 6.9 % to 14.6 %, supported by store expansion, premium product mix, and technology-driven efficiencies. It incurred losses for most of its operating history. The profits in FY25 were mostly driven by accounting entries.
Better Profitability: EBITDA margin improved from 6.86% in FY 2023 to 14.60% in FY 2025, supported by scale efficiencies and tight cost control. Product margin rose to 67.92% on a consolidated basis (75.87% in the international segment), reflecting healthy unit economics. PBT margin stood at 5.79% in FY 2025.
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Unit)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Lenskart Solutions Ltd
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|37,880.28
|54,277.03
|66,525.17
|32%
|Revenue Growth (%)
|NA
|43.29%
|22.57%
|–
|Product Margin (₹ mn)
|24,199.18
|36,515.63
|45,181.13
|36%
|Product Margin (%)
|63.88%
|67.28%
|67.92%
|–
|EBITDA (ex-other & exceptional) (₹ mn)
|2,597.09
|6,720.91
|9,710.56
|93%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|6.86%
|12.38%
|14.60%
|–
|Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (₹ mn)
|(1,011.76)
|590.31
|3,853.56
|–
|Profit/(Loss) for the Year (₹ mn)
|(637.57)
|(101.54)
|2,973.40
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|30.35
|34.52
|25.64
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|(0.48)%
|5.08%
|13.84%
|–
|Annual/Quarterly Transacting Customer Accounts (₹ mn)
|7.70
|10.20
|12.41
|–
|Number of Eyewear Units Sold (₹ mn)
|15.95
|21.23
|27.20
|–
|Total Stores (Number)
|1,959
|2,389
|2,723
|–
Source: RHP
