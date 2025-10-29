iifl-logo

Lenskart Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Lenskart Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lenskart Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Oct, 2025|02:26 AM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Lenskart Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

321.44

15.42

15.29

15.29

Preference Capital

0

166.96

17.24

14.87

Reserves

6,197.18

5,977.27

5,767.69

3,070.07

Net Worth

6,518.62

6,159.65

5,800.22

3,100.23

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

6,652.52

5,427.7

3,788.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,652.52

5,427.7

3,788.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

356.76

182.17

139.95

Lenskart Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,489.65

55.625,84,965.992,6902.1315,418208.33

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,273.05

81.972,45,484.05753.21.065,630.2323.66

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

495.45

63.851,67,560.63577.40.23,063.9853.41

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,852.65

66.271,40,971.78498.271.284,357.64161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,106.4

84.271,13,196.07354.692.262,306.9981.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lenskart Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

PEYUSH BANSAL

Executive Director

NEHA BANSAL

Executive Director

Amit Chaudhary

Independent Director

Ashish Kashyap

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Independent Director

JAYESH TULSIDAS MERCHANT

Independent Director

Sayali Karanjkar

Nominee

Anant Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Gupta

Registered Office

Plot No.151 Okhla Industrial-,

Estate Phase III,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: +91 124 429 3191

Website: https://www.lenskart.com

Email: compliance.officer@lenskart.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Lenskart Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lenskart Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Lenskart Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Lenskart Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lenskart Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lenskart Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lenskart Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lenskart Solutions Ltd?

Lenskart Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lenskart Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lenskart Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

