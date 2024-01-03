Lenskart Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,489.65
|55.62
|5,84,965.99
|2,690
|2.13
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,273.05
|81.97
|2,45,484.05
|753.2
|1.06
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
495.45
|63.85
|1,67,560.63
|577.4
|0.2
|3,063.98
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,852.65
|66.27
|1,40,971.78
|498.27
|1.28
|4,357.64
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,106.4
|84.27
|1,13,196.07
|354.69
|2.26
|2,306.99
|81.76
