Lenskart Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
321.44
15.42
15.29
15.29
Preference Capital
0
166.96
17.24
14.87
Reserves
6,197.18
5,977.27
5,767.69
3,070.07
Net Worth
6,518.62
6,159.65
5,800.22
3,100.23
Minority Interest
Debt
1,365.95
119.61
602.82
19.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7,884.57
6,279.26
6,403.04
3,119.24
Fixed Assets
2,109.23
1,697.36
1,273.57
700.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,187.32
3,549.44
3,333.15
1,053.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.36
32.92
54.82
0
Networking Capital
1,236.37
433.41
1,088.33
1,295.74
Inventories
848.09
435.67
395.97
210.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
210.07
285.71
211.18
104.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
950.99
1,231.43
1,739.75
1,621.79
Sundry Creditors
-460.1
-311.85
-367.1
-159.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-312.68
-1,207.55
-891.47
-482.87
Cash
310.28
566.14
653.17
70.32
Total Assets
7,884.56
6,279.27
6,403.04
3,119.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.