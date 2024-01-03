iifl-logo

Lenskart Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

321.44

15.42

15.29

15.29

Preference Capital

0

166.96

17.24

14.87

Reserves

6,197.18

5,977.27

5,767.69

3,070.07

Net Worth

6,518.62

6,159.65

5,800.22

3,100.23

Minority Interest

Debt

1,365.95

119.61

602.82

19.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,884.57

6,279.26

6,403.04

3,119.24

Fixed Assets

2,109.23

1,697.36

1,273.57

700.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,187.32

3,549.44

3,333.15

1,053.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

41.36

32.92

54.82

0

Networking Capital

1,236.37

433.41

1,088.33

1,295.74

Inventories

848.09

435.67

395.97

210.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

210.07

285.71

211.18

104.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

950.99

1,231.43

1,739.75

1,621.79

Sundry Creditors

-460.1

-311.85

-367.1

-159.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-312.68

-1,207.55

-891.47

-482.87

Cash

310.28

566.14

653.17

70.32

Total Assets

7,884.56

6,279.27

6,403.04

3,119.24

