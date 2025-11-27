Lenskart Partners with Popmart to Launch Limited-Edition Sweet Bean Eyewear Collection in Singapore

Lenskart Solutions shares slipped on Thursday after initially rising, following the company’s announcement of a new partnership with Labubu maker Popmart’s Sweet Bean to launch a limited-edition collection in Singapore on December 4.

Lenskart’s collaboration with Popmart combines innovative eyewear fashion with Popmart’s popular Sweet Bean IP, resulting in a special edition collection of eyewear and Bitz charms for the Singapore market.

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of Lenskart, said the partnership aims to bring play, imagination, and collectability into eyewear, reflecting the company’s focus on global design, personal expression, and authentic brand experiences.

Popmart is known for its blind box concept, which turns every purchase into a surprise with one unique designer collectible hidden inside each sealed box. This approach has created a thriving collector culture around its toys.

Sweet Bean, one of Popmart’s most popular character IPs, is recognized for its whimsical and expressive universe, appealing strongly to collectors. The Lenskart × Sweet Bean Bitz Collection features miniature, magnetically-snappable charms inspired by Sweet Bean’s ‘I Want a Hug’ series. Each charm is compatible with Lenskart frames and can be interchanged easily as a collectible accessory.

Lenskart Solutions made its Dalal Street debut on November 10, raising Rs 7,278.02 crore through its IPO at a price of Rs 402 per share, marking one of the largest listings of the year.

