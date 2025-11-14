Capillary Technologies India Limited IPO

Capillary Technologies India Limited is a Bengaluru-based Loyalty Tech SaaS platform. It enables consumer businesses to deliver seamless customer experiences across touchpoints. Its offerings include loyalty programme management, customer data unification, analytics and hyper-personalised campaign automation. Capillary caters to a diverse range of customers. These include big-box retailers, QSR chains, BFSI entities and consumer brands in India, the US, Singapore, UAE, Malaysia and Indonesia. The company has also grown its international presence through M&A in the US. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 549 to INR 577 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers
Consumer Services & The Opportunity For Loyalty Tech – Overview
Consumer sectors are witnessing a significant structural shift. This is fuelled by increasing digital proliferation, rising disposable incomes, urbanisation and changing consumer aspirations. Industries such as Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Healthcare, CPG, and Energy have emerged as the backbone of the modern consumer-led economies. Moreover, they are no longer served by siloed technology platforms. Their needs for personalisation and convenience have unified into a core demand to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value.
Table: Key Segments Driving Demand for Loyalty Tech
|Segment
|Description
|Retail
|Represents both online and offline versions of durable and nondurable goods as omni-channel is becoming more common.
|QSR
|Commercial formats: Fast-food chains, cloud kitchens and delivery-focused brands, and cafeterias catering to the on-the-run urban consumer.
|Travel & Hospitality
|Provides lodging, travel and experience-based services to leisure and corporate customers. Reopening momentum seems strong post-COVID.
|BFSI
|Covers retail banks, digital payments, credit cards and InsurTech – AI underwriting, which allows for frictionless customer onboarding.
|Healthcare
|Hospitals, telemedicine, diagnostics and digital health platforms are all part of the forward drift as growing awareness and government-mandated digitisation pave the way.
|CPG
|Consists of food, drinks, personal care and home products that consumers use frequently and are more likely to be loyal to a recognised brand.
|Energy (Retail)
|Specialises in consumer energy delivery, including power and fuel sales with enhanced billing and sustainability options.
Source: RHP
Together, these fast-growing industries are undergoing digital transformation and driving the need for loyalty tech.
Table: Industry Growth Rates (Past & Future)
|Industry
|Past CAGR (FY2023–FY2025)
|Future CAGR (FY2025–FY2029P)
|Comment
|Retail
|22.1%
|10.5%
|Moderating growth as market saturates; premiumisation and omni-channel are growth drivers.
|Healthcare
|148.2%
|18.7%
|Strong growth in the past due to the adoption of digital health and post-pandemic demand. Robust future outlook given increased spend on healthcare, insurance penetration rates and potential for telemedicine scaling.
|BFSI & Telecommunications
|40.9%
|14.3%
|UPI, and digital wallet, plus InsurTech innovation-led frenzied expansion, are moderating as the regulatory ecosystem matures and customer acquisition costs increase.
|Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
|22.5%
|9.8%
|Sustainable growth, driven by urbanisation and brand migration, e-commerce penetration and subscription models, offers exciting development in this sub-sector.
|Travel & Hospitality
|558.3%
|22.4%
|Post-COVID recovery led to exaggerated growth. Resurgence in business travel and experiential products (such as staycations, wellness tourism) is leading to healthy future growth.
|Energy Retail
|10.2%
|6.1%
|Growth is decelerating due to regulatory-led headwinds. Digital billing and green energy expansion are driving incremental growth.
|QSR
|38.6%
|12.9%
|Delivery platforms & cloud kitchens increasing momentum; growth now contained by labour cost/margin pressure, but volume growth remains solid.
Source: RHP
Key Takeaways:
Capillary Technologies Limited – Overview
Capillary Technologies India Ltd is a Bangalore-based loyalty SaaS solutions provider. It was founded in 2008 by Aneesh Reddy and has a presence in multiple geographies. Its offerings focus on serving retail and consumer brands with its AI-driven loyalty and customer engagement platform.
Key Relationships with Entities
Competitive Positioning
Capillary Technologies has a strong advantage in emerging markets, with its integrated product suite and modern technology stack. IP risk, operational complexity across geographies, and uneven profitability are challenges that the company needs to navigate. The firm’s capacity to grow outside of APAC, assimilate acquisitions efficiently and navigate regulation will be key to maintaining its competitive position and growth trajectory.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Strong Revenue Growth: Capillary’s net revenue increased significantly from ₹2,070.86 mn in FY 2023 to ₹4,833.97 mn in FY 2024 and then to ₹5,982.59 mn in FY 2025. This represents an impressive CAGR of nearly 70% between FY 2023-25. Net sales in the First Half of 2025 amounted to ₹3,592.18 million . This is a 25.1% growth YoY over the same period in FY24. Overall, the company demonstrates significant momentum in subscription-driven revenue growth.
Table: Key Drivers of Revenue Growth
|Key Revenue Driver
|Summary
|Enterprise Customer Focus
|Revenue from enterprise clients grew from ₹2,342.97M (91.75%) in FY 2023 to ₹5,818.44M (97.26%) in FY 2025, improving revenue quality and predictability.
|Subscription Model
|Multi-year (12–60 months) contracts create stable recurring revenue with strong upsell and cross-sell contributions.
|New Vertical Expansion
|Growth into healthcare, CPG, BFSI, and manufacturing adds long-term revenue pipelines.
|Net Revenue Retention
|Strong retention and expansion from existing customers, reflected in growing New ACV.
|Operational Scale
|Platform handles 1.82B consumers and 15.67B transactions, enabling scale-driven leverage.
Source: RHP
Improved Profitability: Capillary achieved a significant turnaround in profitability with EBITDA margins improving from -22.84% in FY 2023 to 13.13% in FY 2025, driven by positive operating leverage and disciplined control over costs. Sales and marketing spending decreased materially during that period, driven by lower acquisition costs and higher retention of customers.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Revenue from operations (₹)
|EPS (Basic) (₹)
|EPS (Diluted) (₹)
|P/E
|NAV per Equity Share (₹)
|Capillary Technologies
|5,982.59
|1.93
|1.91
|302.09*
|65.03
|Salesforce, Inc.
|31,82,153.41
|540.79
|534.07
|40.07
|5,441.60
|Adobe Inc.
|17,96,333.97
|1,038.29
|1,032.44
|28.60
|2,650.28
|HubSpot, Inc.
|2,19,869.21
|7.53
|7.53
|NA
|3,153.16
|Braze, Inc.
|49,830.36
|(85.65)
|(85.65)
|NA
|402.61
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Units)
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|CAGR
|Capillary Technologies
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|2,553.72
|5,251.00
|5,982.59
|53%
|Net Revenue (₹ mn)
|2,070.86
|4,833.97
|5,982.59
|–
|Net Revenue Growth (%)
|51.69%
|133.43%
|23.76%
|–
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|(22.84%)
|(0.28%)
|13.13%
|–
|EBITDA Margin (Net Revenue) (%)
|(28.17%)
|(0.31%)
|13.13%
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)
|(62.13)
|(11.29)
|745.01
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|(2.43%)
|(0.22%)
|12.45%
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Net Revenue) (%)
|(3.00)%
|(0.23)%
|12.45%
|–
|PBT Margin (Net Revenue)(%)
|(45.82)%
|(15.57)%
|1.79%
|–
|PAT (Continuing Operations) (₹ in mn)
|(885.56)
|(683.51)
|141.54
|–
|PAT Margin (%)
|(34.68)%
|(13.02)%
|2.37%
|–
|PAT Margin as % of Net Revenue
|(42.76)%
|(14.14)%
|2.37%
|–
|Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) ( ₹ in mn )
|2,536.03
|5,460.07
|6,083.33
|55%
|PBT (₹ mn)
|(948.89)
|(752.60)
|106.82
|–
|PBT Margin (%)
|(37.16%)
|(14.33%)
|1.79%
|–
|Salesforce, Inc.
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|2,485,514.64
|2,882,879.46
|3,182,153.41
|13%
|PBT (₹ mn)
|52,323.29
|409,394.19
|624,590.50
|246%
|PBT Margin (%)
|2.00%
|14.00%
|20.00%
|–
|Adobe, Inc.
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|1,374,389.86
|1,602,148.90
|1,796,333.97
|14%
|PBT (₹ mn)
|469,006.83
|561,235.01
|578,953.30
|11%
|PBT Margin (%)
|34.12%
|35.03%
|32.23%
|–
|Braze, Inc.
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|28,175.30
|39,020.64
|49,830.36
|33%
|PBT (₹ mn)
|(11,111.80)
|(10,625.39)
|(8,447.84)
|–
|PBT Margin (%)
|(39.44%)
|(27.23%)
|(16.95%)
|–
|HubSpot, Inc.
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|136,146.06
|179,260.80
|219,869.21
|27%
|PBT (₹ mn)
|(8,234.35)
|(12,437.48)
|2,399.65
|–
|PBT Margin (%)
|(6.05%)
|(6.94%)
|1.09%
|–
Source: RHP
