iifl-logo

Capillary Technologies India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Capillary Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Capillary Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Nov, 2025|01:04 PM
Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.05%

Foreign: 98.05%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.94%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Capillary Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.67

14.65

10.58

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

463.05

450.81

194.46

140.22

Net Worth

477.72

465.46

205.04

150.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Capillary Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,025.8

22.8110,94,760.9211,8284.1754,531232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,514.6

23.466,29,225.637,7592.8436,907222.79

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,540.8

34.514,18,121.522,6573.913,829114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

239.9

20.882,51,514.912,614.22.517,77061.51

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,638.95

34.811,67,188.81,3861.159,966.6757.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Capillary Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder & CEO / M.D.

Aneesh Reddy Boddu

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Anant Choubey

Chairperson

NEELAM DHAWAN

Independent Director

Farid Kazani

Independent Director

Venkat Ramana Tadanki

Independent Director

Yamini Preethi Natti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhargavi Reddy Gireddy

Registered Office

36/2 2ndFloor Somasandra Palya,

Adjacent 27th Main Road Sec-2,

Karnataka - 560102

Tel: 91-80-4160 9498

Website: http://www.capillarytech.com

Email: investorrelations@capillarytech.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Capillary Technologies India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Capillary Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Capillary Technologies India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Capillary Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capillary Technologies India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capillary Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capillary Technologies India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 11 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capillary Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capillary Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capillary Technologies India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 11 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capillary Technologies India Ltd?

Capillary Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capillary Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capillary Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Capillary Technologies India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.