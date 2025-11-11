No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.67
14.65
10.58
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
463.05
450.81
194.46
140.22
Net Worth
477.72
465.46
205.04
150.22
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,025.8
|22.81
|10,94,760.92
|11,828
|4.17
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,514.6
|23.46
|6,29,225.63
|7,759
|2.84
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,540.8
|34.51
|4,18,121.52
|2,657
|3.9
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
239.9
|20.88
|2,51,514.91
|2,614.2
|2.5
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,638.95
|34.81
|1,67,188.8
|1,386
|1.15
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder & CEO / M.D.
Aneesh Reddy Boddu
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Anant Choubey
Chairperson
NEELAM DHAWAN
Independent Director
Farid Kazani
Independent Director
Venkat Ramana Tadanki
Independent Director
Yamini Preethi Natti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhargavi Reddy Gireddy
36/2 2ndFloor Somasandra Palya,
Adjacent 27th Main Road Sec-2,
Karnataka - 560102
Tel: 91-80-4160 9498
Website: http://www.capillarytech.com
Email: investorrelations@capillarytech.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Reports by Capillary Technologies India Ltd
