Capillary Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.67
14.65
10.58
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
463.05
450.81
194.46
140.22
Net Worth
477.72
465.46
205.04
150.22
Minority Interest
Debt
51.74
75.78
135.12
63.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
529.46
541.24
340.16
213.34
Fixed Assets
76.23
60.56
46.1
4.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
417.39
356.32
132.55
95.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.06
64
119.54
102.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.45
43.33
80.18
114.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.21
71.62
154.38
41.17
Sundry Creditors
-41.22
-27.18
-47.4
-36.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.38
-23.77
-67.62
-17.34
Cash
10.79
60.35
41.97
10.15
Total Assets
529.47
541.23
340.16
213.34
