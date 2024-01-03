iifl-logo

Capillary Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.67

14.65

10.58

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

463.05

450.81

194.46

140.22

Net Worth

477.72

465.46

205.04

150.22

Minority Interest

Debt

51.74

75.78

135.12

63.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

529.46

541.24

340.16

213.34

Fixed Assets

76.23

60.56

46.1

4.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

417.39

356.32

132.55

95.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

25.06

64

119.54

102.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

44.45

43.33

80.18

114.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

43.21

71.62

154.38

41.17

Sundry Creditors

-41.22

-27.18

-47.4

-36.25

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-21.38

-23.77

-67.62

-17.34

Cash

10.79

60.35

41.97

10.15

Total Assets

529.47

541.23

340.16

213.34

