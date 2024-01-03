Capillary Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,025.8
|22.81
|10,94,760.92
|11,828
|4.17
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,514.6
|23.46
|6,29,225.63
|7,759
|2.84
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,540.8
|34.51
|4,18,121.52
|2,657
|3.9
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
239.9
|20.88
|2,51,514.91
|2,614.2
|2.5
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,638.95
|34.81
|1,67,188.8
|1,386
|1.15
|9,966.6
|757.68
