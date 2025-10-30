Orkla India Limited IPO

Orkla India Limited (formerly MTR Foods Private Limited) is a leading Indian manufacturer of food ingredients and ready-to-eat products. The ~100-year-old company has been a part of Norway’s Orkla group since 2007. The company’s IPO is an offer for sale to provide liquidity to its existing investors.
Offer Details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 695 to INR 730 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Indian Convenience-Food Market Overview
The Indian convenience-food market is a small, fast-growing subset of the larger packaged‑food business. It is fueled by increasing disposable incomes, accelerating urbanisation, growth of e-commerce/quick-commerce channels and strong consumer desire for time-saving meal solutions. The market is typically divided into three major segments.
Table: Key Segments
|Segment
|Definition
|Core Offerings (examples)
|Share of the convenience‑food market (FY 24)
|Ready‑to‑Eat (RTE)
|Meals that are fully-cooked and need only to be warmed or mixed before being eaten.
|Side dishes for meals, like curries, as well as liquid and solid beverages (e.g., badam-milk/lassi) and ready-to-eat desserts.
|11 %
|Ready‑to‑Cook (RTC)
|Pre-portioned, pre-mixed ingredients that require little advanced preparation (typically a few minutes of cooking).
|Breakfast mixes, Cold wet batter(IDLI/DOSA) and dessert mixes.
|28 %
|Frozen Foods
|Pre-fried, pre-cooked and/or marinated products frozen for shelf life and to be heat-treated before serving (fry, bake or grill).
|Frozen food suitable for frying, marinated or smoked meats/vegetables, frozen meals that can be heated quickly.
|61 %
Source: RHP
Table: Growth Profile (Past vs. Future)
|Segment
|Past CAGR* (FY 20‑24)
|Projected CAGR† (FY 25‑29)
|Ready‑to‑Eat
|8.5 % – Premium pricing and limited distribution reach in tier‑2/3 markets impacted growth.
|9.5 % – growth rate anticipated due to acceleration in new product formats (single‑serve, health-focused) and further penetration in e-commerce
.
|Ready‑to‑Cook
|11.2 % – robust growth by benefitting from booming urban middle‑class expansion and the home‑cooking again trend.
|12.5 % – additional upside from product‑innovation (eg, 3-minute breakfast mixes) and growing acceptance in the chilled‑batter products category.
|Frozen Foods
|13.0 % – the fastest‑growing category, driven by top-level sales of quick‑commerce, growing cold chain infrastructure and flourishing demand for ready-to-heat snacks.
|14.3 % – As manufacturers scale up capacity, premium-flavour ranges and “food-as-a-service” models continue to thrive.
|Overall Convenience‑Food Market
|11.4 % – weighted average of the three sub-segments.
|12.4 % – Macro‑economic tailwinds, higher rural consumption, and the health & wellness trend are expected to drive growth, particularly in canned fruits.
Source: RHP
Key Take‑aways
Orkla India Limited – Company Overview
Orkla India Limited (formerly MTR Foods Limited) is a 100-year-old company that was founded in Bengaluru as Mavalli Tiffin Rooms. It has evolved into a diversified manufacturer of food ingredients and convenience food products in India. In 2007, it became a part of Norway’s Orkla group.
Core Business & Operating Segments
Competitive Positioning
Orkla India, through its MTR brand, holds a strong niche in branded spices and convenience foods. Backed by its Norwegian parent, the Orkla Group, it benefits from robust financial and technical support along with strong brand equity. However, it operates in a highly competitive, price-sensitive market with profitability pressures. Its trusted heritage and extensive distribution network continue to reinforce its market presence.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Orkla India Limited’s revenue from operations rose from ₹ 21,724.8 million in FY 2023 to ₹ 23,560.1 million in FY 2024 (+8.4 % YoY) and ₹ 23,947.1 million in FY 2025 (+1.6 % YoY). Growth was driven by strong consumer loyalty in the Spices category and a 7.6 % rise in Convenience Foods sales. Export revenue increased 9.9 % YoY to ₹ 1,196.9 million, supported by wider international distribution, while a ₹ 223.5 million insurance-related compensation from ECPL promoters added to income.
Better Profitability: Orkla India Limited’s profitability improved in FY 2025, supported by a 10.4 % reduction in raw-material costs and strong cost management. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 16.6 % and PAT margin to 10.7 %, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the company
|Closing price (₹ per share)
|Total income (₹ million)
|EPS (Basic) (₹)
|EPS (Diluted) (₹)
|P/E
|NAV per Equity Share (₹)
|Orkla India Limited
|730.00
|24,552.4
|18.7
|18.7
|39.04*
|135.3
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|1,176.4
|178,115.5
|13.1
|13.1
|90.1
|202.1
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Units)
|FY2023
|FY2024
|FY2025
|CAGR
|Orkla India Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|21,724.8
|23,560.1
|23,947.1
|5%
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)
|3,124.4
|3,436.1
|3,964.4
|13%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|14.4
|14.6
|16.6
|–
|Adjusted EBIT (₹ mn)
|2,570.3
|2,814.9
|3,347.1
|14%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin (%)
|11.8
|11.9
|14.0
|–
|PAT (₹ mn)
|3,391.3
|2,263.3
|2,556.9
|-13%
|PAT Margin (%)
|15.6
|9.6
|10.7
|–
|ROCE (%)
|32.1
|20.7
|32.7
|–
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|137,831.6
|152,058.5
|176,183.0
|13%
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)
|18,300.9
|21,985.1
|23,861.4
|14%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|13.3
|14.5
|13.5
|–
|Adjusted EBIT (₹ mn)
|15,260.1
|18,213.6
|17,854.0
|8%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin (%)
|11.1
|12.0
|10.1
|–
|PAT (₹ mn)
|13,201.4
|12,154.0
|12,871.0
|-1%
|PAT Margin (%)
|9.6
|8.0
|7.3
|–
|ROCE (%)
|17.5
|30.2
|24.6
|–
Source: RHP
Related Tags
