TCS Secures 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal to Modernise Core IT and Cloud Systems

Tata Consultancy Services has been chosen by NHS Supply Chain to provide application development support and long term maintenance for its key business systems and cloud infrastructure. The engagement will run for five years and focuses on strengthening the organisation’s digital backbone.

TCS will deploy cloud led and AI enabled solutions to upgrade the existing technology landscape. The objective is to improve system reliability, enhance operational efficiency and help NHS Supply Chain build a more future ready digital environment.

The partnership combines TCS’ global expertise in large scale transformation with NHS Supply Chain’s goal of building a modern organisation that prioritises people, purpose and performance.

As part of the programme, TCS will replace several legacy applications with a modern supply chain ERP platform. The new system is expected to improve time to market, offer seamless scalability and elevate customer experience. These improvements align with NHS Supply Chain’s mission of supporting frontline health services and improving patient outcomes.

TCS will also transition legacy operations into a product and platform driven IT operating model. This shift is aimed at meeting the growing digital demands of the healthcare ecosystem and creating a more adaptable technology framework.

Management Remarks

Matthew Wynn, Executive Director of Data and Technology at NHS Supply Chain, said the partnership is a crucial part of the organisation’s modernisation programme. He noted that the move to a cloud based environment will strengthen system resilience, improve user experience and help the organisation respond faster to shifting business and customer needs.

He added that these upgrades will support NHS Supply Chain’s goal of unlocking more than one billion pounds in recurrent value by 2030.

Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK and Ireland at TCS, highlighted the company’s experience in modernising large and complex legacy systems through cloud and AI based solutions. He said the new ERP platform will help NHS Supply Chain lower costs, strengthen service delivery and improve the overall patient care experience.

Impact on the NHS Supply Chain Network

NHS Supply Chain works with more than one thousand suppliers and delivers over eight million orders to around seventeen thousand locations every year. The transformation programme is expected to improve coordination across this vast network and enable smarter, more strategic deliveries.

Once the new systems are fully implemented, NHS Supply Chain will be better positioned to support frontline health services while navigating budget pressures and increasing service demands.

TCS will also help NHS Supply Chain implement sustainable change by introducing improved governance structures, evolving existing delivery frameworks and strengthening agile working practices across teams.

These improvements support NHS sustainability goals and are expected to lower the environmental impact of operations. Enhanced monitoring systems will also help track and measure progress on efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

TCS’ Presence in the UK

TCS has operated in the United Kingdom for more than fifty years and works with over two hundred leading British brands. The company is recognised as a leader in software and IT services in the region.

The organisation recently committed to hiring and training more than five thousand new employees in the UK. A portion of this workforce will contribute to transformation projects such as the NHS Supply Chain modernisation.

TCS has consistently ranked as the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK, based on an independent survey of CIOs from major IT spending organisations.

