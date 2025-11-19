LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

LTIMindtree has strengthened its global partnership with Microsoft to help more enterprises move their systems to Microsoft Azure and expand the use of AI in daily operations.

The company plans to work closely with Microsoft teams to speed up cloud adoption for large clients and help them extract more value from their existing Azure commitments. This move supports LTIMindtree’s ongoing efforts to grow its Azure business, backed by its long relationship with Microsoft across cloud, data, and modern workplace solutions.

The collaboration will combine LTIMindtree’s industry knowledge with Microsoft’s AI tools, including Azure OpenAI available through Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Fabric. With these technologies, enterprises will be able to automate more tasks, make faster decisions and improve the performance of their digital systems.

LTIMindtree will also help organisations adopt Copilot to improve employee productivity and simplify internal processes. Within its own organisation, LTIMindtree has rolled out Microsoft’s full security suite covering Defender XDR, Sentinel, Intune, Windows Autopatch and Entra ID. This setup collects extensive security data each month, allowing automated responses to threats across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

The company has also introduced Microsoft 365 Copilot internally through a structured process, weaving it into everyday work to improve speed and decision making.

LTIMindtree’s CEO and Managing Director, Venu Lambu, said the partnership is focused on helping clients move from testing AI tools to using them meaningfully across the business. Stephen Boyle from Microsoft added that LTIMindtree is setting an example by adopting Microsoft AI internally and using those learnings to guide clients in their digital programmes.

The partnership will support clients with faster cloud migration and cost optimisation through Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment agreements.

Microsoft has also named LTIMindtree as a featured partner for Fabric Real Time Intelligence, reinforcing its position in data-driven transformation. The company continues to offer guidance on Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help enterprises build agile business applications and streamline their digital operations.

LTIMindtree works with more than 700 clients globally and has over 86,000 employees across more than 40 countries, focusing on AI-driven growth and enterprise transformation.

