Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited is one of India’s fastest growing retail broking led diversified financial services firms. Setup by ex-Flipkart management, it leverages an in‑house technology stack and enables retail investors access to stock markets at low commissions. Through its app and website, retail investors invest in stocks (including IPOs), derivatives, bonds and mutual funds, as well as access margin‑trading facilities and personal‑loan products. The IPO mainly aims at providing liquidity to existing investors. It also includes a smaller component of fresh issue.
Offers details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 95 to INR 100 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
Investment and Wealth Management (IWM) Industry – Overview
The Investment & Wealth Management (IWM) industry in India has significantly matured as a fast-growing and technology led ecosystem where retail and institutional investors have an opportunity to invest, own, manage and grow their financial assets. It has traditionally been high touch, relationship driven business; but its now being scaled effectively via mobile first applications, advanced data analytics and autotrading tools.
Table: Key Segments
|Segment
|Core Activities
|Typical Revenue Drivers
|Retail Broking & Trading
|Trading in equities, derivatives and commodities; providing market data feed and research.
|Brokerage Commissions, Transaction Costs and Other Services (Such As Margin‑Funding).
|Mutual‑Fund Distribution
|Investor onboarding, SIP processing and fund‑house partnerships.
|Distribution commissions, fund‑management fees and S.I.P inflows.
|Wealth‑Management & Advisory
|Portfolio advisory, relationship‑manager (RM) services and high‑net‑worth (HNI) solutions), bundled product suites (e.g., “W by Groww”).
|Advisory fees, AUM (asset‑under‑management) fees and cross‑sell of credit/insurance products.
|Digital‑Only Banking & Credit
|Securities backed loans, margin trading and API automated trading.
|Interest income, loan‑origination fees and spread on margin financing.
|FinTech & Platform Services
|APIs for third-party fintech partners, data and financial education content.
|Service fees, subscription licences and advertising.
Source: RHP
Growth‑Rate Snapshot
The table below shows the historical CAGR for FY 23-25 (from both Redseer Report and company disclosed operating metrics) along with forward-looking growth drivers for FY 26-30 (based on management guidance, market size forecast and the pipeline of new products).
|Segment
|Past Growth Rate* (FY 23‑25)
|Future Growth Rate† (FY 26‑30)
|Comment
|Retail Broking (Orders & Transaction Volume)
|≈ 70 % CAGR – from 602 Mn (FY 23) to 1,820 Mn (FY 25).
|≈ 45 % CAGR – Expected to moderate as the market matures, but still outpaces GDP (≈ 6 %).
|Strong upside from surging retail participation and cheaper digital onboarding; growth will be led by higher‑frequency traders and “micro‑investors”.
|Mutual‑Fund Assets on Platform
|≈ 80 % CAGR – AUM grew from ₹79,907 Mn (FY 23) to ₹340,284 Mn (FY 25).
|≈ 55 % CAGR – Continued inflow from SIPs and a shift from traditional distributors to digital channels.
|The business taps the “SIP‑first” mentality and an expanding roster of fund‑house partners.
|Wealth‑Management (AUM & Advisory)
|≈ 65 % CAGR – AUM (incl. “W by Groww”) rose from ₹100 Mn (FY 23) to ₹340 Mn (FY 25).
|≈ 50 % CAGR – New advisory‑RM model and higher‑margin wealth products (e.g., private‑credit, bonds).
|Scaling high-touch relationship model through tech; cross‑sell of credit and insurance will drive margin.
|Digital‑Only Credit & Margin Financing
|≈ 150 % CAGR – Interest income went from ₹365Mn (FY24) to ₹2,455Mn (FY25).
|≈ 80 % CAGR – Expansion of loan‑against‑securities, API‑trading and “buy‑now‑pay‑later” for investments.
|Interest‑income growth is the largest driver, a clear indication of the company’s successful launch of secured‑loan products.
|FinTech Platform Services (API, Data, Education)
|≈ 70 % CAGR – Platform‑usage fees and advertising rose from ₹7 Mn (FY 23) to ₹34 Mn (FY 25).
|≈ 60 % CAGR – Partnerships with third‑party fintechs and monetisation of “Groww Digest”.
|The monetisation of the ecosystem (content, data and B2B APIs) introduces a non‑transactional revenue stream that both smooths cyclicality in broking and insulates profit from it.
Source: RHP
Take‑aways
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) – Overview
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) is a technology-led digital investment platform for equities, bonds, mutual fund and wealth management services that operates on a mobile-first principle. Key members of the management team are Lalit Keshre (CEO), Harsh Jain (COO), Neeraj Singh (CTO) and Ishan Bansal (CFO). Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt Ltd is based in Bangalore, India. It has attracted capital from marquee investors including Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital and Peak XV Partners.
Competitive Positioning
Groww is India’s largest and fastest-growing investment platform by active users (Redseer, June 2025). It offers a comprehensive range of services, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, bonds, IPOs, wealth management, credit, payments, and insurance. The platform leverages strong brand trust, a 9.8 million active user base, and scalable in-house technology supported by subsidiaries that enable efficient cross-selling.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Groww’s revenue from operations rose from ₹11,415 million in FY 2023 to ₹26,093 million in FY 2024 (+128.6 % YoY) and ₹39,017 million in FY 2025 (+49.5 % YoY), reflecting a strong CAGR of ≈ 84.9 % over FY 2023–25. Adjusted EBITDA grew from ₹4,163 million to ₹23,064 million, with margins improving from 36.5 % to 59.1 %, supported by scale efficiencies, reduced marketing costs, and rising fee- and interest-based income.
Table: Financial Performance Overview (FY23–FY25)
|Fiscal Year
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)
|Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue
|Net Profit / (Loss) (₹ mn)
|FY 2023
|11,415.26
|4,163.01
|36.47 %
|4,577.17
|FY 2024
|26,092.81
|14,709.19
|56.37 %
|(8,054.50) (exceptional tax & one‑off incentives)
|FY 2025
|39,017.23
|23,063.69
|59.11 %
|18,243.73
Source: RHP
Table: Drivers of revenue growth
|Driver
|Evidence from the filing
|Customer-base expansion
|Mutual Fund active users grew from 2.84 mn (FY 23) to 8.74 mn (3-M FY 25); Broking transacting users rose from 5.49 mn (FY 23) to 8.12 mn (3-M FY 25).
|Higher wallet-share
|Average assets per user increased 5.36×; platform AARPU rose from ₹2,540.99 (FY 23) to ₹3,529.80 (FY 24) before a modest dip to ₹3,339.27 (FY 25).
|Product attach & cross-selling
|53 % of users now hold two or more products (MF, Stocks, Derivatives, Credit, MTF).
|Improved pricing & new products
|Introduction of margin-trading facility (MTF), loans against securities, and API-trading added fee-based income streams.
|Interest-income uplift
|Assets under management grew from ₹79,907 mn (FY 23) to ₹340,284 mn (FY 25), pushing interest-earned revenue from ₹816 mn (FY 24) to ₹2,455 mn (FY 25).
|Marketing efficiency
|Marketing & promotion expense fell from 17.40 % of total income (FY 24) to 12.00 % (FY 25), freeing margin for growth.
Source: RHP
Better Profitability: Groww’s Adjusted EBITDA margin improved sharply from 36.47% in FY 2023 to 59.11% in FY 2025, driven by strong operating leverage, automation, and disciplined cost control. The Cost-to-Grow ratio declined from 21.36% to 12.50%, while the Cost-to-Operate ratio nearly halved to ~13.8%, reflecting enhanced efficiency and reduced marketing intensity. These improvements delivered a ₹19 billion increase in Adjusted EBITDA over two years, highlighting the platform’s scalable and profitable growth model.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the company
|Revenue from operations (in ₹ mn)
|P/E
|EPS (Basic) (₹)
|EPS (Diluted) (₹)
|NAV per Equity Share (Basic) (₹)
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
|39,017.23
|31.35*
|3.34
|3.19
|8.89
|Domestic Peers
|Angel One Limited
|52,383.79
|19.80
|130.05
|126.82
|623.72
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
|83,390.50
|24.88
|41.83
|41.00
|185.24
|360 One WAM Limited
|32,950.90
|45.20
|27.14
|26.08
|188.89
|Nuvama Wealth Management Limited
|41,582.69
|26.85
|276.66
|268.54
|979.11
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited
|11,035.61
|58.92
|47.25
|47.25
|161.25
|Global Peers
|Robinhood Markets, Inc.
|244,933.00
|86.11
|132.80
|129.48
|750.95
|Interactive Brokers Group, Inc
|430,355.00
|38.77
|580.17
|575.19
|3,258.99
|Nordnet AB (publ)
|43,790.30
|25.64
|92.31
|92.23
|268.47
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company Name
|Particulars (with units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|11,415.26
|26,092.81
|39,017.23
|88%
|Contribution (₹ million)
|9,605.77
|22,818.39
|33,312.77
|86%
|Contribution Margin (%)
|84.15%
|87.45%
|85.38%
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|3,987.76
|(7,808.78)
|23,710.09
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ million)
|4,163.01
|14,709.19
|23,063.69
|122%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|36.47%
|56.37%
|59.11%
|–
|Profit for the year (₹ million)
|4,577.17
|(8,054.50)
|18,243.73
|–
|Profit Margin (%)
|36.30%
|(28.81)%
|44.92%
|–
|Angel One Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|30,015.85
|42,716.84
|52,383.79
|33%
|Contribution (₹ million)
|12,423.00
|16,514.00
|19,155.00
|25%
|Contribution Margin (%)
|54.24%
|49.55%
|46.40%
|–
|Profit for the year (₹ million)
|8,901.92
|11,255.89
|11,720.81
|14%
|Profit Margin (%)
|29.47%
|26.30%
|22.34%
|–
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|41,771.20
|70,677.70
|83,390.50
|40%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|18,964.60
|41,286.00
|46,234.80
|54%
|Profit for the year (₹ million)
|9,328.20
|24,456.20
|25,081.80
|62%
|Profit Margin (%)
|22.23%
|34.30%
|29.80%
|–
|360 One WAM Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|19,746.60
|25,070.30
|32,950.90
|29%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,730.00
|1,930.00
|2,620.00
|23%
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|6,578.90
|8,042.10
|10,153.00
|25%
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|31.88%
|27.50%
|27.56%
|–
|Nuvama Wealth Management Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|22,147.18
|31,509.84
|41,582.69
|38%
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|3,050.69
|6,248.42
|9,850.64
|86%
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|13.68%
|19.79%
|23.63%
|–
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|6,113.27
|8,050.91
|11,035.61
|34%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,730.00
|1,930.00
|2,620.00
|23%
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|1,166.89
|1,387.51
|1,956.45
|30%
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|16.82%
|17.26%
|17.24%
|–
|Robinhood Markets, Inc
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|102,090.00
|122,840.00
|244,933.00
|55%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|(85,324.00)
|(44,903.00)
|117,113.00
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ million)
|(7,802.00)
|24,983.00
|45,567.00
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|(6.92%)
|28.74%
|48.42%
|–
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|(85,324.00)
|(44,903.00)
|117,113.00
|–
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|(75.70%)
|(29.01%)
|47.81%
|–
|Interactive Brokers Group, Inc
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|254,561.00
|360,220.00
|430,355.00
|30%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|78,186.00
|36,437.00
|96,695.00
|11%
|Adjusted EBITDA (₹ million)
|18,607.00
|44,488.00
|96,695.00
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|28.74%
|44.13%
|55.51%
|–
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|152,886.00
|233,396.00
|282,781.00
|36%
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|60.06%
|64.79%
|67.97%
|–
|Nordnet AB
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|28,747.85
|38,677.55
|43,790.30
|24%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|54.61%
|56.67%
|57.16%
|–
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year (₹ million)
|14,046.25
|21,918.95
|23,915.60
|30%
|Profit/(loss) Margin (%)
|48.86%
|56.07%
|65.71%
|–
Source: RHP
