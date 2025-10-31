Studds Accessories Limited IPO

Studds Accessories Limited is an Indian manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and associated accessories. The company was established in 1983 by the Khurana family, with its headquarters in Faridabad, Haryana. Over the last four decades, the company has evolved from a small partnership into a well-known brand with a diverse portfolio and pan-India presence. Its IPO is an offer for sale and is intended to provide liquidity to existing shareholders.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 557 to INR 585 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Two-Wheeler Ancillary Market – Overview
Studds Accessories Limited operates within the two-wheeler ancillary market, a sub-segment of the large motorcycle and allied industry. This sector produces a broad range of safety and convenience products for motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds. Emerging markets are a key growth driver for the 2-wheeler industry. Improving safety regulations and a growing preference for personalised, value-added accessories are driving demand.
Table: Key Segments
|Key Segments
|Description
|Helmets
|Safety helmets certified under IS, ECE, and DOT regulations across all displacement categories of riders. The product lines are distributed from entry-level poly‑carbonate shells to integrated ventilation and communication systems under composite‑material premium models.
|Two-Wheeler Accessories
|All non-helmet products: mirrors, foot‑rests, storage boxes, LED lighting kits, handlebar grips, protective covers, etc. These are sold both as OEM‑fit accessories as well as through after‑market sales.
|Export Market
|About 10% revenue generation is from exports to 50+ countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
|Two-Wheeler Vehicle Segments
|Scooters (75-125 cc & 125-250 cc ): These displacements account for more than 80% market share.
Source: RHP
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs Future)
|Metric
|Past Growth (FY 2023‑24)
|Future Growth (FY 2024‑25 Forecast)
|Comment
|IIP – Manufacturing of Motor Vehicles & Parts
|+10.79 % YoY (as of 1 Apr 2023)
|+13.87 % YoY (as of 1 Apr 2024)
|The IIP reflects a robust rebound in manufacturing capacity utilisation after the pandemic-induced slowdown, signalling a favourable backdrop for ancillary producers.
|Domestic Scooter Sales (Total Units)
|+41 % over 2020‑21 → 2023‑24 (47.02 L → 58.84 L)
|+13 % YoY projected for 2024‑25 (58.84 L → 66.37 L)
|Scooters remain the core growth engine; the 2024‑25 outlook assumes continued consumer shift to fuel-efficient, low-displacement models and expanding rural penetration.
|Export Revenue Share
|~9 % of total revenue (FY 2023)
|~12 % of total revenue (FY 2024‑- 25)
|Export growth is driven by new certifications (ECE, DOT) and entry into additional markets in Africa and the Middle East, offsetting modest domestic cyclicality.
|Helmets – Domestic Sales Volume
|+7 % YoY (FY 2023) – supported by mandatory helmet laws in several states.
|+9 % YoY forecast (FY 2024‑- 25) – anticipated rollout of stricter enforcement and higher‑margin premium segments.
|Safety‑regulation tightening is a key catalyst; premium‑segment pricing is expected to lift the average selling price.
|Two-Wheeler Accessories – After‑market Penetration
|+5 % YoY (FY 2023) – driven by rising vehicle age and customisation trends.
|+6‑7 % YoY forecast (FY 2024‑25) – bolstered by e-commerce expansion and OEM tie-ups for factory‑fit kits.
|After‑market demand is increasingly digital, with online channels contributing > 30 % of accessory sales.
Source: RHP
Take‑away: The two-wheeler ancillary industry has favourable tailwinds. Regulation is driving the increasing adoption of helmets. In addition, growing exports and shifting consumer preferences are added tailwinds.
Studds Accessories Limited – Company Overview
Studds Accessories Limited is an India-headquartered manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and accessories catering to domestic and export markets. It is founded and managed by key management, including Madhu Bhushan Khurana (Chairman & Managing Director) and Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana (Managing Director). Its headquarters are located in Haryana. The company has a new facility under construction to increase its capacity. Studds collaborates with OEM partners such as TVS Motors and Vespa for helmet supply and product development.
Competitive Positioning
Studds Accessories Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and accessories, exporting to over 50 countries. The company’s offerings include full-face, open-face, and flip-up helmets, visors, and riding gear, underpinned by integrated manufacturing capability in Haryana and extensive domestic distribution reach. Studds delivers safety-certified, high-quality products domestically and internationally on the back of strong brand equity, proven manufacturing capabilities, and extensive export reach.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Studds Accessories Limited’s revenue from operations increased from ₹4,991.69 mn in FY 2023 to ₹5,290.23 mn in FY 2024 (+5.98% YoY) and ₹5,838.16 mn in FY 2025 (+10.36% YoY), reflecting a CAGR of ≈8.5% over FY 2023–25. Export revenue grew 82.5% YoY to ₹970.84 mn (16.63% of total revenue) in FY 2025. Domestic sales increased 1.96% YoY, supported by 363 active distributors and presence in 70+ international markets. Revenue expansion was driven by premium helmet demand (SMK brand), a diversified product mix, and operational efficiency.
Better Profitability: EBITDA margin improved from 12.0% in FY 2023 to 18.0% in FY 2025, driven by higher premium helmets on SMK and efficiency gains. Net profit margin increased from 6.6% to 11.9%, demonstrating strong operating leverage. Minimal debt indicated financial stability.
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company Name
|Particulars (with units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Studds Accessories Ltd.
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|4,991.69
|5,290.23
|5,838.16
|8 %
|Total Income (₹ mn)
|5,064.80
|5,358.38
|5,958.90
|8%
|Revenue Growth (YoY, %)
|7.93
|5.98
|10.36
|8 %
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|600.53
|901.92
|1,048.40
|32%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|12.03
|17.05
|17.96
|–
|PAT (₹ mn)
|331.48
|572.26
|696.41
|46%
|PAT Margin (%)
|6.64
|10.82
|11.93
|–
|RoNW (%)
|9.81
|14.77
|15.49
|–
|RoCE (%)
|12.81
|18.98
|20.25
|–
|Net Debt / Equity (x)
|0.02
|(0.07)
|(0.07)
|–
Source: RHP
