Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,516.53
9,236.84
8,452.49
9,049.7
8,781.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,516.53
9,236.84
8,452.49
9,049.7
8,781.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
161.52
90.11
110.08
336.43
111.93
Total Income
11,678.05
9,326.95
8,562.57
9,386.13
8,893.88
Total Expenditure
4,684.61
3,679.2
4,414.85
4,512.22
3,510.45
PBIDT
6,993.44
5,647.75
4,147.72
4,873.91
5,383.43
Interest
5,098.32
3,616.9
3,364.43
4,081.46
3,959.92
PBDT
1,895.12
2,030.85
783.29
792.45
1,423.51
Depreciation
202.67
160.98
102.34
113.96
127.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
518.39
395.96
156.78
154.8
125.25
Deferred Tax
-98.35
77.63
2.34
-37.75
323.47
Reported Profit After Tax
1,272.41
1,396.28
521.83
561.44
846.92
Minority Interest After NP
10.07
5.21
8.74
4.57
6.59
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,262.34
1,391.07
513.09
556.87
840.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-41.86
15.76
176.4
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,262.34
1,432.93
497.33
380.47
840.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.23
11.28
4.16
5.23
9.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
246.86
246.62
246.44
246.29
122.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.72
61.14
49.07
53.85
61.3
PBDTM(%)
16.45
21.98
9.26
8.75
16.2
PATM(%)
11.04
15.11
6.17
6.2
9.64
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.Read More
