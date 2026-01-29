M&M Financial posts mixed set of numbers in Q3FY26

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services posted a mixed set of numbers for the December 2025 quarter. The company’s net profit for the period stood at ₹810.40 Crore. This is higher than street estimates of ₹728 Crore. However, it came in lower than net profit of ₹899.50 Crore posted in the previous corresponding period.

Net interest income for the period recorded a growth of 20.60% to ₹2,304 Crore, backed by steady growth in loans. However, street estimates pegged a higher amount of ₹2,425 Crore.

The NBFC said that its disbursements during the quarter jumped about 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹17,600 Crore. Business assets recorded a 12% growth to about 1.29 Lakh Crore as at the end of quarter under review.

For the nine months period ended December 2025, the company logged disbursements of ₹43,900 Crore. This is a year-on-year growth of 4%, excluding finance leases.

Furthermore, the NBFC informed that its asset quality showed improvement signs. Collection efficiency remained stable at 95% while Stage-3 assets were at 3.9–4.0%, majorly flat sequentially.

The NBFC also posted a robust liquidity position during the December 2025 quarter with a buffer of over ₹8,850 Crore.

At around 10.30 AM, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial was trading 2.96% lower at ₹3,347.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,449.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,479.60, and ₹3,347, respectively.

