iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

M&M Financial posts mixed set of numbers in Q3FY26

29 Jan 2026 , 10:33 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services posted a mixed set of numbers for the December 2025 quarter. The company’s net profit for the period stood at ₹810.40 Crore. This is higher than street estimates of ₹728 Crore. However, it came in lower than net profit of ₹899.50 Crore posted in the previous corresponding period.

Net interest income for the period recorded a growth of 20.60% to ₹2,304 Crore, backed by steady growth in loans. However, street estimates pegged a higher amount of ₹2,425 Crore.

The NBFC said that its disbursements during the quarter jumped about 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹17,600 Crore. Business assets recorded a 12% growth to about 1.29 Lakh Crore as at the end of quarter under review.

For the nine months period ended December 2025, the company logged disbursements of ₹43,900 Crore. This is a year-on-year growth of 4%, excluding finance leases.

Furthermore, the NBFC informed that its asset quality showed improvement signs. Collection efficiency remained stable at 95% while Stage-3 assets were at 3.9–4.0%, majorly flat sequentially.

The NBFC also posted a robust liquidity position during the December 2025 quarter with a buffer of over ₹8,850 Crore.

At around 10.30 AM, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial was trading 2.96% lower at ₹3,347.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,449.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,479.60, and ₹3,347, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • M&M share price
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services News
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 Results
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Updates
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Results
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:52 PM
Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:14 PM
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.