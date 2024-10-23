Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
52.15%
52.15%
52.15%
52.15%
52.15%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
41.75%
40.75%
40.56%
39.68%
39.93%
Non-Institutions
6.01%
6.99%
7.18%
8.05%
7.77%
Total Non-Promoter
47.77%
47.75%
47.75%
47.74%
47.7%
Custodian
0.07%
0.08%
0.09%
0.1%
0.13%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.