Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
895.21
2,718.46
-19,204.74
1,257.97
Other operating items
Operating
895.21
2,718.46
-19,204.74
1,257.97
Capital expenditure
95.24
459.02
39.47
32.27
Free cash flow
990.45
3,177.48
-19,165.27
1,290.24
Equity raised
29,846.8
24,087.63
16,008.76
12,339.52
Investing
-3,265.08
8,971.24
861.04
389.73
Financing
26,175.38
40,878.78
27,101.81
23,361.29
Dividends paid
0
0
135.61
0
Net in cash
53,747.55
77,115.13
24,941.95
37,380.78
