iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

271
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

M & M Fin. Serv. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

895.21

2,718.46

-19,204.74

1,257.97

Other operating items

Operating

895.21

2,718.46

-19,204.74

1,257.97

Capital expenditure

95.24

459.02

39.47

32.27

Free cash flow

990.45

3,177.48

-19,165.27

1,290.24

Equity raised

29,846.8

24,087.63

16,008.76

12,339.52

Investing

-3,265.08

8,971.24

861.04

389.73

Financing

26,175.38

40,878.78

27,101.81

23,361.29

Dividends paid

0

0

135.61

0

Net in cash

53,747.55

77,115.13

24,941.95

37,380.78

M & M Fin. Serv. : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.