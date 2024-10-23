|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|4 May 2024
|The 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024. Please refer file enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.05.2024) Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company Scrutinizers Report of 34th AGM along with voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
