<dhhead>Boards Report</dhhead>

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present their Thirty-Fourth Report together with the audited financial statements of your Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 ("FY2024").

Financial Summary and Operational Highlights

(RS. in crore) Particulars Consolidated % Change Standalone % Change FY2024 FY2023 FY2024 FY2023 Total Income 15,970.32 12,832.40 24.45 13,562.42 11,056.09 22.67 Less: Finance Costs 6,959.20 5,094.30 6,426.94 4,576.72 Expenditure 6,204.20 4,695.64 4,551.30 3,539.56 Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment 274.85 225.96 228.71 187.23 Total Expenses 13,438.25 10,015.90 34.17 11,206.95 8,303.51 34.97 Profit before exceptional items and taxes 2,532.07 2,816.50 2,355.47 2,752.58 Share of profit of Associates & Joint 56.11 43.32 Ventures Exceptional items - (56.06) - (54.51) Profit Before Tax 2,588.18 2,803.76 (7.69) 2,355.47 2,698.07 (12.70) Less: Provision For Tax Current Tax 716.10 498.15 664.93 486.28 Deferred Tax (70.97) 234.41 (69.08) 227.47 Profit After Tax for the Year 1,943.05 2,071.20 (6.19) 1,759.62 1,984.32 (11.32) Less: Profit for the year attributable to 10.36 (1.20) Non-controlling interests Profit for the Year attributable to 1,932.69 2,072.40 (6.74) 1,759.62 1,984.32 (11.32) owners of the Company Balance of profit brought forward from 7,417.35 6,146.97 6,376.60 5,247.99 earlier years Add: Other Comprehensive income /(Loss) (6.71) (13.35) (4.97) (12.92) Balance available for appropriation 9,343.33 8,206.02 8,131.25 7,219.39 Less: Appropriations Dividend paid on Equity Shares 740.23 443.87 741.32 444.79 Transfer to Statutory Reserves 352.94 402.86 352.00 398.00 Add/Less: Other Adjustments Gross obligation at fair value to acquire - 59.41 - - Non-controlling interest Changes in Group’s Interest 114.13 (1.35) - - Balance carried forward to balance sheet 8,364.29 7,417.35 7,037.93 6,376.60 Net worth 19,933.25 18,560.09 7.40 18,157.49 17,088.91 6.25

Consolidated Performance Highlights

• Total Income increased by 24.45% to Rs. 15,970.32 crore for FY2024 as compared to Rs. 12,832.40 crore in FY2023.

• Profit Before Tax ("PBT") decreased by 7.69% to Rs. 2,588.18 crore for FY2024 as compared to Rs. 2,803.76 crore in FY2023.

• Profit After Tax ("PAT") (Net of non-controlling interest) decreased by 6.74% to Rs. 1,932.69 crore for FY2024 as compared to Rs. 2,072.40 crore in FY2023.

Standalone Performance Highlights

• During the year under review, the Company has disbursed loans of Rs. 56,208.22 crore as against

Rs. 49,541.38 crore during the previous year, an increase of 13.46% over the same period in previous year.

• Total Income increased by 22.67% to Rs. 13,562.42 crore for the year ended 31st March 2024 as compared to Rs. 11,056.09 crore for the previous year.

• PBT decreased by 12.70% to Rs. 2,355.47 crore as compared to Rs. 2,698.07 crore for the previous year.

• PAT decreased by 11.32 % to Rs. 1,759.62 crore as compared to Rs. 1,984.32 crore in the previous year.

• The Assets Under Management ("AUM") stood at Rs. 1,02,596.77 crore as at 31st March 2024 as against Rs. 82,769.87 crore as at 31st March 2023.

Gross Stage 3 improved due to focused collection initiatives and macro tailwinds. The Gross Stage 3 loan assets stood at Rs. 3,490.90 crore, lower than that on

Gross Stage 31st March 2023 ( 3 Rs. 3,717.10 crore). The percentage to Business Assets declined from 4.49% as at 31st March 2023 to 3.40% as at 31st March 2024.

Material changes from the end of the financial year till the date of this report

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the closure of the Financial Year 2023-24 till the date of this Report, which would affect the financial position of your Company.

ECL and other updates

TheCompany has been updating the Expected Credit Loss model ("ECL") with the latest set of data inputs on reasonable periodic intervals to capture the expected significant changes in macro-economic growth prospects and shifts in market drivers and changes in risk profile of customer credit exposures. During the current year, the Company has updated its ECL model by including multi-factor macro-economic variables and product classification of loan portfolio for its retail vehicle loans and used industry level benchmark allowance rate for its relatively new portfolio under leasing business, which has been recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by Board of Directors. The Company holds provision towards expected credit loss on loans as at

31 March 2024 aggregating to Rs. 3,401.59 crore (as at 31 March 2023: Rs. 3,287.83 crore).

The Company’s net Stage-3 assets ratio stood at 1.28% as at 31st March 2024 as against 1.87% as at 31st March 2023.

Transfer to Reserves

The Company has transferred an amount of Rs. 352 crore to the Statutory Reserves, in compliance with section

45-IC of the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") Act, 1934. Further, the Board of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the General Reserve for the year under review. An amount of Rs. 7,037.93 crore is proposed to be retained in the Profit and Loss Account of the

Company.

Considering good performance and strong cash flows, your Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of

Rs. 6.30 per equity share (315%) on the face value of Rs. 2 each, for FY2024 vis-a- vis 300% dividend in FY2023.

The Company maintains sufficientliquidity buffer to fulfil its obligations arising out of issue of debentures. The Company being an NBFC, is exempt from transferring any amount to debenture redemption reserve in respect of privately placed or public issue of debentures, as per the provisions of section 71 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 18 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014. In respect of secured listed non-convertible debt securities, the Company maintains

100% security cover or higher security cover as per the terms of Information Memorandum, General Information Document ("GID"), Key Information Document ("KID"), as the case may be and/or Debenture Trust Deed, sufficient to discharge the liability towards principal amount and interest thereon.

Dividend

Considering good performance and strong cash flows, your Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs. 6.30 per equity share (315%) on the face value of Rs. 2 each, for FY2024 vis-a-vis 300% dividend in FY2023. Dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The for FY2024 will absorb a sum of Rs. 778.38 crore, which constitutes 44.2% pay out of Company’s Standalone Profits for The Company has not paid any Interim Dividend during the financial year under review.

The dividend recommended is in accordance with the

Company’s Dividend Distribution Policy, within the ceiling and in compliance with the framework prescribed in RBI guidelines on Declaration of Dividend by NBFCs.

Tax on Dividend

In terms of the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the Company will make payment of dividend after deduction of tax at source ("TDS") as per the prescribed rates, to those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owner/ member in the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited/ Central Depository Services (India) Limited in case of shares held in dematerialised form, or in the Register of Members in case of shares held in physical form, as at the close of business hours on 16th July 2024 (Book Closure).

Unclaimed dividend transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund

In terms of the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Investor

Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting,

Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, during the year under review, the Company has transferred an amount of Rs. 7,87,140 being the unclaimed dividend for FY2016 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF").

The details of total amount(s) lying in unpaid dividend account of the Company for last seven years and due to be transferred to IEPF, is mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance, forming part of this Annual Report.

Dividend Distribution Policy

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 43A of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated Dividend

Distribution Policy, setting out criteria and circumstances to be considered by the Board while recommending dividend to the shareholders. The Dividend Distribution Policy provides for eligibility criteria, aspects to be considered by the Board while recommending dividend, ceiling on dividend payout ratio etc. in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on declaration of dividend dated 24th June 2021.

As set out in Dividend Distribution Policy, the Company’s dividend payout is determined based on available financial resources, investment requirements and optimal shareholder return. Within these parameters, the Company endeavours to maintain a total dividend pay-out ratio in the range of 20% to 30% of the annual standalone Profit after Tax ("PAT") of the Company.

The Dividend Distribution Policy is appended "Annexure I" and forms part of this Annual Report. outgo The Dividend Distribution Policy can also be accessed on the Company’s website at the web-link: https://www. mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies

Operations

Your Company’s main line of business is financing of automobiles and tractors for customers who use them mainly for earning their livelihood and for their personal mobility. It also focusses on other businesses like pre-owned car loans, SME financing, insurance broking (through its subsidiary, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited), mutual fund distribution (through its JV, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited), fixed deposits etc. Additionally, your Company is also foraying into other areas like leasing, consumer finance and loan against property. By offering a wide range of easy and affordable products and services tailored to fit their cashflow cycles, your Company continues to be a vital financier to its customers in semi-urban and rural areas. Your Company has retained its leadership position in financing the Mahindra range of vehicles and tractors. Additionally, your Company is expanding its connect with other leading

Car Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs").

Your Company has retained its leadership position in financing the Mahindra range of vehicles and tractors. Additionally, your Company is expanding its connect with other leading Car Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs").

Building Blocks for Growth, Efficiency, Customer

Experience

A. Deeper Physical Reach

Your Company has an extensive PAN-India distribution network with 1,370 offices/branches spanning across 27 States and 7 Union Territories as on 31st March 2024.Duetoitsextensiveoffice network, your Company is less dependent on any one region in the Country. Additionally, some regional, climatic, and cyclical dangers, such as heavy monsoons or droughts, are lessened by geographic diversification. The vast office network of the Company enables each office to organically build its business and use its client connections by providing financial products like vehicle financing, pre-owned car loans, SME financing, insurance broking, mutual fund distribution, fixed deposits etc. There are guardrails defined centrally to ensure asset quality standards. Your Company believes that its efficientoffice network in rural and semi-urban areas has afforded an opportunity to meet the financial needs of the people of India by identifying and comprehending their needs and aspirations.

B. Enhancing Digital Reach

Ever evolving technology enabled your Company to extend digital footprints across the geographies and customer segments. Your Company’s focus on mobile technology has made mobile app a crucial channel for various aspects of customer service, fostering brand loyalty, customer retention, acquire new customers and revenue generation.

The ‘MF Customer APP’ which is available in 11 languages (including 9 Indian regional languages), enables customers to apply for vehicle loans, access and manage their loan accounts, create

E-mandate, make EMI payments using a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, net banking, UPI and QR code. In the fiscal year 2024, app users increased by 40%, reaching 8.7 lakh users, and collections from the app doubled.

To empower employees, customers, and stakeholders, your Company offers robust digital alternatives through a redesigned unified app for customer acquisition, underwriting, and collection processes.

Embracing the shift from conducting business digitally to becoming digitally led businesses is now an integral part of your organizational strategy.

C. Leveraging Technology

Your Company’s digital initiatives extend across different segments and products, including auto loans, pre-owned car loans, leasing, and SMEs.

Your Company has rolled out lead management app which help sales team to qualify incoming leads, analyse, nurture them and convert into new business opportunities. It also creates better experience for potential customers.

The rollout of ‘QR code’ based offer at dealership D. helps dealers and sales team of automotive vertical to pitch right offers from your Company to the customers on an almost relative basis.

The introduction of ‘OneApp’ has equipped on-field employees with decision-making capabilities through digital intervention, enhancing collection efficiency and transforming business digitally. The ‘Used Car

Digi Loans’ initiative, in collaboration with industry leading brands, offers customers personalized loan offers from your Company, expediting purchasing decisions and improving customer satisfaction.

Your Company prioritizes enhancing core operations by adopting cloud-based loan origination systems, utilizing advanced API platforms for scalable transactions. Digitalisation has streamlined loan processing while still maintaining strict checks. Leveraging data sciences and artificial intelligence, your Company utilises business intelligence dashboards and machine learning models for strategic initiatives in lending, retention, and business expansion.

As part of endeavour to communicate with customers across a variety of digital platforms, your Company has set up an end-to-end hyper personalised marketing tech platform.

Your Company has started several digital interventions spanning across all employee categories (field force, support staff, office, remote staff, work from home employees), across all geographic regions, as a part of ongoing effort to E. improve employee experience.

In terms of risk management, your Company aligns processes with ISO 27001:2013 and COSO framework to minimize risks. Your Company signifies our commitment regularly assesses risk, which involves implementing new technology, keeping track of it and having external/internal specialists audit the same. By implementing manual and automated technologies, the risks discovered during the assessment are suitably managed by mitigating, minimising, or transferring the risks. In accordance with the government’s planned data privacy initiatives, the Company is adopting data privacy practices.

Your Company’s strategic priority is to deliver a sustainable profitable growth characterised by continued growth of 15-20% Assets Under Management and a stable asset quality (Gross Stage-3 assets < 4.5%).

Data as Competitive Advantage

Your Company’s 25+ years of rich experience in rural and semi-urban markets gives it an edge while using analytics and artificial intelligence. Your Company has introduced its own algorithms to provide low-risk customers with quicker loan approvals at variable interest rates, which will aid in growing market share, enhancing portfolio quality and boosting profitability. The integrated activation of Digital, Analytics and Technology will significantly improve customer acquisition, retention, cross-selling and collections.

Through the strategic utilization of data and artificial intelligence, your Company is elevating the realm of customer experience, crafting bespoke financial solutions and offers tailored to the individual needs of our customers, thereby fostering growth and enhancing livelihoods. Your Company’s steadfast commitment to driving operational excellence is exemplified through the automation of underwriting decisions using machine learning, a move that is helping the Company both augment productivity as well as fortify profitability. By leveraging advanced data science, your Company has built capability to proactively identify and mitigate risks within the portfolio, ensuring resilience in the face of evolving market dynamics. Your Company’s dedication to innovation is underscored by substantial investments in Data and AI technologies, propelling our franchise towards future readiness and cementing our status as a formidable force within the competitive landscape.

Growth Drivers for Future

The Company’s vision is to be"A leading and responsible financial solutions partner of choice for emerging India." to service our Ourvision customers in emerging India in a responsible manner and simultaneously achieve profitable growth. It further establishes our commitment to be a provider of comprehensive financial solutions, beyond lending. The phrase "partner of choice" holds significance as it reflects our dedication to prioritising digital initiatives, enhancing customer experience and expanding our range of products.

The strategic priority is to deliver a sustainable profitable growth characterised by continued growth of 15-20% in Assets Under Management ("AUM") and a stable asset quality (Gross Stage-3 assets < 4.5%).

Your Company is concentrating on developing its core products and expanding into new growth areas. Financing of Pre-owned cars, used tractors and commercial vehicles have a lot of head room to grow within the vehicle segments while increasing market share for its existing range of products.

With an aim to provide comprehensive range of financial solutions under one roof, your Company has entered into strategic tie-ups during the year under review viz. co-lending arrangement with State Bank of India and Lendingkart and partnership agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-sourcing of car loan leads. These arrangements provide wider outreach, better interest rates and credit to the unserved segments of the society. Your Company will keep on further refining its risk policy norms and underwriting to ensure that asset quality continues to stay top-class.

Other Developments

• Buy out of stake in Mahindra Insurance Brokers

Limited

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited ("MIBL"), subsidiary of the Company, is engaged in the business of direct and reinsurance broking. Pursuant to the approval received from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ("IRDAI"), your Company has acquired 20,61,856 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of MIBL (20% stake), at an aggregate price of Rs. 206.39 crore. Consequent to this MIBL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effectfrom22 nd September 2023.

• Corporate Insurance Agency

Your Company proposes to carry on the supplemental business activity of soliciting/ procuring insurance business by becoming a Corporate Agent and providing specialized insurance solutions in the areas of life insurance, health insurance and general insurance-both group and individual (Corporate Agent-Composite) in the geographies that the

Company operates in, subject to approval of IRDAI. The shareholders of the Company vide special resolution passed through postal ballot on 19th January 2024 approved amendment to the Memorandum of Association ("MOA") of the

Company to enable the Company to carry on insurance business inter-alia as a Corporate Agent and undertake all incidental activities.

Your Company proposes to carry on the supplemental business activity of soliciting/ procuring insurance business by becoming a Corporate Agent and providing specialized insurance solutions in the areas of life insurance, health insurance and general insurance-both group and individual.

The corporate agency license would help in broadening your Company’s product portfolio by incorporating insurance solutions. It would help customers with their financial and insurance needs being met by a single entity. The process would augment the Company’s existing sources of revenue and profits as it deploys its common infrastructure of branch network and feet on street. As on the date of the report, your Company has made an application to IRDAI, seeking approval for registering itself as

Corporate Agent.

Strategic Tie-ups / Partnerships

Co-lending partnership with State Bank of India

Your Company entered into strategic co-lending partnership with State Bank of India ("SBI"), India’s pioneer bank. This collaboration is a step forward in enhancing financial accessibility and inclusivity. Company’s strong rural distribution network and expertise in the financial sector and SBI’s competitive capital cost, provides customers with a competitive advantage and joint financial support thereby enabling credit to the unserved segments of the economy at an affordable cost. Under the said partnership, your Company facilitates leads and manages loan servicing while serving as a single point of contact for prospective customers.

Co-lending partnership with Lendingkart

Your Company has entered into Co-lending partnership with Lendingkart, a pioneer in financial services. This co-lending partnership provides business loans to the Small

& Medium Enterprise ("SME") sector, thereby fostering financial inclusion for small and medium enterprises and enabling diversification of Company’s product portfolio.

Co-sourcing partnership with Bank of Baroda

Your Company has entered into partnership agreement for co-sourcing of car loan leads. Under this tie-up, your Company generates new and pre-owned car loan leads for Bank of Baroda through its widespread field and branch distribution channels, complemented by Bank of Baroda’s wide network across the country for loan processing. The said arrangement aims at providing comprehensive range of financial solutions under one roof and enabling credit access to a wide spectrum of customers across locations.

Change in Nature of Business

There has been no change in the nature of business and operations of the Company during the year under review.

RBI Compliances

Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has notified Scale Based regulations ("SBR") on 22nd October 2021. Your Company has been categorised as an NBFC-Upper Layer vide press release dated 30th September 2022, issued by RBI. Your Company has always endeavored to maintain the highest standards of compliance within the organisation and shall continue to do so going ahead. The comply with all the applicable laws, regulations, guidelines etc. prescribed by the RBI, from time to time including the norms pertaining to capital adequacy, non-performing assets etc. Your Company’s asset liability management is reviewed on quarterly basis by a focused Board level committee viz. Asset Liability Committee. Your Company’s liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") was 313% as on 31st March 2024 against the mandatory requirement of 85%.

Your Company has adopted all the mandatory applicable policies under SBR like Large Exposure Policy, Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Policy (ICAAP), Compliance Policy etc.

Compliance Risk Assessment Framework and Compliance Testing program ("CRAFT")

Your Company has put in place Compliance Risk Assessment Framework and Compliance Testing program in compliance with RBI circular dated 11th April 2022.

Business Continuity Policy

In order to have robust framework & process for Business continuity, your Company has implemented Business Continuity Policy ("BCP") which inter-alia includes identification, monitoring, reporting, responding and managing the risks including mitigating risks of a significant

/ prolonged business disruption in order to protect the interests of the Company’s customers, employees and stakeholders.

Your Company continues to invest in talent, systems and processes to further strengthen the control, compliance, risk management and governance standards in the organisation.

Internal Ombudsman

Your Company has appointed an Internal Ombudsman ("IO") in compliance with the RBI Circular dated 15th November 2021. A Report of number of complaints escalated to IO and status of disposal of such complaints during the period under review is being placed before the Board for its review in compliance with the said RBI circular.

Finance

During the year under review, Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. Accordingly, RBI has maintained the REPO Rate at 6.50% during FY2024. Liquidity conditions remained tight throughout the year with the banking sector liquidity remaining largely negative during the FY2024.

Your Company has been categorised as an NBFC-Upper Layer and continues to comply with all the applicable laws, regulations, guidelines etc. prescribed by the RBI.

Inflation in India has remained below 6% Companycontinuesto (RBI upper tolerance limit) throughout the year. Consumer Price

Index ("CPI") inflation was 4.85% in March 2024. Globally, inflation showed a downward trajectory and seems to be moderating paving the way for a growth revival. However, this comes with a caution as successive shocks like the Russian-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas-Iran conflict, global uncertainty are still weighing on the economy and macro financial stability including financial sector stress. The rupee has remained stable against the US dollar throughout the year in the range of Rs. 82/$ to Rs. 83/$. The 2 Year and 10 Year G Sec curve have remained around 7.05% and 7.15% respectively throughout the financial year. During the year Interest cost on borrowed funds remained elevated for the Company i.e., 7.69% (interest cost to average borrowing). During the year under review, your Company continued with its diverse methods of sourcing funds including borrowing through Secured and Unsecured Debentures, Term Loans,

External Commercial Borrowings, Securitisation, Fixed Deposits, Commercial Papers, Inter Corporate Deposit etc. and maintained prudential Asset Liability match throughout the year. Your Company sourced long-term debentures and loans from banks and other institutions at attractive rates. Your Company continues to expand its borrowing profile by tapping new lenders and geographies.

Securitisation

During the year, your Company successfully completed three securitisation transactions aggregating to Rs. 2,929 crore.

Non-Convertible Debentures

During the year under review, your Company raised an aggregate of Rs. 6,572.86 Crore (Rs. 8650 Crore being the face value) through issuance of Non-Convertible debentures on private placement basis as mentioned hereunder:

1. Rs. 5,865.14 crore, raised though issuance of Secured

Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs").

2. Rs. 705.62 crore raised through issuance of Unsecured

Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated

Debentures eligible for Tier II Capital.

3. Rs. 2.1 crore raised through issuance of Partly paid-up

NCDs.

As specified in the respective offer documents, the funds raised from issuance of NCDs were utilised for various financing activities, onward lending, repaying the existing indebtedness, working capital and for general corporate purposes of the Company. Details of the end-use of funds were furnished to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. The NCDs are listed on the debt market segment of BSE Limited.

During the year, your Company has redeemed NCDs worth

Rs. 3,969.70 crore and subordinated debt worth Rs. 127.80 crore on private placement basis.

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable guidelines issued by the RBI and Securities and Exchange

Board of India in this regard.

There has been no default in making payments of principal and interest on all the NCDs issued by the Company on a private placement basis and through public issue. Further, there was no deviation/variation in use of proceeds raised from the objects stated in the offer document. As on 31st March 2024, there was no unpaid/unclaimed interest on NCDs issued on a private placement basis. With respect to the three public issuances of NCDs made by the Company, aggregate Principal payment of Rs. 10,93,000/- and Interest of Rs. 31,02,515/- was unclaimed by the investors as on 31st March 2024.

Commercial Paper

As at 31st March 2024, the Company had Commercial

Paper ("CPs") with an outstanding amount (face value) of Rs. 4,975 crore. CPs constituted approximately 5.4% of the outstanding borrowings as at 31st March 2024. The CPs of the Company are listed on the debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Borrowings

In order to expand the business of the Company and to cater the enhanced budgeted disbursements, the Board of Directors of the Company have subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved increase in the overall borrowing limit from Rs. 1,10,000 crore to Rs. 1,30,000 crore.

The Company had outstanding borrowings (excluding securitisation and TREPS) of Rs. 85,097.72 crore as on 31st March 2024, breakup of which is given as under:

Particulars Fixed Deposits Bank Loans (TL/ OD/CC/ WCDL) Non- Convertible Securities (Privately placed & Public NCD) Subordinate Debt (Privately placed & Public NCD) Commercial Paper ICD External Commercial Borrowings Total Amount in crore (Rs.) 7,174.74 44,859.83 21,843.82 4,005.66 4,882.12 229.50 2,102.05 85,097.72 % to outstanding borrowings (excluding securitisation and TREPS) 8.43 52.72 25.67 4.71 5.74 0.27 2.46 100.00

Figures are as per reported Ind AS financial statements.

Credit Rating

Your Company enjoys highest rating for its long term and short term borrowing programmes from all the credit rating agencies that it works with. Your Company has been rated by CRISIL Ratings Limited ("CRISIL") & India Ratings and Research Private Limited ("India Ratings") for its Non-

Convertible Debentures program, Commercial Paper,

Banking Facilities & Fixed Deposits. Further, CARE Ratings Limited ("CARE") and Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd. ("BWR") has rated your Company for the Non-Convertible Debentures program. These rating agencies have re affirmed the highest credit rating for your Company’s short term & long term borrowing instruments. Your Company believes that its credit ratings and strong brand equity enables it to borrow funds at competitive rates. The details of ratings are given in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

Capital Adequacy

As on 31st March 2024, the Capital to Risk Assets Ratio ("CRAR") of your Company was 18.86% which is well above the minimum requirement of 15% CRAR prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Your Company enjoys highest rating for its long-term and short-term borrowing programmes from all the credit rating agencies that it works with.

Out of the above, Tier I capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.39% and Tier II capital adequacy ratio stood at 2.47% respectively.

Share Capital

Theissued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March 2024 was Rs. 247.1 crore, consisting of 123,55,29,920 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2 each, fully paid-up.

There was no change in the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital during the year under review.

As on 31st March 2024, none of the Directors of theCompany hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company. Details of RSUs granted to Executive

Directors are given the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

Economy

Global Economy

Financial year 2024 witnessed demand regardless of tightening financial conditions, simmering geo-political risks and adverse weather patterns. For instance, the US

Federal Reserve increased policy rates to the highest level in over two decades, but elevated government spending supported tight labour market conditions and hence robust retail demand. Hot wars near the Black

Sea, the Red Sea and the Gaza strip pushed up trading costs, however this came against a backdrop of low input cost pressures brought about by improving supply chain conditions and expectations of weak global growth. Finally, El Nino conditions led to deficient rains hampering agricultural output. In this midst, aggressive output curbs announced by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting

Countries (OPEC) pushed up crude oil prices close to

USD 100/bbl during the year; fortunately, higher supply from America brought temporary respite to fuel costs. As a result of countervailing factors, demand momentum and consumer sentiment were stronger than expected resulting in central banks tightening financing conditions even further and pushing policy rate cut expectations deeper into financial year 2025.

Domestic Economy

In India, El Nino conditions disrupted agricultural output, however, lower input costs and higher construction activity supported rural income growth. The main growth push came from rising services’ exports, leveraged consumption by wealthier households and public sector infrastructure spending. This has resulted in over 8% growth in the last three quarters of calendar year 2023. Full financial year 2024 growth is at 7.2%. Apart from improving consumer sentiment, the economy is benefiting from revival in corporate sector project announcements which augurs well for job generation and near 7% growth in financial year 2025. The RBI has kept policy rates on hold after raising them by 250 bps in the current cycle, instead the regulator engaged in macro-prudential tightening by raising risk weights for unsecured personal loans and bank lending to NBFCs. While the RBI presently maintains its stance of withdrawing accommodation, space to cut policy rates by 50 bps to 6% in financial year 2025 could emerge if headline inflation eases towards 4% on good monsoons.

Management Discussion and Analysis

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Master Direction issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Code of ConductRequirements)

Regulations, 2015, a detailed analysis of the Company’s performance is discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual

Report.

Your Company voluntarily observes a ‘Silent / Quiet period’ starting from 1st day of the start of the month after the end of the quarter for which the financial results are to be announced till the time of announcement of said results. During this period, no meetings with investors/ analysts/funds are held to discuss unpublished financial performance of the Company to ensure protection of the Company’s UPSI.

Corporate Governance

Your Company practices a culture that is built on core values and ethical governance practices. Your Company is committed to integrity and transparency in all its dealings and places high emphasis on business ethics. The Board of your Company exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of term and endeavours to enhance long-term shareholder value. The Governance framework is anchored by the clearly defined policies and procedures covering areas such anti-bribery and anti-corruption, Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace and Whistle Blower Policy. Company’s disclosure regime is aimed at achieving best practices, globally.

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Secretarial Auditors, certifying compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

Ethics Framework

TheEthics & Governance framework is anchored by clearly defined policies and procedures, covering areas such as Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy ("ABAC"),

Policy on Gifts & Entertainment ("G&E"), Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace ("POSH"),

Whistle-Blower Policy ("WB") to ensure robust Corporate Governance.

TheCode of Conduct and all the Company’s policies are accessible on the Company’s website; in the Governance section at the web-link: https://www.mahindrafinance. com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies

During the year, ABAC, POSH and WB policies were revised to align for ease of comprehension and to align with internal and external environment. It enables the

Company to make the right choices and demonstrate the highest standards of integrity and ethical behaviour.

Committee and the Audit Committee The ensures that the Ethics & Governance framework is executed effectively and the decisions on substantiated cases are taken in a fair, just and consistent manner across business.

Investor Relations

During the current year, your Company has met multiple investors and analysts–both domestic and international.

These sessions were undertaken through a mix of one-on-one or group meetings. Your Company also participated in multiple domestic conferences organised by reputed broking houses, in addition to accessing overseas investors through Non-Deal Roadshows ("NDRs"). Having meetings in virtual format (through conference calls and video conferencing) enabled accessing a larger investor base.

Your Company holds quarterly and annual earnings calls through structured conference calls and/or weblinks, details of which are made available to public through the Company’s website and stock exchange(s).

During these meetings/ earnings calls, the interactions are based on generally available information accessible to the public in a non-discriminatory manner. No unpublished price-sensitive information is shared during such meetings.

Your Company believes in transparent communication and have been voluntarily disclosing critical information regarding Company’s performance through monthly updates.

Silent period

As a good governance practice, your Company voluntarily observes a ‘Silent / Quiet period’ starting from 1st day of the start of the month after the end of the quarter for which the financial results are to be announced till the time of announcement of said results. During this period, no meetings with investors/analysts/funds are held to discuss unpublished financial performance of the Company to ensure protection of the Company’s Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI").

Consolidated Financial Statements

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company, its subsidiaries, associate/joint venture for FY2024, prepared in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and applicable Indian

Accounting Standards along with all relevant documents and the Auditors’ Report form part of this Annual Report. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, along with relevant documents and financial statement of each of the subsidiaries of the Company are available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the web-link: https://www.mahindrafinance. com/investor-relations/financial-information#financial-results

Subsidiaries, Joint Venture(s) and Associate(s)

A report on the performance and financial position of each of the Company’s subsidiaries, associate/ joint venture is included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the salient features of their financial statements and their contribution to overall performance of the Company as required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 8(1) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is provided in Form AOC-1, annexed as ‘Annexure A’ to the Consolidated Financial

Statements and forms part of this Annual Report.

Material Subsidiary

Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") defines a "material subsidiary" to mean a subsidiary, whose income or net worth exceeds ten percent of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the listed entity and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding accounting year.

Accordingly, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited was a material, debt listed subsidiary, of your Company for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024.

Operational and performance highlights of the Company’s Subsidiary/Joint venture Companies for FY2024 are given hereunder: Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited ("MRHFL"), the Company’s subsidiary, engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase, renovation and construction of houses to individuals in the low and middle income category of the country, registered a total income of

Rs. 1,294.44 crore as compared to Rs. 1,349.80 crore for the previous year, decline of 4.10% over previous financial year. Profit Before Tax was 81.59% lower at Rs. 4.84 crore as compared to Rs. 26.29 crore for the previous year. Profit After Tax was 83.45% lower at Rs. 3.60 crore as compared to Rs. 21.75 crore in the previous year.

During the year under review, MRHFL disbursed loans aggregating to Rs. 2,071 crore serving more than 28,000 households as against Rs. 1,969 crore in the previous year. MRHFL is expanding its footprint in affordable housing.

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited ("MIBL"), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (effective 22nd September 2023) is engaged in the business of Direct and Reinsurance Broking.

During the year under review, there was growth of 13% in Gross Premium facilitated for the Corporate and Retail business lines, increasing from Rs. 4,036.80 crore in FY2023 to Rs. 4,555.86 crore in FY2024. The Total Income increased by 157% from Rs. 426.51 crore in FY2023 to

Rs. 1,094.95 crore in the FY2024. The Profit Before Tax increased by 264% from Rs. 46.05 crore to Rs. 167.50 crore and the Profit After Tax increased by 259% fromRs. 34.44 crore to Rs. 123.52 crore during the same period.

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private

Limited

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited ("MMIMPL") acts as an Investment Manager for the schemes of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund ("Mutual Fund"). As on 31st March 2024, MMIMPL was acting as the investment manager to 22 schemes of the Mutual Fund. The average Assets Under Management in these

22 schemes were Rs. 19,659 crore as on 31st March 2024 as compared to Rs. 9,691 crore as on 31st March

2023, delivering a growth of 103% in assets. Of these assets, Rs. 17,613 crore were in equity and hybrid schemes in March 2024, as compared to Rs. 8,294 crore in March

2023, a growth of 112%. MMIMPL has empaneled 28,406 distributors and now has 9,12,891 investor accounts in these 22 schemes.

During the year under review, the total income of

MMIMPL was Rs. 63.54 crore as compared to Rs. 44.12 crore for the previous year. The operations for the year under consideration have resulted in a loss of Rs. 27.27 crore as against a loss of Rs. 30.86 crore during the previous year.

Mahindra Manulife Trustee Private Limited

Mahindra Manulife Trustee Private Limited ("MMTPL") acts as the Trustee to Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund ("Mutual

Fund").

During the year, MMTPL earned trusteeship fees of

Rs. 107.03 lakhs and other income of Rs. 10.29 lakhs as compared to Rs. 73.76 lakhs and Rs. 7.28 lakhs, respectively, for the previous year. MMTPL recorded a profit of Rs. 59.72 lakhs for the year under review as compared to profit Rs. 16.06 lakhs in the previous year.

Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (Sri Lanka)

Your Company holds a 58.2% stake in Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (Sri Lanka) {"MIFL"} with a total investment of Rs. 77.97 crore. Leveraging Mahindra Finance’s expertise of over 28 years in the financial services sector and the local management’s expertise of the domestic market. MIFL is poised to build a leading financial services business in Sri Lanka.

With improving economic and business environment in Sri Lanka, MIFL witnessed significant rebound in business. MIFL restarted its vehicle leasing disbursements albeit with caution, strict credit standards, and asset safeguards in place. Gold loan disbursements also surged during H2 FY2024. Year-round collection efficiency was above 100%. By 31st March 2024, Company’s GS-3 level dropped to 5.25%, which is industry leading in the context of the Sri Lankan market. ed a rating MIFL’s total income for the FY2024 was Srilankan rupee ("LKR") 2,309 million vs. LKR 1,924 million forFY2023. rating Profit Before Tax was 35% higher at LKR 334 million as compared to LKR 248 million for the previous year. Profit After Tax was 19% higher at LKR 103 million compared to LKR 87 million in the previous year. MIFL continued investments in order to grow its business and enhance the customer experience and reach. During the course of the financial year, MIFL’s branch network across the island country grew to 32 branches.

Mahindra Finance CSR Foundation

Mahindra Finance CSR Foundation was incorporated on 2nd

April 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company registered under Section 8 of the Act, to promote and support CSR projects and activities of the Company and its group Companies.

The 12AA and Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and

CSR Registration Number.

Joint Venture/Associate

Mahindra Finance USA LLC ["MFUSA"]

MFUSA’s retail and dealer disbursement registered an increase of 4.40% to USD 917.58 million for the year ended 31st March 2024 as compared to USD 877.18 million for the previous year.

Total Income increased by 25.54% to USD 77.84 million for the year ended 31st March 2024 as compared to USD 62.01 million for the previous year. Profit 15.49% higher at USD 22.86 million as compared to USD 19.80 million for the previous year. Profit increased by 14.64% to USD 17.21 million as compared to USD 15.01 million in the previous year.

Changes in Subsidiaries, Joint Venture or Associate

Companies during the year

During the year under review, your Company acquired 20% stake in Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited ("MIBL"), held by Inclusion Resources Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 206.39 crore, consequent to which it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 22nd September 2023.

Except as mentioned above, there were no changes in the Company’s Subsidiaries, Joint Venture/Associate

Companies.

Fixed Deposits and Loans/Advances

Your Company offers a wide range of Fixed Deposit schemes that cater to the investment needs of various classes of investors. These Deposits carry attractive interest rates with superior service enabled by robust processes and technology. In order to tap rural and semi-urban savings, your Company continues to expand its network and make its presence felt in the most remote areas of the country.

ofDuring the year, CRISIL has

‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ for your Company’s Fixed Deposits.

Additionally, Company’s Fixed Deposit program also has AAA rating from India Ratings. This that the degree of safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal is very strong. Your Company’s

Deposits continue to be a preferred investment avenue amongst the investors.

As on 31st March 2024, your Company has mobilised funds from Fixed Deposits to the tune of Rs. 7,197.20 crore, with an investor base of over 95,979 investors.

Your Company continues to serve the investors by introducing several customer centric measures on an ongoing basis to further strengthen its processes in sync with the requirements of the Fixed Deposit ("FD") holders.

Your Company periodically sends various intimations via SMS, e-mails, post, courier etc., to its investors as well as sends reminder emails to clients whose TDS is likely to foundation has obtained Registration under Section be deducted before any pay-out/accrual. Your Company also provides a digital platform for online application/ renewal of deposits, online generation of TDS certificates from customer/ broker portal and seamless investment process for its employees.

Your Company has rolled out several initiatives aimed at offering a superior experience to fixed deposit holders. Some key ones include:

• An integrated web portal has been developed to facilitate online application/ online renewal of Fixed Deposits, Loan against FDs, profile updates etc. which can be accessed at https://www.mahindrafinance. com/investment/fixed-deposit before tax was

• Online submission of Forms 15G/15H by all eligible

Depositors through the FD Customer portal is madeafter tax available on the Company’s website.

• TDS certificate(s) are made available on the

Customer portal and Broker portal, in addition to the same being sent to the concerned Depositors, from time to time.

• In order to offer various payment options

Depositors, more payment gateways have been added across various FD investment portals.

• An advanced version of Customer Relationship

Management ("CRM") has been launched to record the queries, requests and complaints for future data analysis in order to enhance customer service. An integrated service portal (E-Sarathi) has been introduced to address the queries of Depositors routed through the Channel Partners on real-time basis during working hours.

• Theprocess of recording of Central Know Your Customer ("CKYC") details of the Depositors has been strengthened by introducing various control measures.

• Separate categorisation of VIP customers to address the queries with a dedicated Relationship Manager is introduced.

• Additional 448 Branches have been enrolled for accepting and servicing FD holders.

• An automated customer service feedback process has been introduced to have better understanding of the customer expectations.

• Communication channels for transactional and non-transactional activities related to fixed Deposits have been strengthened to ensure deposit holder is informed and updated on real time basis. There has been no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the year.

Your Company being a Non-Banking Financial Company the disclosures required as per Rule 8(5)(v) and (vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 read with Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company.

The information pursuant to Clause 35(1) of Master Direction DNBR.PD.002/03.10.119/2016-17 dated 25th August 2016 issued by the Reserve Bank of India on Non-Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("NBFC

Regulations"), regarding unpaid/unclaimed public deposits as on 31st March 2024, is furnished below: i. Total number of accounts of Public Deposits of the Company which have not been claimed by the depositors after the date on which the deposit became due for repayment: 4,217. ii. Total amounts due under such accounts remaining unclaimed beyond the dates referred to in clause (i) as aforesaid: Rs. 4.36 crore.

Initiatives taken to reduce the unclaimed amounts pertaining to Fixed Deposits: i) Penny drop testing one month prior to maturity and interest pay out process is being conducted to reduce rejection cases.

ii) Deposit holders are being reached out via SMS/ Calls/ Email/Physical letters, as applicable including sending communication in vernacular language for quick understanding by the customers. iii) In case of death of depositors, claim settlement process is advised to joint depositors/nominee/ legal heir, as the case may be. iv) Unclaimed FDs are being validated with the depositor’s loan account with the Company, if any. v) In case the cheque is undelivered, the Company deposits the amount in the bank account of the customer, after necessary confirmations.

Transfer of Unclaimed amounts pertaining to Fixed Deposits to IEPF:

Pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund

Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules") as amended from time to time, matured deposits remaining unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date they became due for payment are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") established by the Central Government. Further, interest accrued on the deposits which remain unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of payment are also required to be transferred to the IEPF under Section 125(2)(k).

During the year, the Company has transferred to the IEPF an amount of Rs. 0.16 crore being the unclaimed amount of matured fixed deposits andRs. 0.05 crore towards unclaimed/ unpaid interest accrued on the deposits. The concerned depositor can claim the deposit and/or interest from the IEPF by following the procedure laid down in the IEPF Rules.

Loans and Advances

During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiaries or associate or to firms/companies in which

Directors are interested.

Accordingly, the disclosure of particulars of loans/ advances, etc., as required to be furnished in the Annual Accounts of the Company pursuant to Regulation 34[3] and 53[f] read with paragraph A of Schedule V of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments in Securities

Your Company, being an NBFC registered with RBI and engaged in the business of giving loans in ordinary course of its business, is exempt from complying with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") with respect to loans.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186(4) of the

Act, details with regard to the investments made by the

Company, as applicable, are given in Note no. 52 (iv) of the Standalone financial statements, forming part of this

Annual Report.

Achievements

Awards/Recognitions received by your Company during the year are enumerated hereunder: Business

• Awarded the CRIF Data Excellence Award in the Commercial (NBFC) category.

CSR

• Received special commendation for CSR Flagship Program ‘Swabhimaan’ at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 under the category of ‘Education & Skill Training’.

• Honoured with the Rotary CSR Award for ‘Distinguished Service in Community Development’ for Company’s CSR initiative ‘Swabhimaan’.

• Won the award for Best Financial Inclusion Initiative for Company’s Financial & Digital Literacy

CSR Initiative at the DNA Awards 2023 presented during Banking Frontiers NBFC’s Tomorrow

Conclave.

Sustainability

Globally ranked 45th by Futures Cape amongst top 100 Indian companies for Sustainability

& CSR under Responsible Business 2020 by Futures Cape.

• Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Only Company in India in Diversified and Financial sector to be included in the DJSI Sustainability Yearbook 2021 and having a score of 50 percentile in previous year.

• Became the first Indian Company in the "Banks,

Diverse Financials, and Insurance" sector to have science-based targets validated by the Science based target initiative ("SBTi").

Human Resources

• Recognised as one of ‘India’s 100 Best Companies to Work For’ by Great Place To Work India.

• Recognised as India’s Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Place To Work India-2024. applicable disclosures as stipulated

• Awarded IAC 2024 Award for ‘Pioneering Work in Sculpting Talent for Tomorrow’ in Private Sector at the Industry Academia Conference-2024.

• Recognised as ‘Best NBFC in Talent & Workforce’ by Business Today.

Marketing

• Won the ‘Best Digital Initiatives’ award at ASSOCHAM 18th Annual Summit & Awards on

Banking & Financial Sector Lending Companies.

• Won the ‘Best Product/Service Innovation’ award at ASSOCHAM 18th Annual Summit & Awards on

Banking & Financial Sector Lending Companies.

Your Company became the first Indian Company in the "Banks, Diverse Financials, and Insurance" sector to have science-based targets validated by the SBTi.

Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2010 and Restricted Stock Unit Plan - 2023

With a view to continue the practice of rewarding performance of the employees, creating ownership culture and to retain, motivate and attract talent in light of growing business and to align interests of shareholders with that of employees, with the approval of Members at

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 28th July 2023, your Company has formulated a Restricted Stock Unit Plan namely ‘Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited-Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2023’ ("MMFSL RSU Plan-2023"), contemplating grant of 59,44,320 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") exercisable into equivalent equity shares, constituting 0.48% of the paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024. During the year under review, your Company granted 2,83,171 Restricted Stock Units (RSU’s) to the eligible employees under MMFSL- RSU Plan 2023. No options were granted to the eligible employees under the Mahindra

& Mahindra Financial Services Limited Employees’ Stock Option Scheme 2010 ("2010 Scheme"). TheCompany does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company. The

Company is in compliance with the Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SBEBSE Regulations") and there were no amendments to the aforesaid Scheme and Plan during FY2024. A Certificate from M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY2024, certifying that the Company’s above-mentioned

Scheme and Plan have been implemented in accordance with the SBEBSE Regulations and the resolution passed by the Members, would be made available for inspection by the Members through electronic mode at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled to be held on 23rd July 2024.

The under SBEBSE

Regulations for the year ended 31st March 2024, with regards to the 2010 Scheme, MMFSL RSU Plan 2023 and Company’s stock option trust is uploaded on the

Company’s website and can be accessed at the web-link: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/ financial-information#annual-reports

Sustainability Initiatives

Guided by our parent Company Mahindra Group’s motto "Rise for Good" your Company has undertaken meaningful initiatives to make sustainability as an integral part of operations and ethos. Sustainability has been a part of organization’s philosophy since its establishment. At

Mahindra Finance, sustainability is imbibed in its business philosophy and is seen as part of its intrinsic DNA. Your Company has aligned its performance with the three pillars of the Mahindra Group Sustainability Framework for long-term value creation. The alignment with material topics of the framework allows us to remain consistent with our parent organization’s vision and strategy. In line with our sustainability strategy, we have taken a precautionary approach to avoid negative impacts on the environment. Your Company’s approach and accomplishments on

Sustainability echoes its mission of transforming people lives and contributing to people, planet and profit.

Your Company and its subsidiaries have been enabling customers to meet their aspirations through a diversified portfolio of financial product offerings. Mahindra Rural

Housing Finance Limited helps people build their homes through affordable housing finance solutions. Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited secures their life and assets with insurance solutions and Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited offers investment options through its asset management solutions. Your Company lays strong emphasis on customer centricity with a customer base spread across different villages in India, with majority of them belonging to the ‘Earn and Pay’ segment.

Your Company continued to focus on integrating

Sustainability into its business practices across valued stakeholders through key initiatives. Your Company was recognised for its sustainability initiatives with the accolades as stated in Achievements section.

Scheme and the MMFSL RSU Plan-2023 of the

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

In compliance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, as applicable, your Company’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the year ended 31st March 2024, forms part of this Annual Report. The Board of Directors have adopted a policy viz. ‘Business

Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting Policy’ ("BRSR Policy"), which inter-alia, incorporates sustainability elements and aligns the Policy with National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ("NGRBC").

Business Responsibility and Sustainability-Training and Initiatives

Keeping in mind our responsibility throughout our value chain to ensure sustainable practices, we expanded the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

("BRSR") training for our value chain partners, by emphasizing on the best practices and case studies of its 9 principles based on NGRBC. The participative and collaborative approach towards the stakeholders provides a visibility of Environment Social and Governance ("ESG") practices across the value chain and enables the Company to execute its sustainability strategy.

Your Company’s approach and accomplishments on Sustainability echoes its mission of transforming lives of people and contributing to people, planet and profit.

"Making Sustainability Personal" Initiatives

We at Mahindra finance believe in making Sustainability Personal. In view of this, 100% of our employees were provided training on BRSR and Human Rights issues.

Initiatives like "Green Diwali", "I Am Responsible" activities were implemented to promote ESG culture and sustainable consumption practices amongst employees. We believe this will enable sustainable behavioural changes & knowledge development as a core value of the Company.

Other Key Initiatives

This year your Company took significant initiatives on developing robust road map to address Carbon and

Water neutrality. Your Company made proactive efforts to reduce emissions (carbon footprint) through

CO

Project "Mahindra Hariyali" by planting 3,97,900+ saplings throughout the country.

Also keeping in mind the energy security, your Company has installed energy efficienttechnology like 5-star inverter AC’s, LED, and BLDC fans to reduce our energy consumption as well as reducing carbon footprint. Given the nature of the business, your Company made a significant step towards adopting digital platforms which not only brings in increased efficiency in our operation but also ensures significant reduction in consumption of paper.

As a service sector, the major waste contributor is paper and E waste. Promoting a circular economy strategy for its disposal, your Company launched a zero waste to landfill project thereby ensuring to send paper waste to paper mills for recycling purpose only through authorized vendors and in exchange receiving wheat straw-based copier paper for further consumption. This initiative ensures reduction in our dependability of virgin resources and promotion of circular economy and sustainable consumption in business.

In addition to this, your Company also initiated responsible E waste management by authorized dealers to recycle the E waste. Your Company’s inclusive sustainable business model is future ready and well equipped to enable its stakeholder’s progress. Some of the Company’s ESG initiatives incorporated that fall under the Social (S) category, specifically focusing on the S1: Labour Practices & Decent Work subcategory:

• Employee Health and Safety: Your Company prioritizes employee wellbeing by implementing safety procedures and advisories, conducting training programs like Mock Fire Drills, Defensive Driving and

First Aid, Establishing an Emergency Response Team.

• Diversity and Inclusion: The Women Safety Ambassador program promotes safety awareness specifically for female employees, fostering a more inclusive safety culture. These initiatives demonstrate your Company’s commitment in creating a safe and healthy work environment for its employees, aligning with the social aspects of ESG reporting.

• Employee Development: Your Company offers the "Nurturing Leaders" program to enhance leadership capabilities and build a strong talent pipeline. This program contributes to a skilled and engaged workforce (S1 (GRI CATEGORY 400): Labour Practices & Decent Work).

Your Company understands that it is essential to safeguard its employees from illness, injuries, emergencies, health and safety hazards as well as any other wellbeing issues. Initiatives like Spectrum 2023, podcast series,

Live Webcasts etc., are implemented at the executive and strategic levels to highlight our top leadership team’s involvement in promoting diversity, inclusion, and unbiased practices. Our brand pillar "Rise for a More Equal World," which focuses on fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging in the Mahindra Financial Services sector, sought to deepen understanding of inclusion, break down unconscious bias, and dismantle stereotypes, resulting in a culture in which everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to deliver business results. Various trainings were provided to employees such as

1. Unconscious Bias Training : Workshops for senior leadership and mid-level management to identify and address unconscious biases in decision-making.

2. Spectrum-Inclusion Week : A week-long celebration of inclusion with learning activities, employee contests, and social media engagement.

3. Perspective Building Sessions : Senior leaders share their personal journeys and approaches to

D&I, emphasizing its importance to name a few.

Women play an important role in our success story and are encouraged to take on leadership positions. Recognizing the particular obstacles and untapped potential of women in leadership roles, your Company has created "She is on the Rise," a uniquely customized program meant to empower our female managers and push their success. For the wellbeing of employee’s, platforms such as the Alyve application, and the Employee Engagement Platform have been launched. The Alyve application has facilitated health as well as Eye Check-ups for 3000+ employees PAN India along with hosting mental wellness workshops. Through the employee engagement platform, peer to peer appreciation and interaction were fostered through hobby club activities like book reading, photography etc.

Stakeholder engagement: Including employees and management in the training process fosters a sense of ownership and improves effectiveness. Your Company engages with its key stakeholders at regular intervals through implementation partners’ meet, vendor meets, vehicle dealers meet, customer meets etc.

Your Company lays strong emphasis on customer centricity with a customer base spread across different villages India, with majority of them belonging to the ‘Earn and Pay’ segment.

Equal Opportunity & Diversity: The Company’s equal opportunity for persons with disabilities demonstrates a focus on fair treatment in the workplace (S1.1

Discrimination).

Women Employee Resource Group

• Mahindra World of Women (MWOW): Events and workshops for women employees to network, share experiences, and develop leadership skills are conducted.

• She is on the Rise: A program designed to empower women managers and address the challenges they face in leadership roles.

• Policies for Women Employees: These address work-life balance challenges, including menstrual wellness leave, childcare support, maternity transition support and IVF reimbursement.

• Prarambh Program: To empower women in Financial Services, your Company’s Prarambh program is a strategic partnership with Manipal

Academy of BFSI to address the gender gap in the financial services sector. This initiative provides a specialized training program exclusively for women candidates, equipping them with the skills necessary for successful careers at your Company. The Program empowers women and creates a more diverse talent pool, bringing valuable perspectives and skillsets like empathy and communication to the financial sector.

Governance (G) Category:

Corporate Governance:

Anti-Corruption Policy: The existence of an anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy demonstrates a commitment to ethical business practices (G4.5 Corruption).

Through the inclusive business model, your Company endeavours to cater to the bottom of the pyramid in the rural and semi-urban areas, enabling them to earn their livelihood through varied financial products and services. Through a wide network of branches, we are promoting local employment and building strong lasting relationships with our stakeholders.

Your Company has always been conscious of its role as a responsible corporate citizen and is building an inclusive organisation by empowering all the stakeholders and facilitating their contribution towards growth that is both holistic and long term. Through its wide network of branches with locally recruited employees, strong and lasting relationships with its stakeholders, large customer base, vast experience and market knowledge, your Company is providing financial resources to underserviced regions of the country.

Integrated Reporting

Your Company is pleased to present its holistic performance for FY2024, in the Integrated Report of the Company. This report includes details such as the organisation’s strategy, governance framework, performance and prospects of value creation based on the six capitals-Financial, Manufactured, Intellectual, Human, Social & Relationship and Natural capital.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

With a vision to transform rural and semi-urban India into a self-reliant, flourishing landscape, your Company started its journey in 1991 and has grown into a leading NBFC with an employee base of around 26,662 employees all over India. By working with around 28 implementing partners in the areas of Education & Livelihood, Healthcare and

Environment, your Company strives to become an asset in the communities where it operates. Your Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are aligned with the Company’s purpose to drive positive change in the lives of our communities and aligned with national priorities.

1. CSR Committee

Your Company has duly constituted a CSR Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 to assist the Board and the Company in fulfilling the corporate social responsibility objectives of the Company. The Committee presently comprises of the following Directors:

Name Category Mr. Dhananjay Mungale Independent Director (Chairperson) Ms. Rama Bijapurkar Independent Director Mr. Raul Rebello Managing Director & CEO

*Mr. Ramesh Iyer ceased to be member of the Committee upon superannuation with effect from 29 th April 2024. Mr. Raul Rebello was inducted as the member of the Committee with effect from 30 th April 2024.

During the year under review, 3 (three) CSR

Committee Meetings were held, details of which are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The CSR Committee inter-alia, reviews and monitors the CSR as well as BRSR activities. The terms of reference of the CSR Committee were enhanced to inter-alia include formulation of BRSR Policies as against Business Responsibility Policies, undertake periodic assessment of BRSR activities. objective of the first project for MSME was

With a vision to transform rural and semi-urban India into a self-reliant, flourishing landscape, your Company started its journey in 1991 and has grown into a leading NBFC with an employee base of around 26,662 employees all over India.

2. CSR Policy

The CSR Policy approved by the Board encompasses the approach and guidance given by the Board taking into account the recommendations of the CSR

Committee, including principles for management of the CSR Project(s)/Program(s) and formulation of the Annual Action Plan.

During the year under review, the CSR Policy of the

Company was amended to inter-alia, align it with CSR Rules and broad base CSR mission statement.

The CSR Policy has been hosted on the website of the Company at: https://www.mahindrafinance. com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies

3. CSR Initiatives i. ‘Swabhimaan’- CSR Flagship Program

Your Company had launched CSR flagship program for Drivers Community in FY2021 (Project "Swabhimaan" or "Self- Respect"), which is aimed at upliftmentof drivers and their family members.

In FY2024, to further solidify its commitment towards the well-being of the driver communities, your Company successfully implemented its flagship program ‘Swabhimaan’. This multi-year program’s focus has been to address the professional, financial, and familial challenges faced by the drivers and their families and further contribute to their overall well-being. In FY2024, we reached out to over 19,100+ beneficiaries across India. Through the Swabhimaan program, your Company provided 4-wheeler vehicle driving training to 960+ youth, E/Auto Rickshaw Training to 300+ women from underprivilege families, road safety training to 15,590+ existing drivers and awarded scholarships to 2,270+ children of drivers. Through above interventions, your Company impacted lives of 2,000+ women beneficiaries. ii. Financial & Digital Literacy Awareness

Program

Your Company launched two pilot projects on Financial & Digital Literacy Awareness Program.

The to provide financial & digital Literacy, business skills training for Nano and Micro-enterprises like people working at Kirana Store, Job Work, Retail Shops, Restaurants. The objective of another project for GiG workers was imparting financial planning skills to individuals such as farmers, drivers, self-employed from low-income community to achieve better savings, awareness of financial instruments, safeguard from digital frauds with basic details about vehicle maintenance.

Through above projects, your Company created awareness amongst 26,200+ individuals from semi urban & urban areas. During the training, we encouraged 4,900+ individual to download

Digi Locker app in their respective cell phone which helps them to build backup and instantly access important documents like Aadhar, PAN, certific drivinglicenses,vehicleregistration academic marksheets etc. iii. Nanhi Kali

Reaffirming its commitment to the cause of education, your Company continued its support to the Project Nanhi Kali which has benefitted over 5,880+ underprivileged girl children from socially and economically marginalised families living in urban, rural, and tribal parts of India. With the aim of helping girls complete schooling, Project Nanhi Kali provides girls (from Class 1-10) with comprehensive support including two hours of daily after-school remedial classes at Nanhi Kali Academic Support Centres. To further enhance the quality of education imparted to the girls, Project Nanhi Kali has partnered with a leading EdTech organisation,

Educational Initiatives.Thegirlsalsoreceivean e needed to succeed in their careers confidenc annual school supplies kit comprising a school bag, stationery and feminine hygiene material, enabling them to attend school with dignity. Further, to accelerate bridging the digital gender gap in India, and to promote gender equality and empowerment of girls through education and training programmes, Nanhi Kali’s Digital

Equalizer for Girls Training Programme was introduced for underprivileged girls enrolled in Classes 9-12. In FY2024, your Company trained 14,543 girls as part of this innovative initiative. iv. Mahindra Pride Classroom (MPC)

Your Company continued Mahindra Pride Classroom to reach out to marginalised and socially excluded women to create job opportunities in various sectors and enable women to become financially independent and participate actively in the workforce.

Through the Swabhimaan program, your Company provided 4-wheeler vehicle driving training to 960+ youth, E/Auto Rickshaw Training to 300+ women from underprivilege families, road safety training to 15,590+ existing drivers and awarded scholarships to 2,270+ children of drivers.

Under this program, we conducted minimum 40 hours training for 39,210+ final year female students in classrooms across government/ government aided colleges, polytechnics, industrial training institutions, employer premises etc. to enhance their employability prospects. The modular MPC training program focusses on life, language and aptitude skills. To facilitate students who have been trained in the MPC are placed with organizations working in their core trade/ domain an innovative, tech-enabled job drive, known as ‘Job Utsav’ is conducted to bring together the best employers and a great talent pool trained under the MPC program. v. Mahindra Pride Skill centers (MPSC)

You Company continued its support to MPSC which are specifically designed to economically empower women through training in domain and employability skills. The major focus are /

ITES, retail, hospitality, BFSI and other sectors.

By addressing the unique requirements of the job market and emphasising the development of both technical and soft skills, the model aims to equip women with the knowledge, skills and .

As part of this initiative, 1,000 women were trained under IT / ITES, retail, hospitality, Tally,

IT&GST and 80% of the trained women were supported in securing a gainful employment. vi. Project Hariyali

The Project Hariyali is a continuation of the Hariyali programme started in 2010 in Araku. This program focuses on natural resource management and global regenerative organic farming protocols as a means to increasing a community’s income and improving its agricultural eco-system for an overall well-being of the community. In FY2024, your Company planted 3,45,900+ saplings of coffee, fruit, legume and forest species in the Araku region jointly with local communities. vii. Water Conservation Project

As part of the Environmental Sustainability, your

Company constructed 4 Rainwater Harvesting

Structures in the ZP Schools / Adivasi Padas of Shahapur and 7 Farm Ponds on the farmer’s lands in village Kheware, Murbad, Thane, Maharashtra along with protective fencing to the ponds, solar panels in farm pond and solar pumps. This project is expected to conserve 4,80,00,000 liters of rainwater for irrigation which will ensure accessibility of water round the year for household and farming purpose and enable farmers to take 2/3 crops. This project is expected to support 2,450 beneficiaries from the rural areas of Maharashtra.

viii. Project Sehat

In the area of healthcare, your Company organised nationwide blood donation drives in which 3,900+ Blood Units were collected, Pan

India. Your Company also conducted 8 health camps benefitting 1,630 individuals. ix. Project Hunnar: Skill development for Persons with Disabilities

Your Company continued its support to Persons with Disabilities by training 250+

‘Hunnar’ program in various skills in Banking and Financial Services and Insurance ("BFSI"), hospitality and Information

Technology Enabled Services ("ITES") sectors to enhance their employability.

Employees Volunteering

Your Company has always encouraged the employees to participate in various CSR initiatives to drive positive changes amongst the community. During the reporting period, 22,500+ employees (85%) contributed 1,22,700+ person hours in various virtual and CSR Calendar initiatives undertaken by the Company like blood donation, tree plantation, Swachh Bharat, visit to municipal school, visit to Orphanages, Old age Homes & centres for Differently Abled to reaffirm its pledge to the society. Through employees volunteering, planted ~52,000 saplings to increase green cover near our branches.

Apart from the key thrust areas, your Company contributed funds for other causes such as preservation and promotion of the fine arts and culture, welfare of the armed forces and supporting underprivileged community.

In FY2024, your Company conducted "CSR Implementation Partner’s Meet" on 7th Feb 2024 with the participation of 12 implementation partners. Such stakeholder engagement presents the opportunity to foster collaborations, interact with the senior management, networking and sharing of best practices amongst varied implementation partners.

During the meet, your Company honoured three of its partners (NGO) as "Best CSR implementation Partners

2023" and rest with Token of appreciation. It also organized capacity building workshop on "Data driven impact measurement" for its implementation partners.

4. CSR Spend

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 ("CSR Rules"), the mandatory CSR spend of the Company for FY2024 was Rs. 29.96 crore, against which your Company has spent Rs. 25.27 crore during the year and an amount of Rs. 4.71 crore has been transferred to MMFSL Unspent CSR Account 2024, (the Company has transferred an unspent amount of Rs. 4.71 crore vis-a-vis Rs. 4.69 crore) which shall be spent within prescribed timelines towards ongoing program on Financial & Digital Literacy Awareness.

Further, in terms of the CSR Rules, Chief Financial Officer has certified that the funds disbursed have been utilised for the purpose and in the manner approved by the Board for FY2024.

5. Annual Report on CSR Activities

The Annual Report on the CSR activities undertaken by your Company during the year under review, as prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social

Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended, is set out in "Annexure II" of this Report.

6. Impact Assessment of CSR Projects

In compliance with the rule 8(3) of the Companies

(Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules,

2014, executive summary and web links of impact assessment reports with respect to Company’s CSR projects which meet the prescribed criteria, will be provided once the same are completed. Your Company has engaged independent agencies to carry out the impact assessment for the aforesaid projects.

Cyber Security

To secure the Company’s digital transformation efforts, your Company has ensured that it has complete visibility of all digital assets on-premises, in the cloud, and across IoT devices and remote networks. Processes have been defined and implemented to ensure as the advances in the journey of digital transformation our technology infrastructure also transforms to identify and mitigate the emerging risks. Your Company has also embarked on the journey to align itself with the data privacy related legal and regulatory guidelines covering collection, storage and usage of sensitive data. The Company has implemented threat monitors such as Web Application Firewall (WAF), Data Loss Prevention, Web Content Filtering, Endpoint

Detection & Response (EDR), Threat Intel Services etc. followed by protection of data through encryption, masking (transit and rest) etc. which helps in detecting/ blocking the intrusions and attempts of data breach.

The Company also imparts periodical cyber and data privacy related trainings to staff including to Board

Members which helps them to recognize common tricks that malicious actors use to infiltrate systems thus, securing the human link as well.

During the year under review a cyber incident had occurred, details of which are given in note no. 43 to the Standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual report. The Company was able to build back the applications from the immutable backups. The core systems remained unimpacted and peripheral systems were restored soon after. Your Company has implemented a robust risk management and governance framework supported by policies, processes, threat intel services, tools, technologies, continuous & periodic cyber assessments to identify the emerging and existing risks that our digital assets are exposed to.

Your Company will continue its focus on security monitoring and incident response through its security operations centre.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 12(1) of theCompanies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form No. MGT-7, is available on the Company’s website and can be accessed at the web-link https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/ financial-information#annual-reports

Board & Its Committees

Board

Your Company recognises and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. The confluence Directors on the Board with different knowledge and skills, perspective, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background ensures that your Company retains its competitive advantage.

As on 31st March 2024, the Board of your Company consisted of 11 Directors comprising of a Non-ExecutiveChairman, 2 Executive Directors, 2 Non-Executive Non- Independent Directors and 6 Independent Directors, of whom 2 are Women Directors.

Committees constituted by the Board of Directors

The Board Committees are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

The details of the Board Committees along with their composition, powers, terms of reference, etc. are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Audit Committee

As on 31st March 2024, the Audit Committee comprised of 5 Independent Directors and 1 Non-Executive

Non-Independent Director:

Name Category Mr. C. B. Bhave Chairman of the Committee (Independent Director) Mr. Dhananjay Mungale Independent Director Ms. Rama Bijapurkar Independent Director Mr. Milind Sarwate Independent Director Mr. Diwakar Gupta Independent Director Mr. Amarjyoti Barua Non-Executive Non- Independent Director, appointed w.e.f. 27th October 2023

Changes in Audit Committee Members:

• Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha ceased to be a Member of the Committee with effect from close of business hours on 28th July 2023.

The composition of Audit Committee is over and above the minimum requirement prescribed under the Act, SEBI Listing Regulations, and the RBI

Regulations for NBFCs (the ‘NBFC Regulations’) of having a minimum of two-thirds of independent directors, including the Chairman. All members of the

Committee are non-executive directors possessing financial literacy, and expertise in accounting or financial management related matters.

During the year under review, 7 Audit Committee

Meetings were held. Further, the terms of reference of the Audit Committee were enhanced during the year under review, to include oversight of Information Security Audit of the Company in terms of RBI Master Direction dated 7th November 2023 on Information Technology Governance, Risk,

Controls and Assurance Practices.

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee were approved and accepted by the Board during the year under review.

Meetings and Postal Ballot

The Board of Directors met 5 times during the year under review i.e., on 28th April 2023, 28th July 2023, 27th October 2023, 14th December 2023 and 30th

January 2024, as against the statutory requirement of at least four meetings. The requisite quorum was present at all the Board Meetings. The maximum time gap between any two Meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days. These Meetings were well attended. The 33 rd AGM of the Company was held on 28th July 2023 through Video Conference.

During the year under review, no Extraordinary General

Meeting ("EGM") of the Members was held.

During the year under review, members by way of special resolution passed through postal ballot on 19th January 2024, approved alteration to the Memorandum of Association ("MOA") of the Company by inserting sub-clause 1f. under "Main objects of the Company to authorise the Company to solicit, procure insurance business inter-alia as a Corporate Agent and undertake all incidental activities and amendment to clause III. (v) of the MOA to exclude the restriction on the Company to undertake any business falling under the purview of Insurance Act, 1938. The voting results were announced on 20th January 2024 and submitted to the stock exchanges where securities of the Company were listed. Detailed information on the Meetings of the Board, its

Committees, Postal Ballot and the AGM is included in the

Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

A calendar of all the meetings is prepared and circulated well in advance to the Directors.

Meetings of Independent Directors

The Independent Directors met twice during the year under review, on 24th August 2023 and 27th March

2024. TheMeetings were conducted without presence of the Whole-time Director(s), the Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors, Chief Financial Officer or any other Management Personnel to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to, inter-alia, review of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman of the Company, assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management & the Board and its Committees and free flow discussion on any matter that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Appointment/Re-appointment of Directors during FY2024 and upto the date of this report

Appointment of Mr. Raul Rebello as the Executive

Director

Pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and the

Board of Directors, the Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 28th July 2023, appointed Mr. Raul Rebello (DIN: 10052487), as the Whole-time Director and KMP designated as Executive Director and MD & CEO-designate with effect from 1st May 2023 to 29th April 2024 (both days inclusive) and as the Managing Director of your

Company designated as Managing Director & CEO with effect from 30th April 2024 up to 30th April

2028 (both days inclusive), liable to retire by rotation.

Mr. Raul Rebello assumed the position of "Managing Director & CEO" of the Company w.e.f., 30th April 2024, after superannuation of Mr. Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company effective close of business hours of 29 th April 2024.

• Appointment of Mr. Ashwani Ghai as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the

Company

Pursuant to the recommendation of NRC, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Ashwani

Ghai (DIN: 09733798), as an Additional Director of your Company, with effect from 23 rd June 2023. The Members of the Company have at the

Annual General Meeting held on 28th July 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Ashwani Ghai as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the

Company, liable to retire by rotation.

• Appointment of Mr. Amarjyoti Barua as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the

Company

Pursuant to the recommendation of NRC and the Board of Directors of the Company, the Members of the Company have at the Annual General Meeting held on 28th July 2023, approved the appointment of Mr.

Amarjyoti Barua (DIN: 09202472) as a Non-Executive

Non-Independent Director of your Company with effect from 28 th July 2023, liable to retire by rotation.

Re-appointment of Mr. Milind Sarwate as an Independent Director of the Company

Based on the recommendation of NRC and the Board of Directors, the Members of the Company have by means of a Special Resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28th July 2023, approved re-appointment of Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854), as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years each, commencing from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2029 (both days inclusive) not liable to retire by rotation.

Appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma as an Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive)

Basis recommendation of the NRC, the Board of Directors of the Company have subject to the approval of the members of the Company, approved the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma (DIN:

02449088) as an Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) for a 1st term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 15th May 2024 to 14th May 2029, not liable to retire by rotation. In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma holds high standards of integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency). He is exempted from the requirement to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test.

The necessary resolution seeking approval of the members of the Company for appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma as an Independent Director has been incorporated in the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Cessation of Directors

Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty (DIN: 08058830) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, representing

Life Insurance Corporation of India ("LIC") on the Board of the Company ceased to be the Director of your Company effective 12th May 2023 as he assumed charge as Chairperson of LIC. Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha (DIN: 09127387), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the

Company was liable to retire by rotation at the 33rd

AGM of the Company held on 28th July 2023 and was eligible for re-appointment. However, Mr. Sinha did not seek re-appointment due to his transition to a new role in Mahindra Group and consequently ceased to be Director of your Company w.e.f. 28th July 2023.

The Board records appreciation for services rendered by Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty and Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha.

On attaining superannuation, Mr. Ramesh Iyer ceased to be the Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of your Company effective close of business hours of 29th April 2024.

Board The of Directors places on record its deepest appreciation for the exemplary contribution, strategic foresight, innovative thinking, and steadfast commitment to excellence of Mr. Ramesh Iyer which has propelled Mahindra

& Mahindra Financial Services Limited to new heights, earning the organization recognition and respect within the industry. The Board is confident that Mr. Raul Rebello, the Managing Director &

CEO will build a stronger edifice on the strength of this solid foundation laid by Mr. Ramesh Iyer during his long tenure as Managing Director of your Company.

During the year under review, no Independent Director resigned from the Board.

Retirement by Rotation

In terms of provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dr. Anish Shah, Non- Executive Chairman is liable to retire by rotation and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 23rd July 2024.

Re-appointment of Independent Directors

No Independent Director of your Company is due for reappointment in FY2025.

Disqualific declaration Fit and Proper and Non-by Directors

All the Directors of the Company have confirmed that satisfy the "fit and proper" criteria as prescribed under Chapter XI of RBI Master Direction No. RBI/DoR/2023-24/106 DoR. FIN.REC.No.45/03.10.119/2023-24 dated 19th October 2023,asamended,andthattheyarenotdisqualified from being appointed/continuing as Directors in terms of Section 164 (1) and (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors of your Company have ll fulfi giventheirdeclarationsandconfirmationthatthey the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and withoutanyexternalinfluence.

Further, the Board after taking these declarations/ airs of disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, concluded that the Independent Directors hold highest standards of integrity and possess the relevant proficiency, expertise and experience to qualify and continue as Independent Directors of the Company and are Independent of the Management of the Company. In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA’) and the said registration is renewed and active.

The Independent Directors of the Company are either exempted from the requirement to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by IICA or have cleared the online proficiency self-assessment test as applicable. ectively during the financial

Key Managerial Personnel

The following persons were designated as the Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of your Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as on 31st March 2024:

1. Mr. Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director

2. Mr. Raul Rebello, Executive Director and MD & CEO- designate

3. Mr. Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer of the Company

4. Ms. Brijbala Batwal, Company Secretary

Changes in Key Managerial Personnel

• On attaining superannuation, Mr. Ramesh Iyer has ceased to be the Vice Chairman & Managing Director and KMP of the Company effective close of business hours of 29th April 2024.

Mr. Raul Rebello has assumed the office of Managing Director & CEO of the Company effective 30th April 2024.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") your Directors, based on the representations received from the Operating Management and after due enquiry, confirm that: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures in adoption of these standards. ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to aff give trueandfairviewofthestateof Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year. iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv. They have prepared the annual accounts for financial year ended 31st March 2024 on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down adequate internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were operating effectively during the financial year ended 31 st March 2024. vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating

31 st March 2024.

Performance Evaluation of the Board

The Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 ("the Listing Regulations") stipulate the evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees, individual

Directors and the Chairperson.

Your Company has formulated a process for performance evaluation of the Independent Directors, the Board, its

Committees and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive

Directors and Executive Directors.

An annual performance evaluation exercise was carried out compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, Listing Regulations, the Company’s Code of Independent Directors and the criteria and methodology of performance evaluation approved by the NRC as under:

Evaluating body Evaluatee Broad criteria and parameters of evaluation Process of evaluation The Board, the NRC and the Independent Directors The Board as a whole Review of fulfilment of Board’s responsibilities including strategic direction, financial reporting, risk management framework, ESG, grievance redressal, succession planning, knowledge of industry trends, diversity of Board etc. and feedback to improve Board’s effectiveness. Internal assessment through a structured and separate rating based questionnaire for each of the evaluations. The Board The Committees of the Board (separately for each Committee) Structure, composition, attendance and participation, meetings of Committees, effectiveness of the functions handled, independence of the Committee from the Board, contribution to decisions of the Board etc. The evaluation is carried out on a secured online portal whereby the evaluators are able to submit their ratings and qualitative feedback, details of which are accessible only to the NRC Chairperson. The NRC also reviews the implementation and compliance of the evaluation exercise done annually. The Board, the Independent Qualifications, experience, skills, independence criteria, integrity of the Directors, contribution and attendance at meetings, ability to function as a team and devote time, fulfilment of functions, ability to challenge views of others in a constructive manner, knowledge acquired with regard to the Company’s business, understanding of industry, fairness and transparency demonstrated, adequacy of resource staffing. NRC, and the Independent Directors Directors including those seeking re-appointment, Non-Independent Directors, and the MD (excluding the Director being evaluated) The results and outcome are evaluated, deliberated upon and noted by the Independent Directors, the NRC and the Board at their respective meetings. The Board, the NRC and the Independent Directors Chairperson Skills, expertise, effectiveness of leadership, effective engagement with other Board members during and outside meetings, allocation of time to other Board members at the meetings and ability to steer the meetings, commitment, impartiality, ability to keep shareholders’ interests in mind, effective engagement with shareholders during general meetings etc.

The questionnaires for performance evaluation are comprehensive and in alignment with the guidance note on Board evaluation issued by the SEBI, vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004 dated 5th January 2017 and are in line with the criteria and methodology of performance evaluation approved by the NRC.

Outcome and results of the performance evaluation

All the Directors of your Company as on 31st March 2024 had participated in the evaluation process. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the Annual performance evaluation process of Board & Committees. During the year under review, NRC ascertained and re-affirmed that the deployment of "questionnaire" as a methodology, is effective for evaluation of performance of Board and

Committees and Individual Directors. The results of the Evaluation for the year under review were shared with the Board, Chairperson of respective Committees and individual Directors.

It was noted that the Meetings of the Board and Committees are well managed in terms of comprehensive updates sent well in advance, constructive participation and deliberations at the meeting led by the Chair, enabling Board and Committees to fulfil their statutory / review role and focus on Governance and Internal

Controls. It was also noted that the Company during the year under review facilitated familiarisation on cyber security, Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, BRSR framework and provided regular updates to Board on all key matters.

The results of Evaluation showed high level of commitment and engagement of Board, its various Committees and senior leadership. Based on the outcome of the evaluation for the year under review, the Board shall enhance its focus on providing strategic direction, digital initiatives, oversee regulatory matters and maintaining high standards of governance, to enhance value for all stakeholders while deepening its focus on ESG and risk management. Based on the results of the evaluation, the Board has agreed on an action plan to further improve the effectiveness and functioning of the Board. The suggestions from previous evaluations were implemented by the Company during FY2024.

Familiarisation Programme for Directors

Your Company has adopted a structured programme for orientation of all Directors including the Independent Directors so as to familiarise them with the Company its operations, business, industry, environment in which it functions, Indian and global macro-economic front and the regulatory regime applicable to it. The Management updates the Board Members on a continuing basis of any significant changes therein and provides them an insight to their expected roles and responsibilities so as to be in a position to take well-informed and timely decisions and contribute significantly to the Company. The Directors provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its operations and the industry in which it operates.

The Independent Directors of your Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement. The terms of reference of all Committees with updations, if any, is shared with all the

Board Members on quarterly basis.

Managing Director and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarise the Directors on matters related to the Company’s values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organisation structure, constitution of various committees, board procedures, risk management strategies etc.

Strategic Presentations are made to the Board where Directors get an opportunity to interact with Senior

Management. Directors are also informed of the various developments in the Company through Press Releases, emails, etc. Your Company has a secured Board portal which inter-alia provides a one stop and seamless solution for access to Board/Committee materials to all the Directors. The Board portal also contains Annual Report, Code of Conduct for Directors, terms of appointment, committee charters etc. for ease of access. This enables greater transparency to the Board processes.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the

Listing Regulations"), your Company has during the year conducted familiarization programmes through briefings at Board/ Committee meetings for all its Directors including Independent Directors.

Details of familiarization programs imparted to the Independent Directors during the financial year under review in accordance with the requirements of the

Listing Regulations are available on the Company’s website and can be accessed at the weblink: https:// www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#familiarization-program and is also provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

Policies on Appointment of Directors and Senior Management and Remuneration of Directors, Key

Managerial Personnel and Employees i) Policy on Appointment of Directors and Senior Management and succession planning for orderly succession to the Board and the Senior

Management

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), your Company has adopted a Policy on Appointment of

Directors and Senior Management and succession planning for orderly succession to the Board and the Senior Management, which, inter-alia, includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, identification of persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in the

Senior Management team, succession planning for

Directors and Senior Management, and the Talent Management framework of the Company. During the year under review, there were no changes in the said policy.

The said policy is available on the website of the

Company and can be accessed at https://www. mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies ii) Policy on Remuneration of Directors and the Remuneration Policy for Key Managerial

Personnel, Senior Management and other

Employees of the Company

Your Company has also adopted the Policy on

Remuneration of Directors and the Remuneration Policy for Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other Employees of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Sub-section (4) of Section 178 of the Act, Scale Based Regulations notified by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and

Listing Regulations.

During the year under review the Policy on

Remuneration of Directors of the Company was amended to, inter-alia, align with existing legal provisions and introduce certain standard clauses.

The said Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: https://www. mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies Joint

Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Financial Statements

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

Your Company uses various industry standard systems to enable, empower and engender businesses and also to maintain its Books of Accounts. The transactional controls built into these systems ensure appropriate segregation of duties, the appropriate level of approval mechanisms and maintenance of supporting records. The systems,

Standard Operating Procedures and controls are reviewed by the Management.

Your Company’s internal financial controls are deployed through Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO"), that addresses material risks in your Company’s operations and financial reporting objectives. Such controls have been assessed during the year under review taking into consideration the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("ICFR") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The risk control matrices are reviewed on a quarterly basis and control measures are tested and documented on a quarterly basis. The Company has IT systems in place making the ICFR process completely digital and strengthening the review and monitoring mechanism. Based on the assessments carried out by the Management during the year, no reportable material weakness or significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal financial controls were observed. Your Company recognises that internal financial controls cannot provide absolute assurance of achieving financial, operational and compliance reporting objectives because of its inherent limitations. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Accordingly, regular audits and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

In compliance with RBI circular dated 3rd February 2021, the Audit Committee has approved a Risk Based Internal Audit ("RBIA") framework, along with appropriate processes and plans for internal audit of FY2024.

Joint Statutory Auditor’s certification on Internal

Financial Controls

The Auditors of your Company viz.

M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants have examined the internal financial controls of the Company and have submitted an on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31st March 2024.

Internal Audit Framework

Your Company has in place an adequate internal audit framework to monitor the efficacy of the internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company’s processes. The internal audit approach verifies compliance with the operational and system related procedures and controls.

Separate meetings between the Chief Internal Auditor and the Audit Committee

Separate meetings between the Chief Internal Auditor and the Audit Committee, without the presence of Management, were enabled to facilitate free and frank discussion amongst them. The meetings were held on

28th April 2023, 22nd September 2023, 27th October 2023 and 27th March 2024.

Risk Based Internal Audit ("RBIA") framework

In compliance with RBI circular dated 3rd February

2021, the Audit Committee has approved a Risk Based Internal Audit ("RBIA") framework, along with appropriate processes and plans for internal audit of FY2024 and FY2025. The Risk Based Internal Audit Plan is also being reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and Chief Risk Officer before being approved by the Audit Committee.

The audit plan is aimed at evaluation of the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems and compliance thereof, robustness of internal processes, policies and accounting procedures and compliance with laws and regulations. Based on the reports of internal audit, function/ process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas. Significant audit observations are tracked and presented to the Audit Committee, together with the status of the management actions and the progress of the implementation of the recommendations on a regular basis.

Risk Management

Risk Management forms an integral part of the Company’s business. Your Company has a comprehensive Risk

Management Policy in place and has laid down a well-defined risk management framework to identify, assess and monitor risks and strengthen controls to mitigate risks.

Your Company has established procedures to periodically place before the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors, the risk assessment and minimisation procedures being followed by the Company and steps taken by it to mitigate these risks.

The Risk Management Policy, inter-alia, includes identification of elements of risk, including Cyber Security and related risks as well as those risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. The Risk Management process has been established across the Company and is designed to identify, assess and frame a response to threats that affect the achievement of its objectives. Further, it is embedded across all the major functions and revolves around the goals and objectives of the Company. Your Company has a robust organisational structure for managing and reporting on risks. This risk management mechanism works at all the levels, which acts as the strategic defence cover of the Company’s risk management and is supported by regular review, control, self-assessments and monitoring of key risk indicators. The Risk Management Committee ("RMC") constituted by the Board manages the integrated risk and reviews periodically the Risk Management Policy and strategy followed by the Company.

In compliance with Scale Based Regulations, the Board of Directors have basis recommendation of RMC adopted ICAAP Policy and Framework with the objective of ensuring availability of adequate capital to support all risks in business as also enable effective risk management system in the Company.

The Chief Risk Officer ("CRO") oversees and strengthens the risk management function of the Company. The CRO is invited to the Board, Audit Committee, Asset Liability

Committee and Risk Management Committee Meetings. The CRO along with members of the Senior Management apprises the Risk Management Committee and the Board on the risk assessment, process of identifying and evaluating risks, major risks as well as the movement within the risk grades, the root cause of risks and their impact, key risk indicators, risk management measures and the steps being taken to mitigate these risks.

Auditors and Audit Reports

Joint Statutory Auditors and their Reports

M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 117365W) ["DHS"] and M/s. Mukund

M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAIation toFirm

Registration No. 106655W) ["MCC"], the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued unmodified Audit

Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial

Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Joint Statutory Auditors hold valid peer review certificate as prescribed under the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 ("the Listing Regulations").

The Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company were present at the last Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 28th July 2023.

Adoption of Policy for Appointment of Statutory Auditors

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India Guidelines dated 27th April 2021 ("RBI Guidelines"), your Company has in place a Policy for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. The said Policy was amended by the Board of Directors to specifically cover independence of auditors and annual review of performance of statutory auditors in compliance with the RBI Guidelines.

Appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors

The current Joint Statutory Auditors have completed their tenure of 3 consecutive years with the Company.

Consequently, their tenure with the Company will end at the conclusion of the 34th AGM of the Company to be held in July 2024. As per RBI Guidelines, the said audit firms would be in-eligible for re-appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company for such cooling period as specified in RBI guidelines. Hence, it is necessary to appoint new set of Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Basis the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, have approved and recommended the appointment of M/s. M M Nissim & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 107122W/ W100672) and M/s. M P Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101851W) as the Joint Statutory Auditors of your Company for a term of 3 consecutive years to hold office from conclusion of the 34th AGM upto the conclusion of 37th AGM to be held in the year 2027.

The Joint Statutory Auditors, as proposed, have given aeffect that they are eligible to be appointed and not disqualified from acting as the

Statutory Auditors .

Members are requested to consider and approve the appointment of M/s. M M Nissim & Co LLP, Chartered

Accountants and M/s. M P Chitale & Co., Chartered

Accountants, as the Joint Statutory Auditors of your Company . The proposal is included in the Notice of 34 th AGM of the Company.

Secretarial Auditor and Audit Report

M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries were appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting the Secretarial Audit of your Company for FY2023 and FY2024 in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the rules framed thereunder.

In accordance with the provisions of Sub-section (1) of

Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report for FY2024 issued by M/s. Makarand M. Joshi

& Co., is appended to this Report as "Annexure III".

M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., was present at the last AGM of the Company held on 28th July 2023.

TheSecretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor

The Board of Directors have decided to rotate the Secretarial Auditors from good governance perspective, and accordingly appointed M/s. KSR & Co Company

Secretaries LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting the Secretarial Audit of the Company for

FY2025 and FY2026 in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the rules framed thereunder.

M/s. KSR & Co Company Secretaries LLP is a Company

Secretaries firm which has created a niche in Corporate Law practice with expertise in diverse domains akin to a full-service Law firm. They have served reputed clients across various sectors, having an excellent track record in the field of Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Foreign

Exchange Management Laws, Intellectual Property Laws,

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law, Industrial & Labour Laws and Environmental Laws.

The firmundertakes Board Process Audits, Corporate

Governance Audits, Secretarial Audits, Internal Audits on functions and activities, Corporate Actions /Transactions based Due Diligence Audits.

Secretarial Audit of Material Subsidiary

The Secretarial Audit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited ("MRHFL"), a material, debt listed subsidiary of the Company, for FY2024 was carried out pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report of MRHFL submitted by M/s. KSR & Co Company Secretaries LLP, does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

There is no material unlisted indian subsidiary of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and as such the requirement under Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 ("Listing Regulations") regarding the Secretarial Audit of material unlisted indian subsidiary is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report with additional confirmations on compliances

In compliance with Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations, your Company has undertaken an audit for FY2024 for all the applicable compliances as per Listing Regulations,

2015 and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report ("ASCR") issued by M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Company Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor for FY2024 with additional confirmations on compliances by the Company with respect to Insider Trading Regulations, Related party

Transactions, updation of Policies, disclosure of material events to Stock Exchanges etc. as per revised ASCR format prescribed by BSE and NSE, has been filed with the Stock Exchanges, and is appended to this Report as

"Annexure IV".

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Cost Records and Cost Audit

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable in respect of the business activities carried out by your Company and hence such accounts and records were not required to be maintained by the Company.

Fraud Reporting

During the year under review, the Joint Statutory

Auditors and the Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees, involving amount of less than 1 crore to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

As reported in public domain, during the end of 4th quarter of the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, an incident of fraud was detected by the management at Company’s branch at Aizawl, Mizoram in respect of retail vehicle loans disbursed by the Company. The fraud involved forgery of KYC documents & asset related documents, leading to embezzlement of Company funds. The fraud was perpetrated in the Branch through collusion amongst branch employees, with segregated duties, thus compromising the existing maker-checker controls. A few vehicle dealers and external parties (employees of banks / old employees of the Company) connived with these employees in this fraudulent activity. Based on the results of the assessment carried out by an accounting firm and further validated by the management, 2887 loan accounts were identified by the Management as potentially fraudulent in nature with an aggregate net recoverable balance of Rs. 135.86 crore. The Company has made 100% provision for this amount, which impacted the profits for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Company live loan accounts across its branches and has concluded that there is no evidence of a similar fraud anywhere else in the country. As a proactive step, the Company has identified a few key initiatives to further strengthen controls, including but not limited to accelerating the timeline for centralization of document reviews, implementing digital due diligence tools for customer on-boarding and enhanced screening and sampling of cases by the fraud control unit, which is set up to select sample of disbursements across branches to screen the documents involved possibility for the possibility of them being fraudulent.

Further details on the above and related matters can be referred in Note no. 42 to the Standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual report. The Company is reinforcing its commitment to trust, integrity and transparency through enhanced measures for compliance, risk management, and governance.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

Your Company has in place a robust process for approval of Related Party Transactions and on Dealing with Related

Parties.

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company during the Financial Year ancial statements with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis.

Omnibus approval of Audit Committee is obtained for Related Party Transactions which are of repetitive nature, which are reviewed on quarterly basis by the Audit

Committee as per Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All Related Party Transactions and subsequent material modifications, if any, were placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Necessary details for each of the Related Party Transactions as applicable along with the justification are provided to the Audit Committee in terms of the Company’s Policy on Materiality of and

Dealing with Related Party Transactions and as required under SEBI Circular dated 22nd November 2021. The Company has not entered into Material Related Party Transactions as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and a confirmation to this effect as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act 2013 is given in form AOC-2 as "Annexure V", which forms part of this

Annual Report.

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Master Direction issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), the ‘Policy on Materiality of and Dealing with Related Party Transactions’, as updated is available on the Company’s website: https:// www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies

As per the Whistle Blower Policy implemented by the Company, the Employees, Directors or any Stakeholders associated with the Company are free to report illegal or unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Company’s Code(s) of Conduct.

The transactions of the Company with the company belonging to the promoter/promoter group which holds more than 10% shareholding in the Company as required pursuant to para A of schedule V of the Listing Regulations is disclosed separately in the financial statements of the Company. Members of the Company had approved entering into Material Related Party transaction with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, (Promoter/ Holding Company and a Related party) under Regulation

23 of the Listing Regulations. During the year under review, the aggregate value of the transactions entered with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited did not exceed the materiality threshold as prescribed under Regulation

23 of the Listing Regulations. Further details on the transactions with related parties are provided in the

.accompanying

Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

Your Company promotes ethical behaviour in all its business activities and has established a vigil mechanism for its Directors, Employees, and Stakeholders associated with the Company to report their genuine concerns. The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules prescribed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 is implemented through the Whistle Blower Policy, to provide for adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

As per the Whistle Blower Policy implemented by the

Company, the Employees, Directors or any Stakeholders associated with the Company are free to report illegal or unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Company’s Code(s) of Conduct or Corporate

Governance Policies or any improper activity, through the channels provided below.

The Whistle Blower Policy provides for protected disclosure and protection to the Whistle Blower. Under the Whistle Blower Policy, the confidentiality of those reporting violation(s) is protected and they are not subject to any discriminatory practices. The Whistle-blower can make a protected disclosure by using any of the following channels for reporting:

1. Independent third-party Ethics Helpline Service Portal: https://ethics.mahindra.com

2. Toll free No: 000 800 100 4175

3. Chairperson of the Audit Committee

The Whistle Blower Policy has been widely disseminated within the Company. The Policy is available on the website of the Company at the web link: https://www. mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies During the year, the Company received 10 whistle blower complaints. All the cases were investigated and appropriate actions were taken.

The Audit Committee is apprised of the vigil mechanism on a periodic basis. During the year, no person was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. A quarterly report on the whistle blower complaints is placed before the Audit Committee for its review.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

Details of employees who were in receipt of remuneration of not less than Rs. 1,02,00,000 during the year ended 31st March 2024 or not less than Rs. 8,50,000 per month during any part of the year, as required under provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 will be made available during 21 days before the Annual

General Meeting in electronic mode to any Shareholder upon request sent at the Email ID: investorhelpline_ mmfsl@mahindra.com. Such details are also available on Company’s website and can be accessed at the web-link: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/ financial-information#annual-reports Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors,

Key Managerial Personnel and Employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is given in"Annexure VI".

Disclosure in respect of remuneration/commission drawn by the Managing Director / Whole-time Director from Holding or Subsidiary Company

Mr. Ramesh Iyer, former Vice-Chairman & Managing

Director and Mr. Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO did not receive any remuneration or commission from Holding/Subsidiaries of the Company during FY2024.

Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act")

Your Company is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to ensuring that the work environment at all its locations is conducive to fair, safe and harmonious relations between employees. It strongly believes in upholding the dignity of all its employees, irrespective of their gender or seniority. Discrimination and harassment of any type are strictly prohibited.

Your Company has in place a comprehensive Policy in accordance with the provisions of POSH Act and Rules made thereunder.

The Company conducts an online Induction Training through the learning platform M-Drona (Internal Training App) covering topics including POSH awareness, reconciliation before filing POSH complaint(s).

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Policy has been widely communicated internally and is placed on the Company’s intranet portal. The Company ensures that no employee is disadvantaged by way of gender discrimination.

The POSH Policy is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the web-link: https:// www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/policy-and-shareholder-information#mmfsl-policies.

Your Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee

("ICC") under the POSH Act to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

To ensure that all the employees are sensitized regarding issues of sexual harassment, the Company conducts an online Induction Training through the learning platform M-Drona (Internal Training App) covering topics including POSH awareness, reconciliation before filing POSH complaint(s) and consequences of filing the false complaint(s).

The following is a summary of Sexual Harassment complaint(s) received and disposed of during the FY2024, pursuant to the POSH Act and Rules framed thereunder: a) Number of complaint(s) of Sexual Harassment received during FY 2024 1 b) Number of complaint(s) disposed of during FY2024 1 c) Number of cases pending as of 31st March 2024– 0

Awareness and Training on POSH

Continuous awareness in this area has been created vide the POSH campaign reiterating Mahindra’s commitment to providing a safe workplace to all its employees.

During the year, the Company organised sensitisation and awareness programs vide inductions for new joiners, e-learning modules for all employees, trainees, associates including sending emailers, creating standees and posters to sensitise all employees to conduct themselves in a professional manner. Further, virtual and classroom training sessions were conducted by the Company’s

Ethics Counsellors. The Company also organized offline leadership conversations on gender sensitisation and employee interactive sessions including conscious inclusions. d) Number of workshops/awareness programme on the subject carried out during the year under review are as under:

• Awareness program was conducted in which mailers & video on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace along with

POSH policies was circulated to all employees. POSH training was provided to all new joinees as a part of induction module.

• An online e-learning module for employees on Prevention of Sexual Harassment covering topics on Sexual Harassment, the process of filing complaints, dealing with Sexual

Harassment, etc. is developed for training. 99.79% of the employees have completed this training.

• One Training program on ICC was conducted for all ICC members.

• One Training program on POSH sensitization was conducted for the HR team.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Directors further state that no The information in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (8)(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as

"Annexure VII" to the Board’s Report.

Policies

Thedetails of the Key Policies adopted by your Company and changes made therein, if any, during the year under review are mentioned at "Annexure VIII" to the Board’s Report.

Compliance with the Provisions of Secretarial

Standard – 1 and Secretarial Standard – 2

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors’ and ‘General Meetings’, respectively, issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

("ICSI") and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Voluntary Adherence of Secretarial Standards by all Board Committees

Although, SS-1 compliance is required only for Board and its Committees mandatorily required to be constituted under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Company adheres and complies with the good practices enunciated in the said Secretarial Standards for all its mandatory and non-mandatory Board level Committees.

Your Company has complied with applicable SS-1 and SS-

2, during the year under review.

Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Company’s operations in future

There were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Disclosure pertaining to Insolvency & Bankruptcy

Code

There were neither any applications filed by or against the

Company nor any proceedings were pending under the

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

Disclosure on One-Time Settlement

During the year, the Company has not made any one-time settlement for loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions and hence the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

General Disclosures

The or reporting is required in respect of the following items, as there were no transactions/events related to these items during the financial year under review:

• There was no issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

• There was no issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees of the Company under any scheme, save and except Employee Stock Option schemes referred to in this Report;

• There was no raising of funds/issue of shares through Preferential Allotment, Public Issue, Rights Issue or Qualified Institutional Placement;

• There was no buy back of the equity shares during the year under review;

• There were no voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of equity shares for the subscription/purchase for which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under Section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

• There was no suspension of trading of securities of the Company on account of corporate action or otherwise;

• There was no revision made in the Financial Statements or the Board’s Report of the Company; funds

• The Company being an NBFC, the provisions relating to Chapter V of the Act, i.e., acceptance of deposit, are not applicable. Disclosures as per NBFC regulations have been made in this Annual Report.

Acknowledgments

The Board conveys its deep gratitude and appreciation to all the employees of the Company for their tremendous efforts as well as their exemplary dedication and contribution to the Company’s performance.

The Directors customers, vendors, business partners, bankers, government and all other business associates for their continued support to the Company and the Management.