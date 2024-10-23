|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting_ Financial Results _30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results for the Quarter and Halfyear ended - 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Intimation under regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Senior Management Personnel(s)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Q1 FY 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024, to inter-alia: 1) Consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2) Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3) Consider and approve increase in aggregate borrowing limits approved by the shareholders under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 Update on Board Meeting scheduled on 23rd April 2024 1. Letter dated 12th April 2024 informing the stock exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024, to inter-alia, (i) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024, (ii) consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, (iii) consider increase in aggregate borrowing limits of the Company including fund raise and intimation on Trading window closure. 2. Letter dated 18th April 2024 intimating about earnings conference call scheduled to be held on 23rd April, 2024 at 6.00 p.m. (IST) for financial performance of fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letters as referred in the caption, we hereby inform you that during the end of 4 th quarter of the financial year ended 31st March 2024, a fraud was detected at one of Companys branches in the North East. In respect of retail vehicle loans disbursed by the Company the fraud involved forgery of KYC documents leading to embezzlement of Company funds. The investigations in the matter are at an advanced stage. The Company estimates that the financial impact of this fraud is unlikely to exceed Rs.150 Crores. Investigations are underway, and necessary corrective actions have been identified and are at various stages of implementation, including arrest of few persons involved. Submission as required under Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been made separately. In view of this development, the agenda matters pertaining to approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024, recommendation of dividend, AGM and related matters, which were to be considered at the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 23rd April 2024, are being deferred to a later date, which shall be intimated in due course. The Audit Committee and the Board Meeting scheduled on 23rd April, 2024 will consider all other matters scheduled to be discussed at the respective meetings, including increase in aggregate borrowing limits and fund raise via issue of Non-convertible debentures. Consequent to above, the trading window which was closed for the purpose of point no. 1 of the caption shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results, and the annual earnings conference call as referred in point no. 2 of the caption is also being deferred. This update is also being filed in XBRL and uploaded on the Companys website at: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-relations/financial-information#board-meeting-notices Request you to take the same on record. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend is Re-schedule and to be held on 30 May 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|28 Apr 2024
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th May 2024 to consider Annual Audited Financial Results for FY 2024 and continuation of closure of Trading Window MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th May 2024 to consider Annual Audited Financial Results for FY 2024 and continuation of closure of Trading Window Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 4th May 2024 Press Release on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23rd April 2024 Appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma as Independent Director of the Company Appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Increase in Borrowing Limits under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, including fund raise of NCDs and other securities
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Dec 2023
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL), the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for trading in MMFSL securities, by its designated persons and their immediate relative(s), from 1st January 2024 to 1st February 2024 (both days inclusive) for consideration and approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
