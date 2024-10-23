iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Dividend

269.85
(0.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:03 PM

M & M Fin. Serv. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 May 202416 Jul 2024-6.3315Final
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 4th May 2024 Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 6.30 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e. 315%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend payout is subject to the members approval at the forthcoming 34 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

M & M Fin. Serv.: Related News

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

24 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.

