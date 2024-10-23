|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 May 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|-
|6.3
|315
|Final
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 4th May 2024 Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 6.30 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e. 315%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend payout is subject to the members approval at the forthcoming 34 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
