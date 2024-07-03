Adani Wilmar Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51,261.63
58,184.81
54,154.82
37,090.42
29,657.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51,261.63
58,184.81
54,154.82
37,090.42
29,657.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
293.61
963.51
172.34
104.27
109.95
Total Income
51,555.24
59,148.32
54,327.16
37,194.69
29,766.99
Total Expenditure
50,179.88
57,226.02
52,418.55
35,765.1
28,347.51
PBIDT
1,375.36
1,922.3
1,908.61
1,429.59
1,419.48
Interest
749.11
774.92
540.79
406.61
569.19
PBDT
626.25
1,147.38
1,367.82
1,022.98
850.28
Depreciation
363.85
358.46
309.06
267.77
241.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
177.47
94.76
245.34
282.05
153.8
Deferred Tax
-85.72
140.59
39.07
-178.79
52.18
Reported Profit After Tax
170.65
553.57
774.35
651.95
403.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
147.99
582.12
803.73
728.51
460.87
Extra-ordinary Items
-17.32
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
165.31
582.12
803.73
728.51
460.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.14
4.48
6.89
63.74
40.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
129.97
129.97
129.97
114.29
114.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.68
3.3
3.52
3.85
4.78
PBDTM(%)
1.22
1.97
2.52
2.75
2.86
PATM(%)
0.33
0.95
1.42
1.75
1.35
According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.Read More
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
The acquisition is part of AWL’s strategy to diversify and expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals sector.Read More
