Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

21 Nov 2025 , 12:12 PM

Adani Group announced that its entity AWL Agri Business has offloaded its balance 7% stake in Adani Wilmar in a block deal that attracted strong demand from institutional buyers.

Vanguard, Charles Schwab, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata MF, Quant MF, and Bandhan MF, were among the buyers of stake, according to the sources.

Additionally, several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also picked up some stake in the company.

Furthermore, the sources commented that Wilmar’s long-term institutional partners like GIC are looking to increase their stake in AWL as the promoter structure becomes stable.

Earlier this week, Adani Group sold about 13% stake in the company to bring its exposure to 7%.

At around 11.46 AM, Adani Group company Adani Enterprises was trading 0.53% lower at ₹2,433.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,446.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,456.20, and ₹2,423, respectively.

AWL Agri Business witnessed a complete turnaround after Adani Enterprises completely sold off its 44% stake, including the balance 7% on November 20, 2025. The transaction took place at ₹275 per share.

The total collection for Adani Enterprises came in at ₹15,707 Crore for selling off this stake.

After completion of this stake sale, Wilmar International now remains the sole promoter of the company with about 57% holding.

