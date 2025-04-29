AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

AWL Agri Business Ltd (previously Adani Wilmar Ltd) posted a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of FY25 at ₹190 crore, compared to ₹157 crore in Q4 FY24.

The firm recorded its all-time quarterly revenue of ₹18,230 crore in Q4 FY25, a strong 37.9% YoY growth, supported by an 8% rise in underlying volume. Quarterly EBITDA was at ₹449 crore, which rose 25.8% over last year’s same quarter though the margin level EBITDA slightly weakened from 2.7% last year to 2.5% currently.

In the complete fiscal FY25, AWL Agri Business clocked its highest revenue at ₹63,672 crore and registered growth at 24% over FY24. 9% annual underlying growth in volumes underlined healthy operations across business segments.

The company also reported its record-high annual operating EBITDA of ₹2,482 crore in FY25. Edible oils remained the main growth driver, with segment revenue growing by 28% YoY and volumes growing 10%.

The foods and FMCG segment displayed steady growth momentum, posting a 26% YoY improvement in both volume and revenue. The industry essentials segment saw limited growth, with a 2% YoY growth in revenue.

AWL Agri Business launched a new brand identity in Q4, along with a new logo as part of its repositioning strategy. Rural town coverage reached more than 50,000 towns, consolidating the company’s rural presence. Direct retail coverage grew 19% YoY, up to 8.6 lakh retail outlets at the end of FY25, strengthening its market reach in growth markets.