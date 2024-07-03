Adani Wilmar Ltd Summary

Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore. The Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The Company is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The Company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. It serves households and institutional buyers. It offer products through distributors, super stockists, brokers, and other trade associates. It exports products to The Middle East countries, South East Asian countries, Africa, Ukraine, and Ghana.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched Kachhi Ghani Mustard Oil and Filtered Ground Nut Oil. The company also developed one of the largest and most penetrating distribution networks through its Fortune brand. During the year, the company initiated the process of acquiring two seed processing units with refining facility and in the same year, it implemented additional manufacturing facilities consisting of 1000 MT refinery, 200MT Vanaspati plant, Extension of packing lines and 3.8 MW coal based Co-generation power plant at Mundra.During the year 2004-2005, the company developed Specialty Fat product with different grades to meet the requirements of different market segments. During the year, the company acquired an integrated Oilseed processing complex at Mantralayam, A.P and in the same year, the company implemented Co-generation power plant of 3.80 M.W. The company also acquired another Oilseed- processing units at Budi, Rajastan. During the year 2006-2007, the company increased the installed capacity of Edible Oil from 963500 MT to 1051200 MT. Also, the company increased the installed capacity of Vanaspati from 118625 MT to 155125. During the year, the company launched Coconut oil brand Naturelle. During the year 2007-2008, the company acquired a small refinery Kadi, District Mehsana in Gujarat. It increased the installed capacity of Edible Oil from 1051200 MT to 1052340 MT. Also, it undertook expansion of Chilling & Filtration plant at Mundra and putting up a Hydrogenation plant at Haldia. During the year 2008-2009, the company successfully completed the implementation of Chilling, Filtration and Bakery Shortening plant at Mundra, Gujarat, Hydrogenation plant at Haldia, West Bengal and started commercial production. During the year, the company started implementation of 1000 TPD solvent extraction plant at Bundi and in the same year, the company launched new brands namely, Kings, Bullet and Ivory. The company also introduced Raag Gold Refined Palmolien oil. During the year, the company increased the installed capacity of Seed Crushing from 310250 MT to 770800 MT and also, it the increased installed capacity of Vanaspati from 155125 MT from 164125 MT.On 09 January 2015,the company has allotted 4936180 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 115 per share on rights basis.Pursuant to a resolution passed by our Shareholders on 05 May 2021, the Company sub-divided the face value of its equity shares from Rs 10 each to Re 1 each.During the month of January 2022,the company came out with an Rs 3600-crore public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of shares.The IPO shares were allotted at the price of Rs 230 per share including a premium of Rs 229 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 08 February 2022.During 2022-23, the Company launched premium regional variants in West Bengal to capture Non-Basmati market. It launched the basmati rice brand, Kohinoor. It launched two new TVCs - Fortune Soyabean Oil and Fortune Sunlite Sunflower Oil. It launched edible oil product through its Mundra refinery. It launched Fortune Poha in 2022. It launched Fortune Xpert Total Balance, a new product featuring three blended oils. The Company introduced its premium regional rice facility in Burdwan. Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit was launched in ready-to-cook category to expand Health & Convenience product portfolio. It introduced two new variants of Khichdi, launched two variants of Poha, Indori Poha and Thick Poha. It introduced oleo-derivatives with application in Polymer additives, Lubricants, Home and Personal care, Agrochemicals and Food additives. It commissioned a Wheat Flour Manufacturing Unit in Bundi, Rajasthan. Additionally, a 1.3 MW at Hazira and 0.9 MW at Kadi Solar Power Plant with advanced robotics cleaning arrangements was commissioned at Hazira, expanding the installed capacity to 4.3 MW. It installed Micro Turbines at Hazira Plant, to generate power. It enhanced power factor by 4% at the 66- kW substation in the Mundra refinery by replacing degraded components. The Company made investments costing Rs 673 Crore in capacity addition and technological advancements. It augmented the refining capacity of rice bran oil at Mantralayam from 70 TPD to 100 TPD to meet the growing market demand. It expanded the refining capacity of sunflower oil at Kakinada from 300 TPD to 450 TPD. At the oleochemical plant in Mundra, a Multipurpose Reactor of 8 KL capacity was installed to produce various oleo chemical derivatives. It expanded the hydrogenation capacity by adding a new 300 TPD continuous hydrogenation plant. It converted two store wheat and mustard by adding the conveying equipment at Bundi. At the Castor Plant located at Pragapar, Mundra, it installed a Bulk Container Loading System (BCLS) to load the castor meal. It invested in automating its pouch filling line at refineries in Alwar and Hazira by installing robotic arms and carton erector, to automate the secondary filling. It upgraded the existing firefighting system at Mundra Oleo Plant by putting a foambased fire suppression system. It commissioned Process Information Management System (PIMS) in nearly 9 plants. It commissioned 1.3 MW solar power plant at Hazira and another 0.2 MW solar plant at Kadi. It installed a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plant at refinery in Saoner, Nagpur.