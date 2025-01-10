To

The Members of

Adani Wilmar Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Adani Wilmar Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

1) Revenue recognition from sale of goods (as described in Note 2.3 (i) and 41 of the standalone financial statements)

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts (variable consideration). The terms of arrangements in case of domestic and exports sales, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements, delivery specifications and other contractual and commercial terms, are relevant factors in determining the timing and value of revenue to be recognized. The Company considers revenue as a key performance measure which could create an incentive for overstatement revenue. Our audit procedures included the following: Owing to the volume of sales transactions spread across various locations and geographies along with varied terms of contracts with customers, there is a risk of revenue being recognized before control is transferred. Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standard – Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers"); Based on above, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general information and technology control environment, key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. Performed substantive testing including analytical procedures on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable. Understood and evaluated the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates and ongoing incentive schemes and on a test basis, verified the year-end provisions made in respect of such schemes. Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual variances. On a sample basis, performed balance confirmation and alternative procedures, where required, for the customers balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024. Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial year and in accordance with the applicable contractual terms with the relevant customer. Tested manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify any unusual items. Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue recognitioninaccordancewiththeapplicablerequirements.

2) Designation, Valuation and Accounting for Derivative transactions - (as described in Note 2.3 (e), 43(C) and 52 of the standalone financial statements)

The Company uses hedge instruments such as forward currency contracts, options and various commodity futures and firm commitment contracts, as a part of trading activities, to hedge its risk associated with foreign currency and commodity price. Most of the instruments are in the nature of financial derivative contracts. Our audit procedures included the following: The assessment for designation of various commodity hedge contracts on initial recognition as derivative financial instrument is significant judgement process. Obtained an of the risk management understanding policies of the Company, recognition and classification of exchange differences and overall commodity trading process. As at March 31, 2024, Companys derivative the total financial instruments that were carried at fair value comprised financial assets and financial liabilities of INR 194.03 Crore (March 31, 2023: INR 499.97 Crore) and INR 0.07 Crore (March 31, 2023: INR 26.24 Crore) respectively. Obtained an understanding and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls for the designation, recognition, measurement, estimation and valuation of derivative financial instruments and firm commitments as a part of trading activities. The recognition and measurement of derivative contracts at fair value involves estimation and judgement dependent on external inputs including understanding and application of contract terms, forecasting future prices; and applying discount rates etc. For other types of derivatives, independently obtained statements from banks and commodity exchanges / OTCs (for commodity derivative contracts) and compared the fair values of the derivatives recorded in the standalone financial statements. The Company has significant hedge transactions which involves assessment for designation as derivatives and accounting based on fair valuation of derivative contracts. Therefore, the value of outstanding position of derivative contracts as at balance sheet date and the resultant recognition of gain / loss due to change in fair valuation is an area of significant risk estimate and judgement, having material impact on the Companys financial performance and thus an area of significant attention as key audit matter. On a sample basis, involved our subject matter experts to assess the valuation of derivative contracts entered into by the Company during the year. Assessed adequacy of the disclosures made in standalone financial statements with respect to assessment, accounting of derivative transactions and financial risk management in accordance with relevant requirements.

3) Impairment of investment in subsidiary - (as described in Note 2.3 (o) and 2.3 (q), 47(b) of the standalone financial statements)

As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the Companys investments in equity shares of the wholly owned subsidiary amounted to INR 179.16 Crore, which comprises 0.95% of the total assets of the Company. Our audit procedures in relation to evaluation of impairment testing of investments in wholly owned subsidiary included the following: The Company accounts for above investments in subsidiaries at cost (subject to impairment assessment). Management regularly reviews whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments by reference regarding to Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets. We obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment of such investments. For determining the value in use of the underlying businesses, discounted cash flow projections are used which has sensitivity around the key assumptions, such as revenue growth, tariff rate, coal cost and discount rates that require considerable judgement. We evaluated the Companys process impairment assessment by involving our valuation experts, where necessary, to assist in assessing the appropriateness of the valuation model including the independent assessment of the underlying assumptions relating to discount rate, terminal value etc. This is a Key Audit Matter as the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment involves significant management judgement. We evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. We checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment model and agreed relevant data back to the latest budgets, actual past results and other supporting documents. We assessed the sensitivity analysis made by the management and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to material impact on carrying value of investments. We compared the carrying values of the investments in subsidiaries with their respective net assets values and earnings for the period. We evaluated the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (2)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(c) TheBalanceSheet,theStatementofProfitandLoss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (2)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

– Refer Note 33(A) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 33(B) to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50 (a) (v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note

50 (a) (vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made, if any, using privileged/ administrative access rights, as described in note 50 (c) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software where audit trail was enabled.

For S R B C & CO LLP For Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 Firm Registration Number: 112054W/W100725 per Santosh Agarwal per Chirag Shah Partner Partner Membership Number: 093669 Membership Number: 122510 UDIN: 24093669BKFCGO7916 UDIN: 24122510BKASLK7022 Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 01, 2024 Date: May 01, 2024

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Adani Wilmar Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Re: Adani Wilmar Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in the phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of such physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the title deeds of the immovable properties, (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 3 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) As disclosed in note 50 (a) (xi) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five Crore in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the audited/ unaudited books of accounts of the Company. The Company do not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five Crore in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Details of outstanding balance as balance sheet date in respect of the loan given in earlier years are as follows:

Particulars Amount of Loans Aggregate amount granted/ NIL provided during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (Including loans provided in earlier year and outstanding as at the beginning of the year) - Joint Venture entities INR 60.96 Crore

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans given to joint venture entities in earlier years and outstanding as at year end are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments except in the mutual funds schemes for the short term duration, provided guarantees, given securities and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms and Limited Liability Partnerships.

(c) The Company has not granted loan(s) during the year. In respect if loan granted to companies in earlier years, there are schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulatedandtherepaymentorreceiptsareregular.

(d) Therearenoamountsofloansgrantedtocompanies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had granted short term loan to a joint venture company in earlier year which had been regularly renewed / extended loans every year pending settlement. The Company has fully provided such loan in the books.

The aggregate amount of such dues renewed / extended and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows:

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension granted to same parties Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year AWN Agro Private Limited INR 11.91 Crore INR 11.91 Crore 100%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, to the parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made and loans given. The Company has not provided security or guarantees as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of specified products of the Company. and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(INR in Crore)

Particulars Nature of Dues Particulars Period (Previous Year) Disputed Amount as on March 31, 2024 Amount paid under protest on March 31, 2024 Sales Tax Tax, Interest and Penalty Commissioner 2006-07 to 2017-18 3.88 2.29 Tribunal 2008-09 to 2016-17 1.49 0.47 Total 5.37 2.76 Entry Tax Tax, Interest and Penalty Commissioner 2012-13 and 2013-14 0.41 0.15 Tribunal 2005-06 to 2007-08 and 2016-17 0.48 0.05 Honble High Court 2003-04 0.01 - Total 0.90 0.20 GST Tax, Interest and Penalty Commissioner 2017-18 1.77 0.08 Appellate Authority 2017-18 and 2018-19 9.97 3.48 Honble High Court July 2017 to 2020 0.20 0.20 Total 11.94 3.76 Central Excise Tax, Interest Honble High Court 2008-09 to 2010-11 17.63 - Act and Penalty Total 17.63 - Service Tax Tax, Interest and Penalty Commissioner 2011-12 and 2017-18 1.30 0.74 Tribunal 2017-18 5.19 - Total 6.49 0.74 Custom Duty Duty, Interest and Penalty Commissioner 2001-02, 2003-04, 2004- 05 & 2005-06 0.41 - Tribunal 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2010-11 8.45 0.26 Honble High Court 2009-10 to 2012-13 6.01 - Honble Supreme Court 2005-06 & 2006-07 37.75 0.12 Total 52.62 0.38 Income Tax Assessing Officer 2005-06, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2017-18, 2019- 20 1.22 1.02 Commissioner (Appeal) 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019- 20 4.10 0.71 Tribunal 2006-07, 2010-11, and 2018-19 0.11 0.10 Honble High Court 2006-07, 2007-08, and 2015-16 5.76 2.67 Honble Supreme Court 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2014-15 7.50 - Total 18.69 4.50

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the previous year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in fixed deposits with the scheduled commercial banks as well as maintained in current account with monitoring agency. The maximum amount of idle/ surplus funds invested during the year was INR 1,944.45 Crore, of which INR 1200 Crore invested in fixed deposits and INR 14.11 Crore maintained with monitoring agency bank account respectively was outstanding at the end of the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 45 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 to the financial statements.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from end of the financial year in compliance with section 135 (6) of the Companies Act as disclosed in Note 42 to the financial statements.

(xxi) The requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP For Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 Firm Registration Number: 112054W/W100725 per Santosh Agarwal per Chirag Shah Partner Partner Membership Number: 093669 Membership Number: 122510 UDIN: 24093669BKFCGO7916 UDIN: 24122510BKASLK7022 Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 01, 2024 Date: May 01, 2024

Annexure 2 to the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Adani Wilmar Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Adani Wilmar Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.