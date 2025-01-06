Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. mission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2)Approved the adoption / formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme viz. AWL - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOP 2024/ Scheme), in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory approvals as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (Demerged Company) and Adani Wilmar Limited (Resulting Company).

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting with respect to Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024