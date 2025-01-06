|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. mission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2)Approved the adoption / formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme viz. AWL - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOP 2024/ Scheme), in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory approvals as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (Demerged Company) and Adani Wilmar Limited (Resulting Company).
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting with respect to Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Adani Wilmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Adani Wilmar Limited has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023 is scheduled on Wednesday 31st January 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 31st January 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.Read More
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
The acquisition is part of AWL’s strategy to diversify and expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals sector.Read More
