Bondada Engineering Wins ₹836 Crore Order for Battery Storage Systems in Tamil Nadu

24 Jun 2025 , 03:27 PM

Bondada Engineering Ltd. has landed a significant win in the renewable energy space with a ₹836 crore order from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd. (TNGECL), the company said on Tuesday, June 24.

The order, Bondada’s largest yet in battery energy storage, involves setting up standalone grid-scale systems with a total capacity of 400 MWh across two sites Vellalaviduthi and Thennampatty. The project will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model, and the value will be realized over a 12-year period.

The company expects to begin work after signing the formal Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement, with a planned execution timeline of 18 months from that point.

In a regulatory filing, Bondada said the systems will help manage peak electricity demand, support grid stability, and boost integration of renewable energy into the state’s power infrastructure. The project is designed to support Tamil Nadu’s push toward cleaner energy, including its target of sourcing 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2030.

Bondada Engineering Ltd also said the project fits into its broader ambition of reaching 10 GW in green capacity by the end of the decade. The systems are expected to be fully integrated with the state grid by 2027, contributing to India’s national goal of 500 GW non-fossil capacity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

