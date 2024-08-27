Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GPT Infraprojects: The Kolkata-based infrastructure firm said its Fund Raising Committee has approved a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds. The floor price for the QIP is ₹183.83 per equity share. The company reserves the right to give a discount of up to 5% off the floor price.

KPI Green: The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia Private Ltd, has secured letters of intent to carry out solar power projects with a total capacity of 13.30 MW within the captive power producer category. Sumicot, Ekta Prints Private, Radhika Fabrics, and Sanjopin Industries have all placed orders.

UltraTech Cement: Aditya Birla Group’s flagship firm announced that it had successfully obtained $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. The deal represents UltraTech’s second sustainability-linked financing, following its maiden sustainability-linked bond offering in 2021.

Paytm: The corporation published a clarification in response to recent media reports about the SEBI’s warning to the company and its directors. The firm stated that this is not a new development, since it already disclosed the situation in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Bondada Engineering: The company has been granted a contract of ₹576 crore to execute solar power projects across various districts in Maharashtra under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Lumina Clean Energy Private Ltd, Purelight Energy Private Ltd, and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy Private Ltd all provided the company with Letters of Award.

HCLTech: The IT services provider says it has expanded its strategic AI-driven engineering services and digital process operations cooperation with Xerox. HCLTech will help Xerox with its “reinvention,” which is a fundamental and structural redesign of the organisation to position it for long-term profitable and sustainable growth, the company stated.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality business announced the signing of an agreement for a new facility in Ayodhya. Lemon Tree Hotel, Civil Lines, Ayodhya, is scheduled to launch in FY28 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a completely owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel will have 80 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge bar, a swimming pool, a fitness facility, banquet spaces and other common facilities.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The company’s subsidiary, Medi Assist Insurance TPA Private Ltd, would acquire a 100% equity position in Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA Private Ltd (Paramount TPA) for ₹311.8 crore. Fairfax Asia owns Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA, while Dr. Nayan Shah and his family.

PI Industries: After Manikantan Viswanathan (Chief Financial Officer) retired, the Board of Directors named Sanjay Agarwal as the company’s Group Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), has been assigned the additional role of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the firm for five months, beginning August 1. Sanjeev is currently the Director (Finance) of the organisation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com