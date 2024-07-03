Bondada Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
480.6
505
295.72
253.64
116.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
480.6
505
295.72
253.64
116.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.8
1.55
1.45
2.21
0.03
Total Income
483.4
506.56
297.16
255.85
116.99
Total Expenditure
426.73
456.89
275.35
234.24
108.38
PBIDT
56.67
49.67
21.81
21.6
8.61
Interest
6.4
5.14
3.72
3.53
2.06
PBDT
50.27
44.53
18.09
18.08
6.55
Depreciation
1.27
-0.03
0.99
1.19
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.16
12.82
2.36
4.21
1.63
Deferred Tax
-0.18
0.31
-0.13
-0.11
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
36.01
31.44
14.87
12.79
4.35
Minority Interest After NP
0.6
1.4
0.19
0.18
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.42
30.04
14.69
12.61
4.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.42
30.04
14.69
12.61
4.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.28
14.53
8.61
7.74
52.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.6
21.6
21.6
15.91
0.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.79
9.83
7.37
8.51
7.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.49
6.22
5.02
5.04
3.71
