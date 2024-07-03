iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bondada Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

578.35
(-2.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

480.6

505

295.72

253.64

116.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

480.6

505

295.72

253.64

116.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.8

1.55

1.45

2.21

0.03

Total Income

483.4

506.56

297.16

255.85

116.99

Total Expenditure

426.73

456.89

275.35

234.24

108.38

PBIDT

56.67

49.67

21.81

21.6

8.61

Interest

6.4

5.14

3.72

3.53

2.06

PBDT

50.27

44.53

18.09

18.08

6.55

Depreciation

1.27

-0.03

0.99

1.19

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.16

12.82

2.36

4.21

1.63

Deferred Tax

-0.18

0.31

-0.13

-0.11

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

36.01

31.44

14.87

12.79

4.35

Minority Interest After NP

0.6

1.4

0.19

0.18

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.42

30.04

14.69

12.61

4.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.42

30.04

14.69

12.61

4.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.28

14.53

8.61

7.74

52.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.6

21.6

21.6

15.91

0.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.79

9.83

7.37

8.51

7.36

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.49

6.22

5.02

5.04

3.71

Bondada Engineer: Related NEWS

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:43 PM

The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.

Read More
Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bondada Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.