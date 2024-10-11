Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
63.32%
63.32%
63.32%
63.32%
63.32%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.74%
0.79%
0.59%
0.95%
0.47%
Non-Institutions
35.92%
35.87%
36.07%
35.72%
36.19%
Total Non-Promoter
36.67%
36.67%
36.67%
36.67%
36.67%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.Read More
The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
