Bondada Engineering Ltd Split

582.05
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Bondada Engineer CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split15 Jul 20242 Sep 20242 Sep 2024102
Board approved:- 1. Considered and approved the sub-division/split of existing 1 (One) equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to shareholders approval. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BONDADA ENGINEERING LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME &CODE BONDADA ENGINEERING LTD (543971) RECORD DATE 02/09/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/09/2024 DR-704/2024-2025 Note: i. ISIN No. INE0Q8P01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice dated on 20.08.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240820-60 dated August 20, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BONDADA ENGINEERING LTD (543971) New ISIN No. INE0Q8P01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-09-2024 (DR- 706/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.08.2024)

Bondada Engineer: Related News

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

11 Oct 2024|02:43 PM

The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

