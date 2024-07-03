Bondada Engineering Ltd Summary

Bondada Engineering Ltd (Erstwhile Bondada Engineering Private Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company dated March 29, 2012, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company is changed to Bondada Engineering Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated May 31, 2023, issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. Being an integrated infrastructure company, the Company has been presently engaged in the business of providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services to customers operating in telecom and solar energy industries. The Company provide passive telecom infrastructure services which include turnkey services for cell site construction, erection, operation and maintenance of telecom towers with civil, electrical, and mechanical works; supply of poles and towers, laying and maintenance of optical fiber cables, supply of power equipment and other telecom infrastructure related services to major telecom companies and telecom tower operators in India. The existing tower manufacturing facility is located in Telangana, with an installed capacity of ~12000 MTPA for tower fabrication. As of now, out of 11,600 telecom towers and poles, the Company has so far, installed over 7,700 telecom towers and poles during last three years. In 2013-14, Company Commenced Telecom EPC Business; in 2014-15, it commenced Unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows manufacturing plant; started AAC blocks manufacturing plant in 2015-16; manufacturing Telecom Tower Plant in 2017-18; constructed on turnkey basis 1st Tower Mounted Doppler Weather Radar in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu during the period 2019-20; The Company has formed a subsidiary, Bondada Abodes Private Limited (BEEPL) for manufacturing and supply of LED lights in 2023.The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue of Rs 45 crore Equity Shares through Public Offer.