Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Bondada Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting. Consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities of the Company, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments, in one or more tranches, through one or more public and/or private offerings, including by way of a preferential issue, qualified institutions placement and/or any other method, as may be decided by the Board, subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be applicable including the approval of shareholders of the Company wherever required, for an aggregate amount upto Rs. 185 Cr. (Rupees One Hundred and Eighty Five Crore Only). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results, Un-audited Financials for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01-11-2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Bondada Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities of the Company including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments in one or more tranches through one or more public and/or private offerings including by way of a preferential issue qualified institutions placement and/or any other method as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be applicable including the approval of shareholders of the Company wherever required for an aggregate amount upto Rs. 500 Cr. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Bondada Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Bondada Engineering Limited (Company) for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board approved:- 1. Considered and approved the sub-division/split of existing 1 (One) equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to shareholders approval. 2. Considered and approved alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MoA) on account of sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of the Company 3. Allotment of 3,13,200 (Three Lakhs Thirteen Thousand and Two Hundred) fully convertible equity warrants (Warrants) at an issue price of 1,756/- (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six Only) per Warrant on a preferential basis to Dr. Faruk G. Patel. Each Warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up Equity Share of 10/- each on payment of the balance 75% of the total consideration (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Bondada Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Bondada Engineering Limited (Company) under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bondada Engineering Limited held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Bondada Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 1 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024