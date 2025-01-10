To the Members of Bondada Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Bondada Engineering Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bondada Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Bondada Engineering Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, of the state ofaffairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its "Profit" and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants on India

(TCAF) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be

communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in reiationto these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed

performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy of recognition and measurement of Revenues [as described in note 1 (ix) and 20 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Our Audit procedures included the following: We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because there is a risk around the accuracy of revenue recorded at rates other than the approved contracts / agreements. This is because the Companys billing systems are complex and process large volume of data, including combination of different components of revenue. Our audit approach consisted of evaluation of design and implementation of controls, and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls over: Further, the Company has multiple reconciliation matters with their customers and the Company uses significant estimates and judgements to assess the adequacy of any uncertainty involved with respect to potential reversal of revenue in future. • Capturing and recording of revenue transactions; • Authorisation of rate changes and input of the rate changes into the billing systems; • Preparation and validation of the billing schedule; • Calculations of amounts billed to operators, in line with underlying supporting documents; and • Assessment of adequacy of revenue reversals. We tested a sample of invoices issued to operators to ensure that the revenue recorded are agreeing to the relevant underlying supporting documentation. We also performed substantive analytical procedures to test the recorded revenue. We challenged management estimates around appropriateness of revenue recognition and reversals of revenue in future on account of uncertainty by examining empirical data and historical trend of negotiation patterns with the customers.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 14S(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with

• Reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our Audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those Books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of Standalone Financial Statements;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule7ofthe Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2021, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 297 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) As stated in Note 32 to the financial statements;

(i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) The Board of Director of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(c) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) faciiity and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Sreedar Mohan & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn.No:012722S Vidyasagar Macharla Partner M.No: 223056 UDIN: 24223056BKFTXO5384 Place: Hyderabad Date: 01st May 2024.

Annexure- "A"

Referred to in Paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bondada Engineering Limited ("The Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties {other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in notes to the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year ended March 31.2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by

management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of inventory noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

jjj. (a) During the year the company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee and security to companies as follows:

Loans (Rs. In lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year 2638.96 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date. 1,534.68

: b j The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above mentioned loans, during the year are, In our opinion, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company. Accordingly, in our opinion the principal amounts and interest is not due and are considered regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

le) None of the loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has granted Loans which are repayable on demand as indicated in subclause (a) above in respect of subsidiary Companies.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments made.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent appiicabe. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

v- We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including

provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the

management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have

been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the

Income-tax Act, 1961.

I (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defau ted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

(b) the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company raised money by way of Initial Public Offer through issue of equity shares during the year, The money is applied for the purpose for which those are raised as stated in Note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements. The Company has not raised money through debt instruments.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi.) (a) According to the Information and explanations given to us by the management, we

report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii: of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, transactions with related parties and their details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion the Company has an adequate audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any no-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934, are not applicable

to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

!d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there s no material uncertainty on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

For Sreedar Mohan & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn.No:012722S Vidyasagar Macharla Partner M.No: 223056 (JOIN: 24223056BKFTXO5384 Place: Hyderabad Date: 01st May 2024.

Annexure-"B"

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bondada Engineering Limited ("The Company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bondada Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAO. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as amended.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent

applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected- Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has. in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI,